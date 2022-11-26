November 2022 BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

Homeowners rejoice — the November 2022 BTO launch has just been announced.

It's clear from the news that HDB is trying to address the concerns of Singaporeans who are in need of a home.

From news pieces like 2,000 new BTO flats in Tengah to have shorter waiting times of just over three years, to more new flats to be set aside for first-time homebuyers, there has been an effort made to fix the supply of new homes coming up.

We've recently also written about whether BTO supply has been keeping up with application rates (spoiler, it hasn't), and so new homeowners will be very happy to hear that the November 2022 BTO launch is set to be the biggest yet since the inception of the BTO system.

With 9,655 Build-To-Order flats for sale, this is nearly double the number in the August 2022 BTO launch.

This will be across 10 housing projects in five estates (Bukit Batok, Tengah, Yishun, Kallang/Whampoa, and Queenstown). Three of these (two in Queenstown and one in Kallang/Whampoa) will fall under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

If you need a quick refresher, here's what you need to know:

10-year MOP instead of five years

No renting out the whole flat

Subsidy Recovery, on top of the existing resale levy

Tighter eligibility requirements

Reduced number of flats set aside for MCPS

Those applying for PLH sites should be aware that Subsidy Recovery (SR) is applicable at six per cent regardless of when flats are sold in the future.

There are also another 1,071 flats on offer in the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) scheme, and HDB has also extended the application to nine days to allow buyers more time to select their units.

The dateline will be open until Dec 1, 2022, Thursday 11.59pm.

As always, our review is broken down by the 10 BTO sites on offer, starting with the mature estates. We share an overview of the project, the best stacks (in our opinion) as well as the pros and cons of the site and unit layouts on offer.

This has always been very popular, so here's our comprehensive review of the November 2022 BTO launch!

November 2022 BTO Prices

Mature Estate

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Queenstown Queensway Canopy CCA* (30-year Lease) From $82,000 From $5,000+ 3-room From $392,000 From $332,000 4-room From $551,000 From $506,000

Prime Location Public Housing (PLH)

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Kallang/Whampoa Kallang Horizon 3-Room From $335,000 From $275,000 4-room From $509,000 From $464,000 Queenstown Ghim Moh Natura

Ulu Pandan Banks 2-Room Flexi From $206,000 From $126,000 3-room From $362,000 From $302,000 4-room From $516,000 From $471,000

Non-Mature Estate

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price (Excluding Grants) Selling Price (Including Grants) Bukit Batok West Glades @ Bukit Batok 2-Room Flexi From $105,000 From $25,000 3-room From $206,000 From $131,000 4-room From $309,000 From $249,000 5-room From $405,000 From $360,000 Tengah Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah 2-Room Flexi From $111,000 From $31,000 3-room From $214,000 From $139,000 4-room From $307,000 From $247,000 5-room From $428,000 From $383,000 Yishun Aranda Breeze @ Yishun

Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun

Vanda Breeze @ Yishun 2-Room Flexi From $84,000 From $5,000+ 3-room From $175,000 From $100,000 4-room From $248,000 From $188,000 5-room From $366,000 From $321,000

Prime Location Public Housing

Ghim Moh Natura

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Ghim Moh Natura is bounded by Ghim Moh Road, Ghim Moh Close, Commonwealth Avenue West, and the Rail Corridor.

The development is located near Buona Vista MRT station and comprises four residential blocks ranging from 15 to 40 storeys tall. You can choose from 991 units of two-room Flexi, three-, and four-room flats. Ghim Moh Natura is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Residents at Ghim Moh Natura will get to be close to nature, as the development is located right next to a park and the Rail Corridor. Roof gardens at two of the residential blocks will provide panoramic views of the scenic surrounds.

As part of the Health District @ Queenstown, Ghim Moh Natura is designed with a variety of recreational and communal facilities to enhance residents' physical, social, and mental well-being.

These include precinct pavilions, playgrounds, fitness corners, shelters, and a communal roof garden on top of the Multi-storey Carpark (MSCP). There will also be a childcare centre located within the development.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Completion Date 1Q2028 Est. Waiting Time 53 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 14 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 28 3-Room 229 4-Room 720 Total 991

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Ghim Moh Natura will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Ghim Moh Natura will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Buona Vista MRT station is just across the road and is connected by an underground walkway PLH rule applies Just opposite Star Vista which has a Cold Storage and a variety of eateries For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units Flanked by Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre and Holland Drive Market & Food Centre for basic necessities Certain blocks are facing the main road and MRT line which may get some traffic and above-ground MRT noise Proximity to the Rail Corridor and also the Ulu Pandan Park Connector which leads to the Dover Forest and Pandan Reservoir, a plus for nature lovers High overall quantum Within 1km of two popular primary schools, Henry Park and Fairfield Methodist

Schools

Henry Park Primary School

Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

MSCP Some stacks face the MRT track and Commonwealth Avenue West which can get busy during peak hours

Inward facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness stations separating them

Seven to 10 units sharing five to six lifts is very healthy, with the exception of block 50A which has eight units sharing three lifts but three of these stacks are two-room units

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Each block has their own drop-off porch

There is a sheltered walkway to the bus stop

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are either north of south facing. However, stacks 201 to 205 and 217 to 219 may face more afternoon sun during the end of the year. Stack 215 will face the morning sun almost all year round.

