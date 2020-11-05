November 2020 COE results: Good signs as premiums drop

Mikhail
Motorist
In the 1st COE bidding exercise for November 2020, Cat A closed at $35,990, Cat B at $39,000, and Cat E at $39,500.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $35,990, with a decrease of $1,344 from the last exercise. It received 1,262 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) also saw a decrease in premiums. It closed $1,990 lower with the final amount at $39,000. It received 1,415 bids.

Closing at $31,502 is Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus). It closed $2,276 lower from the previous exercise.

Cat D (Motorcycles) closed this exercise at $7,251. It received 727 bids and saw a $49 decrease in premiums.

Finally, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $389 drop. It closed at $39,500 and received 683 bids.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2020:

Category

Current COE premium
(November 2020 - 2nd Bidding)

Previous COE premium
(October 2020 - 2nd Bidding)

Difference
 

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$35,990

$37,334

$1,344

(-3.6 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$39,000

$40,990

$1,990

(-4.8 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $31,502

$33,778

$2,276

(-6.7 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $7,251

$7,300

$49

(-0.7 per cent)

E – Open

 $39,500

$39,889

 $389
(-0.98 per cent)

