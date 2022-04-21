Not so eggs-pensive: Giant, FairPrice and Sheng Siong discount prices of eggs amid rising prices

Egg-citing news for grocery shoppers — major supermarket chains here have slashed their prices on eggs amid rising prices.

NTUC FairPrice announced yesterday that it would be offering a 55-cent discount on its housebrand Pasar Fresh Eggs (U.P. $7.50 per tray of 30) till April 27. That works out to $6.95 for 30 eggs.

"We are absorbing the increased cost of eggs to provide a special discount for our popular Pasar fresh eggs. This has not been easy as we, too, struggle with the rising costs of goods, labour and logistics," Tng Ah Yiam, the Chief Procurement Officer of FairPrice Group, said in a statement.

And today, Giant said that "in the spirit of Hari Raya giving", it would be lowering the price of its Giant Farm Fresh Eggs (U.P. $7.50 per tray of 30) to $6.50 for a tray of 30 till May 3.

According to Sheng Siong Supermarket's website, its Egg For You Fresh Eggs (U.P. $7.50 per tray of 30) have also been discounted to $6.90.

Supermarket Product Usual price Discounted price NTUC FairPrice Pasar Fresh Eggs 30s $7.50 $6.95 Giant Giant Farm Fresh Eggs 30s $7.50 $6.50 Sheng Siong Egg For You Fresh Eggs 30s $7.50 $6.90

Egg prices have been on the rise due to higher chicken feed prices and logistics costs, as well as global inflation, The Straits Times reported last month.