Layout analysis

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $206,000 - $244,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom - $2,460 - Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings - $530 - Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

- Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom windows are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV Only one entrance to the bathroom - unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $261,000 - $314,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 48 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 2-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom - $2,930 - Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings - $530 - Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,380

Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

- Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

- Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement Household shelter tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $364,000 - $487,000 Resale Comparables $610,000 - $730,000 Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms - $3,190 - Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

- Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen (where applicable) Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $2,770 - 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

- 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

- Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully 2-sided kitchen cabinets can be built Dry kitchen can be done up for the open concept kitchen

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $516,000 - $696,000 Resale Comparables $710,000 - $975,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $4,740 - Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

- Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 - 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

- 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

- Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen, 2-sided cabinets can be built ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 2) 50A 114 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the city. 3-Room 50A 112 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the city. 3-Room 51A 142 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness corner and faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the city. 4-Room 50A 100, 102 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the city. 4-Room 51A 130, 132 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Pasir Panjang. 4-Room 52A 154, 156, 158, 160 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Rail Corridor/ the site reserved for a park. Units on a higher floor will get a view of the city. 4-Room 52A 144, 146 Must surpass the MSCP and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Pasir Panjang.

Kallang Horizon

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Located along the Kallang River, Kallang Horizon is bounded by Lorong 1 Geylang and the Kallang MRT station.

This development comprises three residential blocks ranging from 26 to 30 storeys with a choice of 477 units consisting of three- and four-room flats. Kallang Horizon is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

There is a bus interchange within the development, sited next to the Kallang MRT station.

The roof of the bus interchange will be home to an extensive landscaped deck that comes with a variety of recreational and communal activities for residents to enjoy. These include children's playgrounds, fitness stations, shelters, and trellises.

The precinct pavilion in the development will have an exercise deck located on its roof and is orientated to face the Kallang River to provide great views and welcome residents home.

Roof gardens located on two of the residential blocks provide residents with more spaces to enjoy the scenic river views. A childcare centre and a residents' network centre will also be provided within the development.

Residents at Kallang Horizon will be served by the existing MSCP at Block 8.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. Completion Date 1Q2028 Est. Waiting Time 53 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 72 4-Room 405 Total 477

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Kallang Horizon will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Kallang Horizon will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Kallang MRT Station and new bus interchange is right at your doorstep PLH rule applies A short walk to Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre for basic necessities For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units 16 minute walk to Kallang Wave Mall which has a Fairprice Xtra and a range for food and retail options High overall quantum Right next to the Kallang Park Connector which leads to Bishan - Ang Mo Kio Park and a stone throw away from Kallang Riverside Park, a plus for nature lovers No primary schools within 1km

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some stacks face the MRT track and Sims Avenue which can get busy during peak hours

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Six units sharing three lifts is very healthy

units sharing three lifts is very healthy Link bridges connect all three blocks to the bus interchange

Sheltered walkways connect the MSCP and all the blocks

No stacks face each other directly

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks here are either north or south facing which would not have much afternoon sun.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $335,000 - $447,000 Resale Comparables $550,000 - $700,000 (83 - 94 years remaining lease) Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $2,770 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Household shelter in the middle of the house No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $509,000 - $690,000 Resale Comparables $638,000 - $933,000 Total Area 93 - 96 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 - 93 sqm

Some four-room flats will come with a balcony.

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $4,970 / $5,120 (with balcony)

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Glazed porcelain tiles in the balcony Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Household shelter in the middle of the house No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Spacious kitchen, 2-sided cabinets can be built Some units come with a balcony ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 7A 100 Must surpass bus interchange and preferably MRT track Faces the Kallang River and overlooks the roof garden of the bus interchange. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Marina Bay. 3-Room 7B 122 Must surpass bus interchange and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the bus interchange. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards East Coast Park. 4-Room 7C 124, 126 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the Kallang River. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Marina Bay.

Ulu Pandan Banks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Bounded by Commonwealth Avenue West, Ghim Moh Link and the Ulu Pandan Park Connector, Ulu Pandan Banks is located near Dover MRT station. Its name references the Ulu Pandan Canal, which is located next to the site.

In developing the plans, HDB has considered the findings from the Environmental Baseline Study and Ecological Profiling Exercise, feedback from Nature Groups and the community, as well as site context.

The site will be developed sensitively, with green and blue elements weaved into the plans to support the local biodiversity, while enhancing residents' well-being.

The development comprises seven residential blocks.

Three blocks have heights staggering from 33 to 44 storeys high, two blocks have varying heights from 10 to 12 storeys, while another two blocks range from six to eight storeys in height. You can choose from 1,330 units of three- and four-room flats. Ulu Pandan Banks is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Ulu Pandan Banks is located within the Health District @ Queenstown and will be designed with a variety of wellness choices for residents to experience a healthy and conducive living environment.

For example, the development comes with a fitness trail at the skybridges linking three residential blocks at the 34th storey.

It also features a range of recreational facilities closely located to one another to foster family and inter-generational bonding. These include playgrounds for children, fitness stations for adults and elderly, and a hardcourt.

The sky terraces and roof gardens within all the residential blocks, and roof gardens atop the MSCP make for ideal spots to exercise or rest while enjoying scenic views.

Retained trees, pockets of bio-swales, and rain gardens on the grounds of the development provides a tranquil and green environment, while landscaped paths designed as restorative trails lead to the adjacent park and Ulu Pandan Park Connector where residents can be closer to nature.

Additionally, there will be a terraced rain garden designed with resting decks and a combination of steps and ramps catering to users of various fitness levels.

This provides a holistic environment to encourage active living across all ages. A childcare centre and residents' network centre will also be located within Ulu Pandan Banks.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

HDB's first car-lite precinct

As announced by LTA and HDB on Oct 5, 2022, there will be designated HDB car-lite precincts within gazetted car-lite areas. They are planned with good public transport, walking, and cycling connections.

