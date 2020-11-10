Not your usual staycation: Quieter side of Jalan Besar

The Tyrwhitt Road area can get busy thanks to popular places like Chye Seng Huat and The Tiramisu Hero, but a stroll towards the eastern part of the hood will take you to quieter and more quaint streets, like Cavan and Hamilton roads.

This gazetted conservation estate is the gritty cousin of gentrified Tiong Bahru, a place where industrial shops huddle alongside just a sprinkling of hipster restaurants and gelato bars; where light-filled shops sit side-by-side with the darker realities of life (like casket vans from the nearby Singapore Casket); and where you can get parking space even if you arrive at dusk (because no matter how romantic the notion, we Singaporeans are practical like that).

And there are plenty to explore. Here’s what you can do on the quieter side of Jalan Besar.

It’s here, amid a labyrinth of back alleys and tranquil roads, that we recommend setting up camp and spending a relaxing weekend discovering the nooks and crannies of this almost 150-year-old area.

First things first: There are plenty of affordable hotel options in the area, but many of them look suspiciously like the hourly-rate type. For the least-sleazy bang for your buck, check into the under-the-radar Arcadia Hotel (32 Hamilton Rd).

This 36-room accommodation in a refurbished 1930s industrial building even has a rooftop Jacuzzi, where you can chill after a day out exploring.

Don’t feel like sharing? Splash out on one of their Arcadia Balcony rooms that comes with a private balcony space looking out onto the hood.

All rooms come with L’Occitane toiletries, 42-inch flat-screen TVs, Sealy Posturepedic mattresses and free Wi-Fi (most also have Nespresso machines) – which means you have everything you need to, um, Netflix and chill if you get tired of walking around.

Rooms start from $85 for a Superior Single.

What to do