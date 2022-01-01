Not gonna happen: The New Year's resolutions that you won't be keeping

Catch up with friends whom you don’t really want to catch up with

There’s a reason why you always blue-tick their endless group chats on WhatsApp but have never responded in the last seven years, you know.

Pray that dining restrictions will kick in again

So that you don’t have to catch up with friends whom you don’t really want to catch up with.

Finally upload one video on TikTok

Just so you have something to discuss with your teenage nephew at the next family dinner.

You will not log into Instagram every five seconds to see how many of your 28 friends viewed your Stories

What? Only two did? What are people doing at 10am on a weekday – working?