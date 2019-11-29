Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

The Tengah BTOs are coming up fast and furious, with three developments launched in the November 2019 BTO sales exercise. These are Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines.

As you may know, there are five districts in the new Tengah town. Plantation Grange and Plantation Village will be located in the Plantation district, while Garden Vines will sit within the Garden district.

AN OVERVIEW OF PLANTATION GRANGE, PLANTATION VILLAGE AND GARDEN VINES

Plantation Grange Plantation Village Garden Vines Location Bounded by Plantation Crescent, Tengah Boulevard, and Tengah Garden Avenue Bounded by Tengah Drive and Plantation Crescent Bounded by Tengah Drive, Tengah Garden Walk, and Plantation Crescent District Plantation Plantation Garden No. of Units 1,140 1,420 900 Type of Units 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room, and 3Gen 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room No. of Blocks 10 15 8 No. of Storeys 7 to 15 6 to 15 7 to 14 Key Features Contains an education centre and a childcare centre and right next to MRT station Neighbourhood Centre located within the development and right next to MRT station Contains a supermarket, an eating house, shops, and a childcare centre

BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION GRANGE

1. CONVENIENCE

For folks who value convenience to the MRT, Neighbourhood Centre located over at Plantation Village and the community club, these blocks 131A, 131B, 132A and 132B at Plantation Grange offer the least walking distance (from the lift lobby) to these amenities.

Take note: As the Jurong Region Line is an aboveground MRT line, stacks located near the tracks or facing the tracks directly will likely bear the brunt of the noise (and lack of privacy) from the trains passing through.

2. PRIVACY

Prefer to keep to yourself? Don't want busybody neighbours looking in your flat while passing through the corridors? Get corner units that feature the most privacy. Make sure they are also away from the lifts and rubbish chutes.

See the site map below for the units with the most privacy:

PHOTO: HDB

3. A COOLER FLAT

Want a flat that feels cooler? Choose a unit that faces away from the western sun, which can trap heat in the afternoon, leaving you with a very warm flat when you return home in the evening. In Singapore, the western sun comes from the southwest and northwest directions in Singapore, depending on the time of the year.

See the site map below for the cooler units:

PHOTO: HDB

4. UNBLOCKED VIEWS

Stacks 366 and 368 over at Blk 131D as well as 338 and 340 at Blk 131C will likely get decent and relatively unblocked views, especially for those located on the higher floors as the stacks will be facing a school compound, which usually isn't built very tall.

Similarly, higher floors over at stacks 356 at Blk 131D and stacks 504, 506, 508 and 510 at Blk 133C that will be facing the site reserved for a church will also get relatively unblocked views.

WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR PLANTATION GRANGE?

Avoid stacks that face the traffic roads if you are particular with traffic noise. Of the three roads bordering Plantation Grange, Plantation Crescent will likely be the busiest road, seeing as it leads into the Neighbourhood Centre and has two bus stops along it.

BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION VILLAGE

1. PEACE AND QUIET