Ulu Pandan Banks will be HDB's first car-lite precinct. It is located next to Dover MRT within the gazetted Ulu Pandan car-lite area. Residents of Ulu Pandan Banks will enjoy good public transport connectivity, with convenient access to rail and bus services.

There will be sheltered elevated linkways connecting them directly to Dover MRT station and barrier-free accessibility to bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue.

To enable residents to walk safely, vehicular roads will be located at the perimeter of the precincts, segregated from the main pedestrian walkway.

There will also be a comprehensive network of walking and cycling paths, providing residents with seamless connectivity to the neighbourhood centre and key amenities in Ghim Moh via the Park Connector Network.

Designed for residents to adopt green modes of commuting, the parking provision will be reduced, freeing up space for public facilities and greenery.

With more limited parking provision, available lots will be prioritised for residents in these precincts through additional parking demand management measures:

Season parking will be reduced and restricted to residents only. Similar to all other HDB residential carparks, season parking sales will be on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability, and residents' first car will be accorded higher priority than residents' second and subsequent car(s). As non-residents will not be able to buy season parking within car-lite precincts, they may do so at alternative nearby car parks.

Residents who buy season parking for their second and subsequent vehicles will be charged a higher Tier 2 season parking rate pegged to Tier 2 Restricted Zone rate, subject to availability. Learn more about the tiers for monthly season parking charges and the current rates.

Short-term parking for visitors will remain available, albeit with limited lots. Parking charges may be adjusted based on demand.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Completion Date 3Q2029 Est. Waiting Time 71 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 270 4-Room 1,060 Total 1,330

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Ulu Pandan Banks will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Ulu Pandan Banks will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Just across the road from Dover MRT Station PLH rule applies Within walking distance to Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre for basic necessities For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units Within 1km of renowned Henry Park Primary School High overall quantum Nearest shopping malls for retail options are one MRT station away at Clementi Mall or Star Vista

Schools

Henry Park Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are north-south facing

Some stacks will be affected by the west sun

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks face the MRT track and Commonwealth Avenue West which can get busy during peak hours

Blocks 57A, 57D and 58C are 33 to 44 storeys high which puts residents above most of the buildings in the vicinity

Blocks that are 33 to 44 storeys high have nine to 10 units sharing seven lifts, while blocks that are six to 12 storeys high have eight units sharing two lifts which is very healthy

Link bridges from the MSCP directly connect to blocks 57A and 57D

Sheltered walkways connect all the blocks

Sheltered link bridge to the bus stop

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks here are either north or south facing which would not have much afternoon sun.

Layout analysis

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $362,000 - $504,000 Resale Comparables $610,000 - $730,000 Total Area 66 sqm Internal Floor Area 63 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ Utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ Utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $3,190 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $2,770 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The short wall along the bedroom makes it tight when putting up a TV console No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully 2 sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $546,000 - $725,000 Resale Comparables $710,000 - $975,000 Total Area 89 sqm Internal Floor Area 86 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $4,740 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are nicely segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The short wall along the bedroom makes it tight when putting up a TV console No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious kitchen, 2-sided cabinets can be built ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 3-Room 57A 213, 215 Must surpass opposite blocks Faces the Holland landed enclave. Units on a higher floor will have a nice unblocked view towards the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. 3-Room 57C 249, 251 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and Holland landed enclave 3-Room 58C 317, 319 Must surpass MSCP and preferably MRT track South facing. Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Singapore Polytechnic. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Pasir Panjang. 4-Room 57A 201, 203 Must surpass MSCP and preferably MRT track South facing. Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Singapore Polytechnic. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Pasir Panjang. 4-Room 57A 206, 207 Must surpass opposite blocks North facing. Faces the Holland landed enclave. Units on a higher floor will have a nice unblocked view towards the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. 4-Room 57B 225, 227 Surpass tree level preferably North facing. Faces the park and Holland landed enclave. 4-Room 57C 237, 239 Surpass tree level preferably North facing. Faces the park and Holland landed enclave. 4-Room 57D 253, 255 Must surpass MSCP and preferably MRT track Overlooks the roof garden of the MSCP and Singapore Polytechnic. Units on a higher floor will get an unblocked view towards Pasir Panjang. 4-Room 58C 313, 315 Must surpass opposite blocks North facing. Faces the Holland landed enclave. Units on a higher floor will have a nice unblocked view towards the Central Catchment Nature Reserve.

Mature Estate

Queensway Canopy

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Bounded by Queensway, Queen's Crescent, and the Rail Corridor, Queensway Canopy is designed to take advantage of the scenic surroundings and its proximity to the Rail Corridor.

The five residential blocks will have staggered heights, from six to 40 storeys, and are orientated to maximise the views from their units. You can choose from 996 units of Community Care Apartments, three-, and four-room flats.

The Community Care Apartments will feature assisted living provisions, which integrates senior-friendly design features with care services and social programmes to let you live your golden years with peace of mind.

This assisted living concept is designed for seniors to live an active lifestyle, enjoy independence, and connect with friends.

The Community Care Apartments are offered to seniors (aged 65 and above) on short leases between 15 and 35 years (in 5-year increments), where the lease chosen must be able to cover the applicant and spouse (if any) until at least the age of 95 years.

The residential block with the Community Care Apartments is expected to complete in 3Q2028.

Within the block housing Community Care Apartments, there will be furnished communal spaces on each floor for residents to mingle and build social networks.

You can use these furnished spaces to catch up with neighbours and share meals at the communal spaces, or participate in group activities.

