'Not worth it': Traveller lists down reasons why you shouldn't stay at MBS

Ask any foreigner to name an iconic landmark in Singapore and chances are many would respond with Marina Bay Sands (MBS) as their answer.

The integrated resort and casino is certainly eye-catching in nature and some may have already locked it in as their dream accommodation when they visit Singapore.

However, TikTok user Jetsettales, or Diana, went through the MBS experience and found it to be underwhelming.

On Thursday (Nov 16), she posted a 27-second long TikTok clip on why staying at MBS is simply "not worth it".

The first issue Diana had with MBS was dealing with the crowd, specifically in the lobby area.

She mentioned that staying at a luxury hotel would usually mean a sense of peace or tranquility, but this was not her experience of MBS.

As for the rooms, they were too outdated for Diana's liking.

While she admitted that the views from the rooms are "nice", one can also enjoy them without being MBS hotel guests.

Last but not least, Diana mentioned that the infinity pool was way too cold.

On top of that, it's jam-packed "all the time" which doesn't add to the experience.

In the comments section, many netizens held similar views of MBS too.

"Agreed. Overpriced and overrated. Avoid and stay elsewhere," one netizen said.

Thankfully for Diana, her MBS stay wasn't all doom and gloom. She recommended a "must-do" yoga class at the top of the hotel.

The 45-minute class begins at seven in the morning and you'd be able to see the Marina Bay skyline at the break of dawn.

Apart from the impeccable views, Diana mentioned how the class is a good mix of challenging and relaxing poses.

For the very first time

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

In the case of Diana's trip to Singapore, she decided on giving durians a try. This was a rather brave decision on her part.

Even among locals, the king of fruits splits opinions due to its distinct odour and rather intense taste.

"Deep breath first, okay going in," Diana said.

She winced immediately and struggled through that first bite.

Describing the taste as "weird", Diana admitted that she might just need a vodka shot to wash it all down.

AsiaOne has reached out to Diana for more information.

