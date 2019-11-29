Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

The Tengah BTOs are coming up fast and furious, with three developments launched in the November 2019 BTO sales exercise. These are Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines.
As you may know, there are five districts in the new Tengah town. Plantation Grange and Plantation Village will be located in the Plantation district, while Garden Vines will sit within the Garden district.
AN OVERVIEW OF PLANTATION GRANGE, PLANTATION VILLAGE AND GARDEN VINES
|Plantation Grange
|Plantation Village
|Garden Vines
|Location
|Bounded by Plantation Crescent, Tengah Boulevard, and Tengah Garden Avenue
|Bounded by Tengah Drive and Plantation Crescent
|Bounded by Tengah Drive, Tengah Garden Walk, and Plantation Crescent
|District
|Plantation
|Plantation
|Garden
|No. of Units
|1,140
|1,420
|900
|Type of Units
|2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room, and 3Gen
|2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room
|2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room
|No. of Blocks
|10
|15
|8
|No. of Storeys
|7 to 15
|6 to 15
|7 to 14
|Key Features
|Contains an education centre and a childcare centre and right next to MRT station
|Neighbourhood Centre located within the development and right next to MRT station
|Contains a supermarket, an eating house, shops, and a childcare centre
BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION GRANGE
1. CONVENIENCE
For folks who value convenience to the MRT, Neighbourhood Centre located over at Plantation Village and the community club, these blocks 131A, 131B, 132A and 132B at Plantation Grange offer the least walking distance (from the lift lobby) to these amenities.
Take note: As the Jurong Region Line is an aboveground MRT line, stacks located near the tracks or facing the tracks directly will likely bear the brunt of the noise (and lack of privacy) from the trains passing through.
2. PRIVACY
Prefer to keep to yourself? Don't want busybody neighbours looking in your flat while passing through the corridors? Get corner units that feature the most privacy. Make sure they are also away from the lifts and rubbish chutes.
See the site map below for the units with the most privacy:
3. A COOLER FLAT
Want a flat that feels cooler? Choose a unit that faces away from the western sun, which can trap heat in the afternoon, leaving you with a very warm flat when you return home in the evening. In Singapore, the western sun comes from the southwest and northwest directions in Singapore, depending on the time of the year.
See the site map below for the cooler units:
4. UNBLOCKED VIEWS
Stacks 366 and 368 over at Blk 131D as well as 338 and 340 at Blk 131C will likely get decent and relatively unblocked views, especially for those located on the higher floors as the stacks will be facing a school compound, which usually isn't built very tall.
Similarly, higher floors over at stacks 356 at Blk 131D and stacks 504, 506, 508 and 510 at Blk 133C that will be facing the site reserved for a church will also get relatively unblocked views.
WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR PLANTATION GRANGE?
Avoid stacks that face the traffic roads if you are particular with traffic noise. Of the three roads bordering Plantation Grange, Plantation Crescent will likely be the busiest road, seeing as it leads into the Neighbourhood Centre and has two bus stops along it.
BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION VILLAGE
1. PEACE AND QUIET
With the MRT station located next door, the Neighbourhood Centre located on site and retail options stretching the eastern length of the development, Plantation Village can sound well, like a village. It's all fine and dandy if you like convenience, but what if you prefer to have peace and quiet? We suggest getting a unit at blocks 123A, 123B, 123C, 125A, 129A and 129B if you want reprieve from the hustle and bustle. You might also want to avoid stacks that face the pavilions (designated as PP on the site map) as these areas are known to be congregations of a variety of activities. 2. COOLER UNITS As previously mentioned, the hot western sun in Singapore comes from the northwest and southwest directions depending on the time of the year. While some flats don't have windows facing the western sun directly, part of their walls might, which will inevitably lead to the warm home. To avoid returning to a baked flat in the evening, check out the potentially cooler flats highlighted in the site map below. 3. PRIVACY Don't want nosy neighbours checking in on you? Refer to this site map for the stacks with the most privacy. WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR PLANTATION VILLAGE? There are several bin centres within the site to take note of. One in block 129 and the other is located at block 124. Getting a unit close to these areas might subject you to pongs of accumulated rubbish during collection times. As with Plantation Grange, avoid the stacks that face the roads directly if you don't want to be disturbed by traffic noise. We expect stacks facing Plantation Crescent to have the most amount of traffic disturbance. Stacks 207, 205, 343, 341, 391 and 393 are north-south facing, which means they will likely be the windiest thanks to the wind directions in Singapore. BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR GARDEN VINES 1. UNBLOCKED VIEWS There are some stacks in Garden Vines that have relatively unblocked views. There are often unobstructed by nearby buildings or facing shorter structures. See the site map below: 2. LITTLE TO NO WESTERN SUN A cooler unit will be one that doesn't face the northwest or southwest directions. These directions are the directions of the hot afternoon sun in Singapore, depending on the time of the year. We marked out potentially cooler units on the site map below: 3. PRIVACY Prefer to keep to yourself and want more privacy in your apartment? These are the more private units to pick at Garden Vines: WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR GARDEN VINES? Take note of the bin centre located at the south-west of the site at Blk 233. There are link ways across the common green to Garden Vale, the BTO launched back in May 2019. Like Garden Vines, Garden Vale has a childcare centre on its premise, located near the site reserved for a Chinese temple. Avoid stacks that face the roads or the MRT tracks if you want a little peace and quiet. Avoid being located close to the supermarket, eating house and shops, as these are high human traffic zones. Also, choose units that are away from areas such as the hardcourt, the multipurpose court as well as the pavilion, as these areas often tend to be used for various activities. This article was first published in Renonation.