Queensway Canopy is located within the Health District @ Queenstown. Residents will be able to access a range of initiatives that will be implemented to enhance their physical, social, and mental well-being.

For example, Queensway Canopy will feature a range of recreational facilities to foster family and inter-generational bonding. These include children's playgrounds, adult and elderly fitness stations, and a hardcourt.

A childcare centre, an Active Ageing Centre (Care), and an ActiveSG Gym in collaboration with SportSG will also be located within the development.

The roof gardens above some residential blocks and atop the MSCP make for ideal spots for residents to interact with one another or exercise.

The side of the development facing the Rail Corridor will boast a stretch of inter-connecting roof gardens, acting as an extension of the canopy provided by the trees at ground level. The development derives its name from these roof gardens.

For more information on the Community Care Apartments, check out this website.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Completion Date 4Q2028 Est. Waiting Time 59 months (Community Care Apartment)/ 63 months (3- and 4-room) Remaining Lease Community Care Apartment: 15 to 35 years / 3- and 4-room: 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats Community Care Apartment 245 3-Room 88 4-Room 663 Total 996

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Queensway Canopy will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Queensway Canopy will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons 15 minute walk to Queenstown MRT Station For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units Walking distance to Anchorpoint which has a Cold Storage and a handful of eateries High overall quantum Within walking distance to Mei Ling Road Market & Food Centre and Alexandra Village Food Centre for basic necessities Proximity to the Rail Corridor and also the Alexandra Queensway Park Connector which leads to Hort Park, Telok Blangah Hill Park and Labrador Nature Reserve, a plus for nature lovers Within 1km of two primary schools New Town and Queenstown Primary School

Schools

New Town Primary School

Queenstown Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are 2 MSCPs

Some stacks will be affected by the west sun

Certain stacks in the Community Care Apartment will face the MSCP directly

Blocks with 6 - 40 storeys have 10 units sharing 6 lifts, while blocks with 6 - 22 storeys have 4 - 7 units sharing 2 lifts which is healthy

Community Care Apartment block has 17 units sharing 3 lifts so there might be await during peak hours

Link bridges and walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks here are either north or south facing which would not have much afternoon sun.

Layout analysis

Community Care Apartment

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Community Care Apartments Details Price $82,000 - $111,000 Resale comparables NIL Total Area 35 sqm Internal Floor Area 32 sqm

The Community Care Apartments are designed to support seniors to live independently while preparing for their future care needs.

Each Community Care Apartment will have an open layout and come with the following finishes:

Floor tiles in the living, dining, kitchen, and bathroom

Vinyl strip flooring in the bedroom

Wall tiles in the kitchen and bathroom

Fittings and senior-friendly design features will also be pre-installed in each unit, including:

Digital lock at the main door to allow convenient access

Wide wheelchair-friendly main door, with a built-in bench beside the entrance

Large wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring, grab bars, water heater, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, washbasin with tap mixer, and mirror

Built-in wardrobe and cabinets for storage

Furnished kitchen for meal preparation, including induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Easy-to-slide partitions that can separate the living and bedroom spaces for more privacy

Window grilles

There is no household shelter within each Community Care Apartment. There is a storey shelter on each floor, which forms part of the furnished communal spaces where residents can mingle and build social networks.

Pros Cons Compact but functional living/ dining/ kitchen area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Can only place TV console in the bedroom Bedroom can fit either a double bed or two single beds

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $392,000 - $488,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 - $605,000 Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ Utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ Utility



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms - $3,340 Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining, dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $2,770 2 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The short wall along the bedroom makes it tight when putting up a TV console No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Dry kitchen can be done up for the open concept kitchen Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $551,000 - $695,000 Resale Comparables $790,000 - $900,000 Total Area 93 sqm - 97 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm - 94 sqm

Some 4-room flats will come with a balcony.

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 4-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $4,970 / $5,180 (with balcony) Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining

Glazed porcelain tiles in the balcony (where applicable) Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

Wash basin with tap mixer

Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining areas are nicely segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The short wall along the bedroom makes it tight when putting up a TV console No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully ﻿ Spacious open concept kitchen ﻿ A household shelter tucked in a corner ﻿ Some units come with a balcony

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Community Care Apartment 203A 126, 128, 130, 132 Must surpass the MSCP and hospital Overlooks roof garden of MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa. 3-Room 204A 142 Must surpass block 203A Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa 4-Room 204A 144 Must surpass block 203A South facing. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view towards Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa 4-Room 204B 156, 158 Preferably surpass HDBs across the road Units on a higher floor will have a nice unblocked view of the city. 4-Room 205B 182, 184 Must surpass the MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP. Units on a higher floor will get a nice unblocked view of the Wessex Estate.

Non-Mature Estate

West Glades @ Bukit Batok

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Bounded by Bukit Batok West Ave 2 and 5, West Glades @ Bukit Batok comprises five residential blocks between 14 and 24 storeys in height. You can choose from 790 units of two-room Flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.

The development name is inspired by the layout of the residential blocks, which flank the spacious central green space resembling trees surrounding a tranquil clearing.

Apart from lush landscaping within the development, the roof garden located above the MSCP will serve as an additional spot to relax amid greenery.

