November 2020 COE results: Good signs as premiums drop

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for November 2020, Cat A closed at $35,990, Cat B at $39,000, and Cat E at $39,500.

PHOTO: Motorist

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $35,990, with a decrease of $1,344 from the last exercise. It received 1,262 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) also saw a decrease in premiums. It closed $1,990 lower with the final amount at $39,000. It received 1,415 bids.

Closing at $31,502 is Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus). It closed $2,276 lower from the previous exercise.

Cat D (Motorcycles) closed this exercise at $7,251. It received 727 bids and saw a $49 decrease in premiums.

Finally, for Cat E (Open Category), it saw a slight $389 drop. It closed at $39,500 and received 683 bids.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for November 2020: