Not sure where to service your supercar? Here are 7 workshops you can trust

Owning a supercar is a luxury and you should only trust the most qualified workshops in Singapore to handle 'your baby'. Here are seven that we recommend.

Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus, McLaren, Maserati - just some of the supercar brands that cost a lot to own.

But, if you have the luxury to afford one, finding out where to bring these cars for servicing, repairs, tuning, and upgrades can be a bit of a headache.

Here are seven recommended workshops that you can entrust your supercar to with no worries.

1. Optima Werkz

PHOTO: Motor Directory

It has all the cutting-edge diagnostics tools and equipment to service any car (yes, even luxury supercars).

It can handle all kinds of jobs and repairs ranging from routine car servicing, preventive and corrective maintenance to diagnostic troubleshooting and general repair.

Specialises in: Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus Maserati, McLaren, Porsche, Rolls Royce, Tesla.

Opening hours: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Friday) 9am - 3pm (Saturday)

Address: 6 Kung Chong Road S(159143)

Contact number(s): 6472 1313 / 9127 8523

2. Euroauto Garage

PHOTO: Motor Directory

With over 40 years of experience in most exotic and supercars, the team at Euroauto Garage gladly welcomes anyone.

Located at Kaki Bukit, it spans across two units with a comfortable lounge where customers can look at numerous exotic supercars while waiting for their cars.

Euroauto Garage can handle and provide you with the best solution for your supercar with its latest factory-level diagnostic tools and software to achieve precise readings and results.

No matter what service you choose, it aims to provide a quick turnaround, 100 per cent transparency, and the highest service standards.



Specialises in: Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren.



Address: 8 Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 #02-25/26 Premier @ Kaki Bukit S(415875)

Opening hours: 10am - 7pm (Monday - Friday) 9am - 1pm (Sat)

Contact number(s): 6493 7165 / 9028 8806

3. Maximus Auto Services Pte Ltd

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Since its inauguration in 2005, Maximus Auto Services Pte Ltd prides itself on having a well-versed team of dexterous technicians who provide the best workmanship and service for every customer.

No matter what car make or model, Maximus Auto ranks high amongst other workshops in Singapore for performance enhancements.

You can also opt for its grooming and detailing services. It uses notable brands such as Dr Beasley's to further perfect the dream car of yours.

Specialises in: Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, Rolls Royce.

Address: 7 Soon Lee Street #05-05 iSpace S(627608)

Opening hours: 10am - 7pm (Monday - Friday) 10am - 5pm (Saturday) Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays

Contact number(s): 9797 3113 / 6250 1198

4. Hong Seh Motors Pte Ltd (Service Centre)

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Hong Seh Motors Pte Ltd (Service Centre) is a gorgeous service centre equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a performance-oriented team of competent personnel who focus on offering you nothing but the finest workmanship and fuss-free servicing procedures.

It offers a comprehensive list of automotive services for top brand cars, and it can give your supercar a brand-new look with ease as well.

It's so famous that even world-leading luxury and sports car manufacturers have heard of it.



You can also depend on Hong Seh when it comes to accident repair and claims. It is the authorised AXA premium workshop that doubles up as a reporting centre too.



Specialises in: Alfa Romeo, Bentley Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Tesla.



Address: 10 Fourth Lok Yang Road S(629707)

Opening hours: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Friday)

Contact number(s): 8721 6300 / 6333 2233

5. Exquisite Marques Holding Pte Ltd

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Exquisite Marques Holding Pte Ltd is a luxurious and spacious workshop located in central Singapore that offers a full range of top-notch products and services to a lengthy list of marques such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and more!

Its range of services includes factory quality servicing and maintenance, general repair work using only genuine parts and even pre-purchase inspection.

Its team of car technicians and qualified service advisors are adept at revving up supercars with bespoke fine-tuning and performance enhancements.

Specialises in: Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen.

Address: Blk 1010 Bukit Merah Lane 3 #01-119 S(159724)

Opening hours: 9am - 6.30pm (Monday - Friday) Closed on Weekends and Public Holidays

Contact number(s): 6542 1151

6. F1 Autos Pte Ltd

PHOTO: Motor Directory

F1 Autos Pte Ltd operates a top-notch facility with cutting edge equipment to handle servicing and repair for all types of cars.

F1 Auto promises that you'll receive competitive rates, skilled engineers and mechanics, and timely service as a customer.

It has a wide variety of service packages to suit different car care needs.

It offers transparent cost estimates upfront so that you do not need to fear hidden charges or encounter any surprises at the end of the day.

You can also relax in the customer lounge and sip on a cup of coffee while you wait for your car because at F1 Auto, the customer always comes first.

But what truly sets it apart from the competition would be its extended car warranty service.

Specialises in: Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, Rolls-Royce.



Address: 1001 Bukit Merah Lane 3 #01-71 S(159718)

Opening hours: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Friday) 9am - 2pm (Saturday)

Contact number(s): 6255 7679

7. Etalia Autoworkz

PHOTO: Motor Directory

Etalia Autoworkz is an independent supercar specialist that comes well-equipped to handle all sorts of issues, be it basic troubleshooting or major repairs.



Is it as good as it looks? Why yes, of course! Expect nothing but impeccable service and quality care while it works on achieving optimum performance, reliability, and appearance for your car.



Etalia Autoworkz and its team of highly qualified mechanics constantly modernise their diagnostic system, kits, and equipment to keep up with the latest technology to ensure that you and your car get the best treatment.



Specialises in: Audi, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati.



Address: 51 Ubi Ave 1, Singapore 408933

Opening hours: 9am - 6pm (Monday - Saturday) Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays

Contact number(s): 6747 5277

This article was first published in sgCarMart.