For the active, the children's playgrounds and adult and elderly fitness stations are ideal spots for daily activity and exercise. A childcare centre will be conveniently located in this development.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Bukit Batok Est. Completion Date 1Q2028 Est. Waiting Time 53 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 92 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 239 3-Room 84 4-Room 207 5-Room 168 Total 790

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

West Glades @ Bukit Batok will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons 8 minute walk to Bukit Gombak MRT Station Nearest shopping mall is one or two MRT stations away at West Mall in Bukit Batok or Jem, Westgate, IMM in Jurong East A short walk to Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre which houses 2 supermarkets, a wet market and various eateries Also within walking distance to Le Quest which has a Fairprice Finest and a handful of food options Good unit mix Proximity to Bukit Batok Park Connector which leads to the Bukit Batok Town Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park, a plus for nature lovers ﻿ Within 1km of three primary schools Dazhong, Lianhua and St Anthony's Primary School

Schools

Dazhong Primary School

Lianhua Primary School

St Anthony's Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The childcare centre, playgrounds and fitness stations create a good distance between some of the inward facing stacks

Some stacks face each other directly

Blocks with 8 - 11 units sharing 3 lifts may have a longer waiting time

Link bridges and sheltered walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

Each block has their own drop-off porch

Sheltered linkway to the bus stop

Sun direction

South-west facing stacks here will receive direct afternoon sun towards the end/beginning of the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $105,000 - $130,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

To boost construction productivity, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,200

Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom windows are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped Squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen Only one entrance into the bathroom - unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $126,000 - $169,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 50 sqm Internal Floor Area 48 sqm

To boost construction productivity, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,460 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement Household shelter is tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price 206,000 - $269,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 71 sqm Internal Floor Area 68 sqm

To boost construction productivity, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms Living/ dining, dry kitchen

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked full Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen area to be done up Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $309,000 - $392,000 Resale Comparables $460,000 - $585,000 Total Area 95 sqm Internal Floor Area 92 sqm

To boost construction productivity, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms Living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Living and dining area are nicely segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked full ﻿ 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen ﻿ Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $405,000 - $522,000 Resale Comparables $645,000 - $665,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

To boost construction productivity, West Glades @ Bukit Batok will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Bedrooms Living/ dining

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Huge living and dining area with the possibility to do up a study room The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining areas are nicely segregated All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked full ﻿ Spacious kitchen, 2-sided cabinets can be built ﻿ Household shelter tucked in a corner

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room (Type 2) 475A 757, 759, 761, 763, 765 Surpass tree level preferably Faces Bukit Batok Hillside Park 3-Room 474A 705, 707 Mid floor and above preferably Faces a site reserved for nature park 4-Room 476A 775, 777, 779, 781 Surpass tree level preferably Faces Bukit Batok Hillside Park 5-Room 474A 703 Must surpass MSCP Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and faces Bukit Batok Hillside Park

Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Project overview

Located in the Garden District of Tengah town and right next to the Promenade Park lining the Tengah Pond, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah are located along Tengah Garden Avenue.

The two developments comprise 18 residential blocks, ranging from nine to 16 storeys in height. Two of the blocks in Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah will house some rental flats. You can choose a home from 2,077 units of two-room Flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.

Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah are located next to an upcoming MRT station on the Jurong Region Line, and will be near upcoming amenities such as a Neighbourhood Centre and a Community Club.

The developments will also be served by bus services leading to the city centre and nearby towns. With an extensive network of walking and cycling paths, residents will be able to walk and cycle everywhere in Tengah.

Daily conveniences are within easy reach as Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah will come with shops, a supermarket, restaurants, an eating house, and a residents' network centre.

Childcare centres, playgrounds, and fitness stations are found in both Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah and Garden Waterfront II @ Tengah to provide added convenience.

Roof gardens are located on some of the residential blocks and on both MSCPs. In Garden Waterfront II @ Tengah, the roof garden on the MSCP is linked to nearby residential blocks via sky terraces.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

About Garden District

The Garden District is framed by Tengah Pond and Central Park. This picturesque setting will be complemented by the garden-themed farmway, which encourages healthy and active living.

The Garden Farmway is a key feature of the Garden District, helping to foster a new lifestyle centred on community gardening and hobby farming.

Residents may be able to enjoy farm-to-table dining as they grow their own produce and share the fruits of their harvest. These activities will offer residents the opportunity to experience a different lifestyle, connect with one another, and ignite the kampung spirit.

Thematic playgrounds inspired by nature motifs such as flowers and garden creatures, strengthen the visual identity of Garden District and encourage imaginative play among children.

Green markers at key entry points along the Garden District, such as botanical arbours framed with flowering creepers, provide shade and visual respite amidst the urban environment.

An array of amenities such as eateries, schools, and retail shops, will be available in Garden District to meet the daily needs of residents.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Tengah Est. Completion Date 1Q2027 Est. Waiting Time 40 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 178 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 400 3-Room 89 4-Room 740 5-Room 670 Total 2,077

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Garden Waterfront I and II @ Tengah will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Garden Waterfront I and II @ Tengah will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Centralised cooling system

Residents can choose to subscribe to have air conditioning provided from a centralised cooling system. This system for public housing is the first of its kind in Singapore.



Cooling to each household unit will come from highly energy efficient chillers, and residents need not install nor maintain outdoor condensing units on their air-conditioner ledge.

They will get to enjoy cost savings while contributing to a sustainable lifestyle in this eco-friendly district.

Residents may decide to subscribe to the centralised cooling system after signing the Agreement for Lease. More information will be provided during the flat selection exercise.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Walking distance to future Hong Kah and Tengah Plantation MRT stations which are expected to complete in 2027 and 2028 respectively There may be a lot of construction going on as this is a new estate Good unit mix Walking distance to the Jurong Park Connector which leads to the Jurong Lake Park and Garden Promenade Within 1KM of Jurong Primary School. There is also a site for a proposed primary school just a short walk away.

