NTUC FairPrice offers 55 cents off housebrand eggs amid rising prices

If you're egg-xasperated over the rising prices on practically everything, here's some good news from NTUC FairPrice.

The supermarket chain will be absorbing the rising costs of eggs to provide a 55-cent discount on its housebrand Pasar Fresh Eggs (U.P. $7.50 per tray of 30) till April 27, it announced today (April 20).

Customers can enjoy the deal while shopping at FairPrice supermarkets, as well as FairPrice Online.

Do note that each customer can only purchase a maximum of two trays of 30 eggs during the promotional period.

The offer is available while stocks last, so get your eggs before they shell out.

Marketing: “We need some buzz around our Pasar 30s egg promo.” Social Media Manager: “Say no more fam”... Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Deal ends: April 27

