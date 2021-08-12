Not fully vaccinated yet? You can visit these 9 new Michelin Bib Gourmand hawker stalls for now

Are you that one friend who can't dine out at restaurants yet because you're not fully vaccinated?

You don't have to feel FOMO (fear of missing out). You can instead take this opportunity to explore some of the hawker stalls that have made it to the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2021 list.

Not to be confused with the Michelin Star or Michelin Recommendations, the Michelin Bib Gourmand highlights eateries "that offer diners very good value for money, with a complete and high-quality menu priced at a maximum of $45".

Out of the 69 eateries listed, nine of these establishments are newly featured hawkers that are worth exploring while you wait for your vaccination status to turn green on TraceTogether.

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle

Located in the west at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, Fei Fei Roasted Noodle is a family-run hawker stall that has been in the F&B scene for over 40 years.

It is popular for its roasted meats that are cooked with charcoal, resulting in a smoky and charred flavour. Do head over early as they are usually sold out early!

Address: Jurong East St 24, #01-28 Yuhua Village Market Food Centre, Blk 254, Singapore 600254

Heng Heng Cooked Food

Another stall in Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre that has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand title is Heng Heng Cooked Food.

Here, diners can get either prawn noodles or laksa, which are all prepared and cooked on the spot.

Address: 254 Jurong East St 24, Singapore 600254

Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh

If you enjoy having chwee kueh for breakfast, you'd probably be familiar with Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh.

The brand's flagship stall at Tiong Bahru is already a Michelin-recommended eatery and their outlet at Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre is the first in the chain to receive a Michelin Bib Gourmand title.

Address: 30 Seng Poh Rd, #02-05, Singapore 168898

Soh Kee Cooked Food

Another new Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee from Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre is Soh Kee Cooked Food.

Specialising in Cantonese fare, the stall pushes out plates of nostalgic poached chicken which you can pair with piping hot bowls of porridge.

Address: 505 Jurong West Street 52, #01-44, Singapore 640505

Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh

For some traditional Teochew kueh, check out Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh at Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre.

All the kueh here are handmade and various flavours are available in steamed or pan-fried versions.

Address: 347 Jurong East Ave 1, #01-218, Singapore 600347

Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh

Not many of us may be familiar with Kai Xiang Food Centre but we now will be thanks to Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh.

The brand has been around for over 30 years and is currently helmed by Ryan Chua, a second-generation hawker who took over the stall from his father.

Here, diners can enjoy Teochew-style bak kut teh, which is known to be more on the peppery side.

Address: #01-1215 Jurong East Ave 1, Block 349, Singapore 600349

Hainan Zi

One Michelin Bib Gourmand entrant from the North is Hainan Zi, which is situated at the bustling Chong Pang Market & Food Centre.

The stall specialises in a variety of fried local food like oyster omelette, char kway teow and carrot cake.

Address: 105 Yishun Ring Rd, Singapore 760105

Jun Yuan House of Fish

Old Airport Road Food Centre is already packed with a number of award-winning hawker stalls such as To-Ricos Guo Shi and Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow.

Joining the ranks is Jun Yuan House of Fish, which is run by second-generation owners.

They specialise in sliced fish soup and the broth is prepared with seafood, pork and a combination of Chinese herbs to give it a sweet taste. If you're feeling a little more boujee, you can also fork out extra to get red grouper instead of the regular Spanish mackerel.

Address: 51 Old Airport Rd, #01-69, Singapore 390051

Kwang Tee Teochew Fish Porridge

Kwang Tee Teochew Fish Porridge has been in the local food scene since the 1960s and is a family-run business. It is currently helmed by Tan, who took over the reins from his father.

Popular dishes here include fish porridge and fried fish bee hoon.

Address: 500 Clemenceau Ave N, #01-20, Singapore 229495