Schools

Jurong Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some stacks will face the MRT track

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks also face each other directly

Seven to 15 units sharing two to three lifts could result in a longer waiting time

Link bridges and sheltered walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

Has commercial amenities within the cluster

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

South-west facing stacks 779, 781, 753 and 755 would get direct afternoon sun towards the end of the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room Flexi (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $111,000 - $139,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 39 sqm Internal Floor Area 37 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,160 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom windows are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped Squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV Household shelter in the middle of the house Only one entrance for the bathroom - unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room Flexi (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $144,000 - $174,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 48 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,460 Lighting

Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

Water heater

Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook Household shelter is in the middle of the house The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $214,000 - $262,000 Resale Comparables NIL Total Area 69 sqm Internal Floor Area 66 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Decently sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Long entryway into the unit eats into liveable space No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The kitchen is compact but functional. 2-sided cabinets can be built.

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $307,000 - $397,000 Resale Comparables $460,000 - $585,000 Total Area 94 sqm Internal Floor Area 91 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Dry Kitchen Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Good-sized living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Structural column between common bedrooms Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen area to be built

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $428,000 - $536,000 Resale Comparables $645,000 - $665,000 Total Area 114 sqm Internal Floor Area 111 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Pros Cons Huge living and dining area with the possibility to do up a study room The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining are nicely segregated Structural column between common bedrooms All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. 2-sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room Flexi (Type 1) 210B 535, 537 Must surpass MSCP North facing. Overlooks roof garden of MSCP. MSCP also puts a good distance between the block and the opposite land plot which is reserved for high rise commercial and residential development. 3-Room 209A 507 Surpass tree level and MRT track preferably North facing. Faces site reserved for school. Units on a higher floor should get an unblocked view overlooking the school. 4-Room 210B 553, 555 Must surpass MSCP North facing. Overlooks roof garden of MSCP. MSCP also puts a good distance between the block and the opposite land plot which is reserved for high rise commercial and residential development. 4-Room 217A 469 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake. 4-Room 217B 483, 485 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake. 5-Room 211B 571, 573, 581, 583 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake. 5-Room 212C 629, 631 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake. 5-Room 212D 643, 645, 653, 655 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake. 5-Room 217A 465, 467 Surpass tree level preferably Faces the park and waterbody. Units on a higher floor will have an unblocked view towards Jurong Lake.

Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Bounded by Miltonia Close, Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 10, Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun comprises nine residential blocks ranging from 12 to 14 storeys in height. You can choose from 1,334 units of two-room Flexi, four-, and five-room flats.

Like the nearby Aranda Breeze @ Yishun and Vanda Breeze @ Yishun, the name 'Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun' references orchids. You will find floral motifs livening up the common areas around the development.

You can rest at the roof gardens above the MSCP or head to the green spaces within the development which will come with children's playgrounds, and adult and elderly fitness stations for daily exercise.

Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun will house a childcare centre, resident's network centre, shops, and an eating house for added convenience.

Project overview

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Yishun Est. Completion Date 2Q2029 Est. Waiting Time 66 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 146 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 435 4-Room 400 5-Room 353 Total 1,334

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Located in a serene environment away for the hustle and bustle Will have to take a bus out to Yishun/Khatib MRT station and retail options at Northpoint Basic amenities are a short walk away at Yishun Park Hawker Centre and also Yishun Mall which is a cluster of HDB shophouses that consist of two supermarkets, a wet market and various food options There is a proposed Health and Medical Care facility just beside the cluster which some individuals may have superstitions about Nature lovers will love its proximity to Yishun Park No 3-room flats for families or couples who prefer a smaller unit type Within 1km of four primary schools Huamin, Naval Base, North View and Northland Primary School ﻿

Schools

Huamin Primary School

Naval Base Primary School

North View Primary School

Northland Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most stacks are north-south facing

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Certain blocks have up to 11 four/five-room flats sharing just two lifts, so wait times could be quite long

Link bridges and sheltered walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

Most stacks face each other directly

Two accessible rooftop garden

Main bin centre is located away from residential blocks

Unconfirmed sheltered linkway to the bus stop

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Afternoon sun is not a main problem here as most stacks face either north or south. However, stacks 101 to 109 and 275 to 285 will face the afternoon sun for about the the year, while stacks 241, 243, 321 and 323 will bear the full brunt of the afternoon sun for most of the year.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $84,000 - $109,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 38 sqm Internal Floor Area 36 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom - $2,490 - Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings - $530 - Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

- Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom window walls are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Small space to put the TV 2 sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen A long walkway from the main door to the living area eats into the liveable space

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $102,000 - $140,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 46 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom - $2,960 - Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 2-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings - $530 - Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

- Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

- Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The household shelter is tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $248,000 - $312,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 - $525,000 Total Area 93 sqm Internal Floor Area 90 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $4,970 - Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

- Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 - 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

- 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

- Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Separate living and dining area The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone Good service yard layout allows for a washer and dryer on both ends No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Depending on layout, good placement of household shelter in the corner makes for a more configurable space

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $375,000 - $450,000 Resale Comparables $560,000 - $628,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen



Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms - $6,060 - Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

- Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings - $3,180 - 3 laminated UPVC bedroom doors

- 2 laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

- Wash basin with tap mixer

- Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Huge living and dining area with the possibility to do up a study room The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining areas are nicely segregated The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked full ﻿ Good placement of household shelter in the corner makes for a more configurable space

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room (Type 1) 519B 313, 315 High Reservoir-facing 2-Room (Type 1) 516A 115, 117 Doesn't matter Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 2-Room (Type 2) 516A 111, 113 Doesn't matter Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 2-Room (Type 2) 519B 299 - 311 Mid to high (must surpass potential medical centre opposite) Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 4-Room 516A, 516B 119, 121, 131 - 137 Mid to high (must surpass potential medical centre opposite) Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 4-Room 519A 283 - 285 Mid to high (must surpass childcare centre with green roof) Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 4-Room 519B 317 - 319 High (must surpass potential high rise development opposite) Reservoir-facing 5-Room 516B 139, 141 Must surpass MSCP Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. There are just 2 stacks of 5-room flats here that faces the greenery so this would be very valuable in the development. 5-Room 518A 245 - 247 High (must surpass potential high rise development opposite) Reservoir-facing. There are just 2 stacks of 5-room flats here that faces the reservoir so this would be very valuable in the development.

