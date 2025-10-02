'Not goodbye': Gong Cha to relaunch in Singapore in 2026

Popular bubble tea brand Gong Cha will be relaunching in Singapore next year, said its global chief executive Paul Reynish on Thursday (Oct 2).

This comes after it shuttered all 29 of their outlets islandwide.

However, Gong Cha Global said in a statement that the move is temporary as it decided not to renew its current agreement with its incumbent master franchisee, which is helmed by co-founder of soy milk food and beverage chain Mr Bean Kang Puay Seng.

It will relaunch in Singapore with new franchisees.

"Singapore is a really important market for us, and we’re really excited about relaunching in 2026," said Reynish.

"I’d like to thank the hard work and commitment of our colleagues in Singapore over the years, who have helped us deliver fantastic service and show consumers how tea is meant to be.

"Finally, to Gong Cha lovers across the country: This is not a goodbye, but rather a ‘see you soon!’ We will be back in 2026 with an even bolder, more innovative and more exciting proposition."

Gong Cha, which was introduced to Singapore by RTG Holdings in 2009, was at one point the largest bubble tea chain here.

The Taiwanese bubble tea chain first exited in June 2007 and reopened six months later after it was brought back by the new franchisee Gong Cha Singapore.

