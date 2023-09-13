NTUC FairPrice offers wide menu of $3 value meals

Finding an affordable meal these days is like finding a needle in a haystack, what with the cost of living prices on the rise. But we’ve got you covered!

NTUC FairPrice launched their special $3 value meals across 42 stores not too long ago with a slew of options on the menu.

Take your pick of the ready-to-eat meals from three categories: sushi sets, Asian bento and Western bento.

For sushi, think maki-style roll with the likes of egg, cucumber and crab meat rolled with rice, and wrapped in seaweed. For something more substantial, go for the Asian bentos which offer rice and protein options such as roast duck, char siew and braised pork belly.

Or you can pick up the Western bento for a fusion meal of sorts where sausages and corn are served atop a bed of rice.

Not too bad for a $3 meal, if you ask us. So grab them while stocks last.

You can get these meals at selected FairPrice outlets including Rivervale Mall, Tampines Mall, Bukit Batok MRT, City Square Mall and more.

Here’s the full list of the participating FairPrice stores.

For sushi sets, you can find them at the following stores at the store chiller section.