Vanda Breeze @ Yishun

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Bounded by Yishun Avenue 1, Yishun Street 53, and Yishun Avenue 10, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun comprises 10 residential blocks that are 14 storeys in height. Two of these blocks will house some rental flats.

You can choose from 961 units of two-room Flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats.

Residents can look forward to relaxing amid lush landscaping within the development.

The facade and precinct facilities are also designed with a green leafy theme and orchid motifs, as a reference to Singapore's national flower, the orchid Vanda Miss Joaquim. Nearby developments Aranda Breeze @ Yishun and Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun are also named after species of orchids.

Vanda Breeze @ Yishun comes with an eating house, supermarket, shops, childcare centre, and residents' network centre.

Those looking for a dose of fun and fitness can enjoy various recreational facilities within the development, such as children's playgrounds and fitness stations.

The roof garden located above the MSCP and adjacent park will serve as additional spots to relax amid greenery.

Project overview

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Yishun Est. Completion Date 2Q2029 Est. Waiting Time 67 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 78 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 260 3-Room 91 4-Room 285 5-Room 247 Total 961

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Located in a serene environment away for the hustle and bustle Will have to take a bus out to Yishun/Khatib MRT station and retail options at Northpoint Basic amenities are a short walk away at Yishun Park Hawker Centre and also Yishun Mall which is a cluster of HDB shophouses that consist of two supermarkets, a wet market and various food options There is a proposed Health and Medical Care facility just beside the cluster which some individuals may have superstitions about Nature lovers will love its proximity to Yishun Park Good unit mix Within 1km of three primary schools Huamin, North View and Northland Primary School ﻿

Schools

Huamin Primary School

North View Primary School

Northland Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Only one stack faces the MSCP directly

Only one MSCP could make quite a walk for those staying on the southeast end

Good amount of space between certain stacks

Certain blocks have up to 10 units mostly made up of four and five-room flats just sharing two lifts

Link bridges and sheltered walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

One accessible rooftop garden

Bin centre located right opposite two two-room stacks

Sheltered linkway to the bus stop along Yishun Avenue 1

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A handful of stacks are direct south-facing, however, several units have a southwest facing which would get direct afternoon sun for half of the year. Stacks 182, 184 (five-room), 150, 152 (two-room) and 114 (three-room) are the worst as it is almost direct west-facing.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $100,000 - $122,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,200 - Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom window walls are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement A long walkway from the main door to the living area eats into the liveable space 2 sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $121,000 - $148,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 47 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,420 - Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

- Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The household shelter is tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Three-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

3-Room Flat Details Price $175,000 - $229,000 Resale Comparables $390,000 - $415,000 Total Area 70 - 71 sqm Internal Floor Area 68 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite.

There is no Optional Component Scheme for this flat type.

Pros Cons The common bedroom can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Good service yard layout allows for a washer and dryer on both ends Dining area is quite a squeeze No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $270,000 - $336,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 - $525,000 Total Area 95 sqm Internal Floor Area 92 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There is no Optional Component Scheme for this flat type.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Good service yard layout allows for a washer and dryer on both ends The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully TV placement is restricted due to the short bedroom wall Good placement of household shelter in the corner makes for a more configurable space Living/dining area could feel like a squeeze

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $391,000 - $463,000 Resale Comparables $560,000 - $628,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Vanda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There is no Optional Component Scheme for this flat type.

Pros Cons Huge living and dining area with the possibility to do up a study room The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining areas are nicely segregated The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked full Partial structural wall along the first common bedroom prevents you from doing a full-open layout The home opens up into an expansive living/dining and study area, making the place look big. ﻿

Best stacks

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room (Type 1) 524C 214, 216 Doesn't matter Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 2-Room (Type 2) 522B 120, 122 Mid to high Unblocked views of the development facility area. Mid floor onwards protects residents from being blocked by the future high-rise opposite. 3-Room 524B 194 Mid to high Not directly facing any block but needs to surpass the low floor given the drop-off point facing 3-Room 522C, 523B 132, 168 Doesn't matter Good distance to the next block 4-Room 524A, 524B 186, 188, 200, 202 Doesn't matter Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 4-Room 523A, 523B 170, 172, 178, 180 High (must surpass potential high rise development opposite) Reservoir-facing. 5-Room 524B,

524C, 524D 196, 198

210, 212, 224, 226 Doesn't matter Faces an area reserved for a park so the views are more or less guaranteed to be unblocked so long as the master plan doesn't change. 5-Room 524A 174, 176 High (must surpass potential high rise development opposite) Reservoir-facing. There are just 2 stacks of 5-room flats here that faces the reservoir so this would be very valuable in the development.

Aranda Breeze @ Yishun

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Aranda Breeze @ Yishun is bounded by Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Street 53.

The development comprises six 14-storey blocks. Two of these blocks will house some rental flats. You can choose from 699 units of two-room Flexi, four-, and five-room flats.

