Not your usual staycation: Life's a beach in Changi

Changi Cove Hotel has 112 rooms that come in either Standard or the larger Deluxe variant. Each room comes with a Nespresso machine for your morning cuppa, and a feature doodle wall to scribble your itinerary on (which can be wiped away with a cloth).

Plenty of reviews mention that the rooms are clean, comfortable and well-maintained. The only downside is the lack of a swimming pool (you can swim at the neighbouring Changi Beach Club), but why swim at a hotel pool when the beach is merely a stone’s throw away?