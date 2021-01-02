Not your usual staycation: Eat, eat, eat all the way

Who cares. It’s 2021 liao and you deserve the best of both worlds because you’ve come a long way from all those lockdowns, social distancing measures and maskne, baby.
So, yes, you can eat and live (in a posh hotel), especially with these staycations that were created with the Singaporean yao gui in mind.
And since we still don’t know if we can meet up with 28 of our distant relatives this Chinese New Year, you also don’t have to worry – for now – whether these food-themed staycations will make you go one clothing size up… and whether Sixth Aunty will exclaim: “Why you so fat again!”.
Where to stay
Before Covid-19, we thought of Hilton Singapore as the fancy place to go to if we wanted to spend our AWS at Iggy’s. But now, you can have more for less with the hotel’s Hilton Foodie Staycation Experience.
Actually, make that “experiences” because there are a few to choose from, depending on your dietary DNA. Each staycation deal comes with one night’s stay for two adults and daily breakfast but the generic-ness stops there.
For example, if you are carnivorous, the Opus Steak-cation (yes, you’ve lived long enough to see this word!) package includes a steak fest at the hotel’s Opus Bar & Grill Steakhouse as well as free-flow wine (but only for two hours).
For something more refined, the Treasures of the Sea High Tea Staycation package gets you a seafood platter for two and a bottle of Prosecco.
What to do
From the money that you saved from not travelling on Premium Economy this year (and not buying 152 embroidered pouches as souvenirs – only to realise you have only five friends), you can window shop at the iconic Hilton Singapore Shopping Gallery which houses brands like Cartier, Marni and Comme des Garcons, and support the local economy.
And if you strain your wrists and back from carrying too many purchases, Natureland at the next-door Orchard Liat Towers has foot and body massage treatments to soothe you back into shape.
Where (else) to eat and drink
If all that staycation feasting is still not enough to fill up your tummy, you are spoilt for choice along Orchard Road – from the Instagram crowd fave of Merci Marcel at the neighbouring Palais Renaissance to Luke’s Lobster in Isetan Scotts across the road (seats are limited so go at “odd” timings like 11.25am).
Or give your love to good ol' Shashlik down the street – PSA: we don’t have that many old-school restaurants left in Singapore – and order the hard-to-find Upside Down Crab, Chicken Pozharsky and one of its money-shot-deserving flambéed desserts.
Yes, got fire one.
You can even get seven (yes, we are counting lah) of your friends or family members to join you for lunch and, after your gathering, while they take the packed MRT train back to their humble abodes, you can saunter smugly back to your hotel bed.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.