The name 'Aranda Breeze @ Yishun' describes the development's location near the breezy Lower Seletar Reservoir as well as other nearby parks. Just like the nearby Miltonia Breeze @ Yishun and Vanda Breeze @ Yishun, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun is also named after an orchid.

Nature motifs will be throughout Aranda Breeze @ Yishun, such as on the walls of communal spaces to aid wayfinding.

Set among lush greenery at the centre of the development will be fitness corners, children's playgrounds, and resting shelters, which provide recreational and communal spaces for the residents.

The MSCP comes with a roof garden and a childcare centre at the ground level.

Project overview

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Details Info Town Yishun Est. Completion Date 2Q2028 Est. Waiting Time 55 months Remaining Lease 99 years Selection Period Feb 2023 to Mar 2024

Flat Type Number of Flats 2-room Flexi (Type 1) 52 2-room Flexi (Type 2) 220 4-Room 232 5-Room 195 Total 699

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the development

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Located in a serene environment away for the hustle and bustle Will have to take a bus out to Yishun/Khatib MRT station and retail options at Northpoint Basic amenities are within walking distance at Yishun Park Hawker Centre and also Yishun Mall which is a cluster of HDB shophouses that consist of two supermarkets, a wet market and various food options No 3-room flats for families or couples who prefer a smaller unit type Nature lovers will love its proximity to Yishun Park Within 1km of two primary schools Huamin and North View Primary School ﻿

Schools

Huamin Primary School

North View Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Several stacks face the MSCP directly

the MSCP directly Only one MSCP could make quite a walk for those staying on the east side

Certain blocks have up to 10 units mostly made up of four- and five-room flats just sharing two lifts

Link bridges and sheltered walkways connect all the blocks and MSCP

Most stacks face each other directly

One accessible rooftop garden

Bin centre is located close to four stacks

Sheltered linkway to the bus stop along Yishun Avenue 1

along Yishun Avenue 1 Good distribution of drop-offs around the development

Sun direction

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Many stacks are either northwest or southwest-facing, putting these units in direct afternoon sunlight for around half a year.

Layout analysis

Two-room (Type 1)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 1) Details Price $99,000 - $120,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 40 sqm Internal Floor Area 38 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $6,200 - Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Living and bedroom window walls are aligned The dining area may be a bit cramped A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement A long walkway from the main door to the living area eats into the liveable space 2 sided cabinets can be built in the kitchen

Two-room (Type 2)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

2-Room Flat (Type 2) Details Price $117,000 - $146,000 Resale Comparables $290,000 - $305,000 Total Area 49 sqm Internal Floor Area 47 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The two-room Flexi (Type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedroom

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description OCS Package for short-lease 2-room Flexi flats - $7,420 - Lighting

- Window grilles

- Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

- Built-in wardrobe

- Water heater

- Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

- Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Narrow living/dining area The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/ study nook The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The household shelter is tucked in a corner Placement of the washing machine is pretty ideal

Four-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

4-Room Flat Details Price $276,000 - $326,000 Resale Comparables $450,000 - $525,000 Total Area 95 sqm Internal Floor Area 92 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There is no Optional Component Scheme for this flat type.

Pros Cons All rooms can fit a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Good service yard layout allows for a washer and dryer on both ends The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully TV placement is restricted due to the short bedroom wall Good placement of household shelter in the corner makes for a more configurable space Living/dining area could feel like a squeeze

Five-room

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

5-Room Flat Details Price $366,000 - $459,000 Resale Comparables $560,000 - $628,000 Total Area 113 sqm Internal Floor Area 110 sqm

To boost construction productivity, Aranda Breeze @ Yishun will be built using the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method. The flats will come with full floor finishes, internal doors, and sanitary fittings.

The five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Vinyl strip flooring in the: Living/ dining Bedrooms

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Internal doors for bedrooms and folding doors for bathrooms

Sanitary fittings, i.e. wash basin with tap mixer, shower set with bath/ shower mixer, and water closet suite

There is no Optional Component Scheme for this flat type.

Pros Cons Huge living and dining area with the possibility to do up a study room The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining areas are nicely segregated The open kitchen concept may not be for everyone All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. Partial structual wall along the first common bedroom prevents you from doing a full-open layout Home opens up into an expansive living/dining and study area, making the place look big. ﻿

Best stacks

Flat Type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons 2-Room (Type 1) 529B 199, 201 High Reservoir-facing but must surpass the site of worship opposite 2-Room (Type 2) 529B 203, 205 High Reservoir-facing. Need to surpass potential high-rise residential site opposite. 4-Room 527A 153, 155 Doesn't matter Good distance to the next block (potential high rise development opposite). Has partial views of the reservoir too. 4-Room 526B 131 High Reservoir-facing. Needs to be high floor given the potential high rise block opposite. This is the only stack that has a direct reservoir view and would be the most sought-after stack. 5-Room 526A 111, 113 High Reservoir-facing. Needs to be high floor given the potential high rise block opposite. These are the only stacks that has a direct reservoir view and would be the most sought-after stack. 5-Room 527B 157, 159 Mid to higher floor (must surpass potential high rise development opposite) Has views of the reservoir, though not as wide as in stacks 174 and 176.

This concludes our review of the November BTO 2022 sites. We hope that it has gone some way to help you decide on which project, as well as the pros and cons that may come with it.

Understandably, you might have questions left unanswered or perhaps have a general question about BTOs unrelated to this exercise. In any case, feel free to reach out to us directly and we'll be happy to answer any questions that you may have!

ALSO READ: The no B.S. guide on how to increase your HDB BTO ballot chances

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.