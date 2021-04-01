Not a joke: Burger King serves up a Chocolate Whopper until April 15

This is not a prank. It may be April Fools but Burger King is keeping it real with the new addition of a Chocolate Whopper.

The fast-food chain in Singapore welcomes an interesting concoction added to its menu. The indulgent burger is available for purchase islandwide through the Burger King app and digital kiosks in-stores.

PHOTO: Burger King

The Chocolate Whopper ($6.40) contains the usual flame-grilled WHOPPER beef patty topped with tomatoes and onion dressed with a layer of rich chocolate sauce in between the signature sesame buns. It is a really unusual mix but quite a sight to see.

Loyal customers are also treated to an exclusive offer on the Burger King App by receiving a side of Burger King’s popular Mashed Up Fries with every purchase of the Chocolate Whopper.

PHOTO: Burger King

Additionally, if your sweet tooth has yet to be satisfied, customers have the option to add on a side of a 6-piece Nugget Dipper ($3.90) that comes with a tub of the indulgent chocolate fudge swirl.

PHOTO: Burger King

If you are looking for a unique experience, you might not want to pass this up. The Burger King’s Chocolate Whopper will be available from now until April 15 only.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.