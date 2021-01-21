Not your usual staycation: Can we atas a bit, please?

New Year + Phase 3 + borders still closed = Time to treat yourself to a more upscale staycation for a change.

While this staycation option might be a bit (okay, a lot) pricier than you're used to (prices start from $280/night for a "basic" room), you can think of it as a substitute vacation overseas, paid for with the money you saved from not travelling in 2020.

Where to stay

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Meet Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, a five-star luxury urban resort located a mere 10 minutes away from Changi Airport. This upscale resort finally opened in December 2020 after years of renovations and delays (it was originally slated to open in 2013!), and from the looks of things, the wait was well worth it.

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

The resort boasts a whopping 198 rooms and suites decked out in Asian chic decor for the ultimate atas experience. You can expect a serene, Bali-like view as well – think a forest of lush greenery instead of skyscrapers outside your hotel room.

What to do

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

The first and most obvious option? Golf! Dusit Thani Laguna is situated within the grounds of Laguna National Golf and Country Club, home to two championship golf courses. Admittedly, we're no golf experts, but the 18-hole courses look impressive and breathtaking, not least for the gorgeous view they provide.

PHOTO: Patrick Bowers

Unwind at the luxury Golfer's Lounge before you tee off, or swing by The Shop (yes, that's it's actual name), Singapore's largest on-course golf shop, to check out the apparel and golf equipment there. New to golfing? You can always take lessons from pros at the Leadbetter Golf Academy.

If golf isn't your cup of tea, why not go for a swim? The resort houses three picturesque swimming pools, including a Kids Pool and a Leisure Pool (for you to float and look good for IG pics without serious swimmers getting in your way).

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Of course, if you want to really relax during your staycation, you'll want to visit Devarana Wellness, a luxury spa with seven treatment rooms offering more than just the standard spa and massage treatments.

In the spirit of improving both physical and mental wellbeing, Devarana Wellness also provides wellness therapies including yoga, meditation and breathwork exercises to help you feel mentally refreshed as well.

If, by some miracle, you've finished exploring the massive resort, there's plenty to do nearby as well.

As mentioned earlier, Dusit Thani Laguna is a short distance away from the airport, which means a trip to Jewel Changi is always an option – perfect for retail therapy or a visit to the Canopy Park. And, of course, you can go for a walk at Changi Jurassic Mile and say hi to the life-sized dinos there.

Aside from that, the resort is also near East Coast Park if you want to go cycling, lie on the beach or simply watch the sunset.

East Coast Park too overrated for you? Check out these Eastside parks for a change of scenery.

Where to eat

PHOTO: Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

As might be expected from a luxury resort, Dusit Thani Laguna has tons of dining options. And the crowning jewel of these dining facilities is the Greenhouse, a forest-themed multi-ethnic restaurant for all-day dining.

The aptly named eatery has five different kitchens to provide diners with a wide range of food options from various cuisines, including:

Authentic Thai food

Yue cuisine, inspired by Guangdong province and featuring dishes like dim sum and wok-fried noodles

Nikkei cuisine, which offers a selection of sashimi and sushi, as well as dishes from the Robatayaki grill

Punjabi Tandoor cuisine, spotlighting dishes like kebabs, freshly baked naan and paneer cooked in authentic clay Tandoor ovens

Mediterranean cuisine such as sourdough pizzas, salads and oven-baked fish

For something less upscale but no less delicious, swing by the Tee Deck, an al fresco bar and grill serving bites like Thai street food, Western-style grilled meats and seafood. If you're the health-conscious type, you'll be glad to know the eatery also offers a selection of healthy dishes like whole-wheat blueberry pancakes and yoghurt.

PHOTO: (Clockwise from top left) Instagram/sgfoodfinder (Wantan Mee), jujuslim (Basil pork with rice), makanwarrior (Yam ring basket), wenjingcai (Pork rib prawn noodle) and IAMLEMAK,SG (Nasi lemak)

If atas food isn't up your alley, fret not; there are plenty of external food options to whet your appetite.

Aside from the aforementioned Jewel Changi, which has over 100 F&B outlets for your dining pleasure, East Singapore is home to a wide variety of food options for every sort of craving, from chilli crab to prawn noodles, nasi padang, burgers, Japanese food, Tewochew cuisine and even ice cream for dessert.

You can check out our Eastie food recommendations (along with foodie gems elsewhere in Singapore) here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.