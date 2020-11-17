Not your usual staycation: Every colour thinkable in Little India

The Great Madras is like an Instagram dream come true.

This hotel looks like it travelled here from the past, as the owners had to retain the façade of this Urban Redevelopment Authority-protected building.

Inside, however, you’re greeted with splashes of pastel colours, neon-light signages, and vintage furniture – such as the three vintage brass cinema seats from the old Capitol Cinema.

No wonder people have compared this place to Wes Anderson’s filmmaking style (I’m getting serious “The Grand Budapest Hotel” vibes here).