NUS bus shuttle service to go electric by 2023

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Students from the National University of Singapore will soon no longer need to breathe in diesel fumes as they cram aboard the inter-school bus shuttle at Central Library or Kent Ridge, as the campus bus fleet is going electric from the third quarter of 2022 onwards.

The new initiative comes as ComfortDelGro Bus has won a $30 million contract to convert the university's entire fleet of shuttle bus services over to electric power.

The new electric buses, the firm states, will continue to serve the eight existing shuttle bus routes within the campus covering NUS Kent Ridge Campus, University Town as well as NUS Bukit Timah Campus daily from 7am to 11pm, including public holidays.

ComfortDelGro additionally states that the new buses will be wheelchair accessible and equipped with smart features such as a telematics system, an anti-fatigue system as well as a forward collision and side collision warning system.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.