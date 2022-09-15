Nourish your skin with these body serums

Formulated with a whole host of active ingredients that target various skin concerns and problems from anti-ageing to hydration, serums amp up any skincare routine.

Body serums do the same for your body. These are relatively new to the body care market and are easy additions to incorporate into your self-care routine.

Whether you're dealing with uneven tone, cellulite, wrinkles, dryness or more, here are eight body serums to shop for right now.

Supervitamin Peach Body Serum, $11.80, Vaseline at Guardian

This nourishing formula employs prebiotics, vitamin C-containing peach extract and vitamin B3 to brighten, nourish and moisturise skin. Micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly also aid with skin barrier repair and lock in moisturise.

5% Niacinamide Body Serum, $48, Paula's Choice

As the name implies, five per cent niacinamide is the main active ingredient here to restore healthy skin barrier function to reduce moisture loss and target, patchy tone and texture.

The formula is bolstered with five per cent vitamin B5, or panthenol, and prickly pear extract.

AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum, $53.50, Ren Clean Skincare at LookFantastic

Those suffering from dry and flaky skin should use this moisturiser that doubles as an exfoliator. It employs lactic acid to gently exfoliate and hydrate while probiotic extract and xylitol further boost the serum's efficacy.

The Body Serum, $77, Necessaire at Net-a-Porter

Five different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid go into this fast-absorbing body serum to deeply hydrate the skin. Niacinamide and ceramides further support skin barrier function to aid moisture retention.

Firm & Replenish Body Serum, $82, Aurelia London at LookFantastic

This nourishing treatment employs a combination of baobab, kigelia africana, argan oil and shea and cocoa butter to condition and moisturise. The serum is also scented with a blend of botanicals such as mandarin, lemongrass, angelica root and cedarwood.

Body Sculpt Fit Serum, $88, Skin Inc at Sephora

This body serum is packed with various actives and antioxidants. Caffeine stimulates microcirculation to tone and firm while adenosine and niacinamide combat wrinkles and strengthen the skin barrier. Different botanical extracts also amplify the nourishing formula.

Night Body Serum, $96, Moroccanoil at Sephora

Containing the brand's signature argan oil as well as tsubaki oil to address firmness and moisture loss, this body serum contains holy basil extract and vitamin C ester to protect the skin from external aggressors and smooth and strengthen skin.

Renew-Plus Body Serum, $105, Clarins

Targeted toward wrinkles, this body serum uses water lily extract to gently slough off dead skin cells and dry patches while hydrating skin and promoting cell renewal.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.