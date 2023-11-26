'Not as sexy as what people think': Tasty Green farmers on operating a farm in Singapore, shares how they are building a sustainable food supply chain

Food plays an important part in Singapore’s culture, but have you wondered where the ingredients come from?

According to a report by Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in 2021, more than 90 per cent of Singapore's food is imported from countries like Malaysia, China, Brazil and Poland.

As a result, Singapore has committed to the 30-by-30 goal; in hope of producing 30 per cent of our produce needs locally by 2030 and reducing our dependency on foreign imports.

That begs the question - does land-scarce Singapore have enough farms to grow its own produce?

Curious to know about the farm scene in Singapore, AsiaOne reached out to Tasty Greens.

After a few back-and-forths, AsiaOne ventured to Tasty Greens' farm on a sunny afternoon, anticipating to be wowed by the typical agricultural setting of sprawling landscapes and lush crops.

However, reality proved different as we found ourselves in a nondescript industrial building located in Loyang.

Tasty Greens

As it turns out Tasty Greens is actually an indoor hydroponic farm, operating out of an industrial office space.

We spoke to co-founders Nicholas Wee, 41, and Kevin Chng, 45, to learn more about the farm.

Previously, Nicholas, with a background in landscaping, worked with Singapore Land Authority where he would visit traditional farms to see how things can be improved. However, during the Covid-19 period, he found himself drawn to the world of farming.

Whereas for Kevin, he comes from a long line of families who have been vegetable sellers for the last four decades.

Both of them wanted to offer something different from the traditional ways of selling vegetables, leading to the inception of Tasty Greens in April 2021.

A behind-the-scenes look

Nicholas is the driving force behind the day-to-day operations. He comes to the office-slash-farm by 9am, to ensure everything is in order, from clearing daily tasks to fulfilling orders for delivery.

Kevin, who manages the sales arm, starts his day as early as two to three in the morning, concluding sometimes only the next day.

Despite servicing clients such as hotels, supermarkets, and cafes, Kevin mentioned that the majority of Tasty Greens' sales, comprising 85 to 90 per cent, come from direct customers through online orders, farmers' markets, and residents living near the farm.

"We have also received support from the Singapore Food Agency, where we participate in their programs such as the Farmers' Market," Kevin explained, emphasising how these initiatives enhance visibility within the local community.

Nicholas also revealed how he went door to door in the Loyang neighbourhood, personally providing samples to residents.

He even went the extra mile by sharing gardening tips with them.

Through this hands-on engagement, they've not only introduced their produce but have also cultivated lasting friendships, transforming many into loyal, regular customers over the years.

Despite their personal touch when it comes to customer interactions, the farm is fully automated, requiring manpower only for seeding and harvesting, as Nicholas mentioned.

The crops are grown in a climate-controlled room, akin to a lab, with everything automated for efficiency—from heating, air conditioning, and irrigation to fertigation.

Furthermore, the farm is 100 per cent pesticide-free, a point Nicholas proudly emphasised.

"What we are able to give the general public is a safe product that can be eaten; they know they are getting quality as well."

They grow lettuce, kale, and red-veined spinach, alongside herbs like rosemary, basil, and dill.

Their crop production is estimated at around 1.5 tonnes a month.

Moreover, the automated system ensures minimal wastage of resources, a stark contrast to traditional farming practices.

Streamlining the process contributes to sustainability. "We don't use as much water," added Nicholas.

Additionally, Nicholas mentioned that "delivery-wise, [they] are not burning much fuel, reducing [their] carbon footprint" with the farm situated near residential areas.

And compared to imported vegetables, buying from your local farmer also significantly lowers the consumer's carbon footprint.

When asked about the challenges faced, Nicholas mentioned that being a farmer requires a lot of commitment and passion.

"It's not as sexy as everyone thinks. If you want to be a millionaire, I wouldn't suggest you enter the indoor farming [business]," Nicholas quipped.

With that said, the rewarding aspect of this farm venture has to be the customers, the duo stated, noting that patrons find the vegetables fresh and tend to have a longer shelf life.

"We enjoy our participation at the farmers' market where we interact with consumers," Kevin mentioned, giving examples like how he would speak to them with suggestions on how they can prepare and cook the vegetables.

He also takes in opinions and feedback from them, teaming up with Nicholas, who does the R&D, and that's why they started growing herbs recently.

This consumer education component aligns with a growing trend where consumers actively seek locally sourced produce.

Curious about price differences between local vegetables and imports?

Kevin noted they are in the same range, but locally grown vegetables stand out for their freshness.

The future of farming in Singapore

The farming scene is growing here, according to Nicholas and Kevin.

"We do see a lot of the younger ones embracing technology in farming," added Nicholas, highlighting that traditional farms are gradually closing.

"The younger generation does not want to take over the traditional farms. On the opposite side of the spectrum, you see people like us entering high-tech farming."

This sentiment resonates locally, as Singapore experiences a continuous growth when it comes to local farms, increasing from 221 in 2019 to 260 in 2021.

The duo envisions expanding their farm, contributing to a stable local food supply chain.

"Singaporeans are increasingly aware of locally grown vegetables," Kevin stated.

"Consuming locally [grown produce] not only boosts our economy but also supports farms like ours."

While Tasty Greens takes centre stage in Singapore's urban farming narrative, it's part of a broader movement towards local sustainability.

Even the government has stepped in to encourage residents to grow their own produce through initiatives like Gardening with Edibles where seeds were distributed to homes for cultivation.

The government's push for home gardening serves as a beacon for achieving collective self-sufficiency in food production.

On a macro level, Tasty Greens not only contributes to local agriculture but also demonstrates that innovation and dedication to sustainability can thrive even in the heart of an urban landscape.

They are not just cultivating crops; they are sowing the seeds of a sustainable future for Singapore's food supply.

