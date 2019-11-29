Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

Overview of the current progress at Tengah town, taken in November 2019.
PHOTO: Renonation
Pei Ying
Renonation

The Tengah BTOs are coming up fast and furious, with three developments launched in the November 2019 BTO sales exercise. These are Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines.

As you may know, there are five districts in the new Tengah town. Plantation Grange and Plantation Village will be located in the Plantation district, while Garden Vines will sit within the Garden district.

AN OVERVIEW OF PLANTATION GRANGE, PLANTATION VILLAGE AND GARDEN VINES

  Plantation Grange Plantation Village Garden Vines
Location Bounded by Plantation Crescent, Tengah Boulevard, and Tengah Garden Avenue Bounded by Tengah Drive and Plantation Crescent Bounded by Tengah Drive, Tengah Garden Walk, and Plantation Crescent
District Plantation Plantation Garden
No. of Units 1,140 1,420 900
Type of Units 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, 5-room, and 3Gen 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room 2-room Flexi, 3-, 4-, and 5-room
No. of Blocks 10 15 8
No. of Storeys 7 to 15 6 to 15 7 to 14
Key Features Contains an education centre and a childcare centre and right next to MRT station Neighbourhood Centre located within the development and right next to MRT station Contains a supermarket, an eating house, shops, and a childcare centre

BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION GRANGE

1. CONVENIENCE

For folks who value convenience to the MRT, Neighbourhood Centre located over at Plantation Village and the community club, these blocks 131A, 131B, 132A and 132B at Plantation Grange offer the least walking distance (from the lift lobby) to these amenities.

Take note: As the Jurong Region Line is an aboveground MRT line, stacks located near the tracks or facing the tracks directly will likely bear the brunt of the noise (and lack of privacy) from the trains passing through.

2. PRIVACY

Prefer to keep to yourself? Don't want busybody neighbours looking in your flat while passing through the corridors? Get corner units that feature the most privacy. Make sure they are also away from the lifts and rubbish chutes.

See the site map below for the units with the most privacy:

PHOTO: HDB

3. A COOLER FLAT

Want a flat that feels cooler? Choose a unit that faces away from the western sun, which can trap heat in the afternoon, leaving you with a very warm flat when you return home in the evening. In Singapore, the western sun comes from the southwest and northwest directions in Singapore, depending on the time of the year.

See the site map below for the cooler units:

PHOTO: HDB

4. UNBLOCKED VIEWS

Stacks 366 and 368 over at Blk 131D as well as 338 and 340 at Blk 131C will likely get decent and relatively unblocked views, especially for those located on the higher floors as the stacks will be facing a school compound, which usually isn't built very tall.

Similarly, higher floors over at stacks 356 at Blk 131D and stacks 504, 506, 508 and 510 at Blk 133C that will be facing the site reserved for a church will also get relatively unblocked views.

WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR PLANTATION GRANGE?

Avoid stacks that face the traffic roads if you are particular with traffic noise. Of the three roads bordering Plantation Grange, Plantation Crescent will likely be the busiest road, seeing as it leads into the Neighbourhood Centre and has two bus stops along it.

BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR PLANTATION VILLAGE

1. PEACE AND QUIET

With the MRT station located next door, the Neighbourhood Centre located on site and retail options stretching the eastern length of the development, Plantation Village can sound well, like a village. It's all fine and dandy if you like convenience, but what if you prefer to have peace and quiet?

We suggest getting a unit at blocks 123A, 123B, 123C, 125A, 129A and 129B if you want reprieve from the hustle and bustle. You might also want to avoid stacks that face the pavilions (designated as PP on the site map) as these areas are known to be congregations of a variety of activities.

2. COOLER UNITS

As previously mentioned, the hot western sun in Singapore comes from the northwest and southwest directions depending on the time of the year.

While some flats don't have windows facing the western sun directly, part of their walls might, which will inevitably lead to the warm home. To avoid returning to a baked flat in the evening, check out the potentially cooler flats highlighted in the site map below.

PHOTO: HDB

3. PRIVACY

Don't want nosy neighbours checking in on you? Refer to this site map for the stacks with the most privacy.

PHOTO: HDB

WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR PLANTATION VILLAGE?

There are several bin centres within the site to take note of. One in block 129 and the other is located at block 124. Getting a unit close to these areas might subject you to pongs of accumulated rubbish during collection times.

As with Plantation Grange, avoid the stacks that face the roads directly if you don't want to be disturbed by traffic noise. We expect stacks facing Plantation Crescent to have the most amount of traffic disturbance.

Stacks 207, 205, 343, 341, 391 and 393 are north-south facing, which means they will likely be the windiest thanks to the wind directions in Singapore.

BEST UNITS TO PICK FOR GARDEN VINES

1. UNBLOCKED VIEWS

There are some stacks in Garden Vines that have relatively unblocked views. There are often unobstructed by nearby buildings or facing shorter structures. See the site map below:

PHOTO: HDB

2. LITTLE TO NO WESTERN SUN

A cooler unit will be one that doesn't face the northwest or southwest directions. These directions are the directions of the hot afternoon sun in Singapore, depending on the time of the year. We marked out potentially cooler units on the site map below:

PHOTO: HDB

3. PRIVACY

Prefer to keep to yourself and want more privacy in your apartment? These are the more private units to pick at Garden Vines:

PHOTO: HDB

WHAT ELSE TO TAKE NOTE FOR GARDEN VINES?

Take note of the bin centre located at the south-west of the site at Blk 233.

There are link ways across the common green to Garden Vale, the BTO launched back in May 2019. Like Garden Vines, Garden Vale has a childcare centre on its premise, located near the site reserved for a Chinese temple.

Avoid stacks that face the roads or the MRT tracks if you want a little peace and quiet. Avoid being located close to the supermarket, eating house and shops, as these are high human traffic zones.

Also, choose units that are away from areas such as the hardcourt, the multipurpose court as well as the pavilion, as these areas often tend to be used for various activities.

This article was first published in Renonation.

More about
Home works Tips BTO flats (Build-to-order flats) Lifestyle HDB

TRENDING

Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Veteran local actor-director Huang Yiliang charged with assault and affray
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show

SERVICES