Not your usual staycation: Pet-cation with your furkid

If we compiled a list of terms that Singaporeans used a lot in 2020, they would include “pivot”, “Phoon Huat”, “CB” and anything with “-cation” in it.

Don’t pretend – you also said “staycation”, like 54 times last week, because your little red book hasn’t seen an immigration officer in months (they feel more like 3,910 light years).

And cabin fever is a real thing when your folks at home don’t understand what working from home means and call on you to pick up dustballs behind the sofa every 24 minutes.

But there are more -cations than just staycations. There are safecations, spa-cations… and pet-cations.

And since we’ve got your attention here, can we hao lian a bit and tell you that you mustn’t go around using the term “furcation”? Google it: a furcation is the area where the roots of your teeth meet.

But don’t worry, the following fur-cation recommendations are, well, fur real.

Where to stay

As a dog owner, there were only that many pet-friendly hotels in Singapore where I could take my furkid to – even before all this Covid-19 staycation business started.

On Sentosa, there are the Capella Singapore and Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa. But as your four-legged companion is allowed only in your room (or villa, if you have the cash to flash), you won’t get to check out the rest of the hotels’ posh premises and amenities – and that’s a waste of money to us pragmatic Singaporeans.

Also, if you don’t drive, getting a GrabPets ride in and out of Sentosa will make you very fur-ious.

Hilton Singapore used to be pet-friendly but in a very low-key, unadvertised way for some reason. Well, it no longer welcomes furkids.

Two other hotels that are still doing fur-cations loudly and proudly, though, are the Regent Singapore Hotel and Four Seasons Hotel, both conveniently located along Orchard Road.

At the Regent, your furry friend will get its own “plush bed” and a customised “Pet Welcome Amenity Kit” comprising toys and treats (for cats and dogs only so, don’t ask for it if you’re coming with your hamster or terrapin).

And for high-SES pets, the Four Seasons Hotel will provide a pet towel with their name embroidered on it… and even bottled water. Because it’s a dog’s life if you have to drink, ugh, tap water.

What to do

If you take up a pet-cation at the Regent and Four Seasons Hotel, stroll to the Botanic Gardens (tbh, it’s a lot nearer the Regent than the Four Seasons Hotel) or just walk your leashed dog along Orchard Road and elicit gasps of “sooooooo cute” from passers-by.

Where to eat and drink

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed in the hotel restaurants and cafes. So you can dine in your room or visit pet-friendly F&B establishments in the vicinity.

If you are at the Botanic Gardens, Casa Verde is a fave with pet owners though the scenery is more UNESCO-worthy than the food – think $15 nasi lemak and $6 sugarcane juice.

Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar has limited seating outdoors for your furkid and you but their Cheddar Cheese Bacon Waffles are paw-some and worth the longer-than-usual wait.

Happy Hari Raya to everyone celebrating today🤗✨ ⁣ ⁣ Sweet treats from Brunetti for this long, festive weekend 🤩⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Also available online, www.brunetti.com.sg ⁣#BrunettiSg 😋 Posted by Brunetti, Singapore on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Or cross the street to get to Brunetti at Tanglin Mall which has a sheltered outdoor area and a really Instagram-friendly, tempting desserts and ice cream counter.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.