'Not sustainable for me in terms of mental and physical health': Ex-SIA cabin crew dishes out the ups and downs of the job

The life of a cabin crew is often perceived as luxurious, from jet-setting to stunning cities worldwide to staying at swanky hotels, and with a good salary to boot.

However, that is just one facet of the job, and there is a lesser seen side that people tend to forget about.

The life of a cabin crew

Ex-Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew member Dion Ong took to TikTok to provide a glimpse into the reality of being a flight attendant - the good and the bad.

In a 68-second video posted on Aug 30, the 27-year-old explained his reasons for leaving SIA.

One of the factors he cited was the limited career progression, emphasising that it takes a considerable amount of time to advance through the ranks.

"There are a total of four ranks (flight stewards and stewardesses, leading stewards and stewardesses, chiefs and in-flight managers) and it really depends on the amount of work you put in to get promoted," Dion told AsiaOne.

After four years of flying, Dion found the work repetitive.

He said, "I'm doing the same thing over and over again," noting that the destinations visited by cabin crew become repetitive, leading to a lack of personal job satisfaction.

The thought of leaving came about when he lost his grandmother to old age, which made him realise he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He added, "I also have relatives in Malaysia, so being apart for two years [due to Covid-19] also affected me."

Another factor contributing to his decision to leave was the demanding work lifestyle.

As a cabin crew member, you work irregular hours, which can disrupt your body clock due to constantly changing time zones.

Dion told AsiaOne, "It's not sustainable for me in terms of mental and physical health."

What you gain

With every job, there are always upsides.

In a separate TikTok video posted on Sept 19, he explained the benefits of working for SIA.

Firstly, your work life is dynamic and ever-changing.

"One day you wake up in Times Square, New York, and the next day you wake up in Shibuya, Japan," Dion described, illustrating the spontaneity of the job.

He also mentioned that you'll receive the "best training in the industry", making it more likely to secure a job within the service industry if you decide to switch careers.

Despite the isolating nature of being a cabin crew, being away from home, friends, and family, over time, "you can [experience] personal growth and development because you'll be alone most of the time."

He also mentioned that you'll gain a sense of filial piety and highlighted how he used the staff travel benefits to take his parents on overseas trips for free.

Lastly, he pointed out that there are multiple career options within SIA.

"If flying isn't for you, there are internal career opportunities," he added.

Another positive aspect of the job is the pay.

"The starting pay is relatively high for a diploma holder," Dion told AsiaOne, explaining that, in a way, you get paid to travel the world and stay in beautiful cities.

In the comments section, he also mentioned that depending on your roster, you can expect a ballpark figure of $4,000 to $5,000 for non-degree holders and even $7,000 for ladies in a good month as they tend to get more flights on average.

Currently, Dion is pursuing a communications degree at Singapore University of Social Sciences while running a small business, Delicate Ornaments, with his sister, selling jewelry and crystal accessories.

