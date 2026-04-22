NUS opens hotel on campus, but you'd have to meet a criteria to check in

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has launched a new hotel on campus, but only specific travellers can check in.

The newly opened The Ridge caters to overseas academic visitors, research collaborators, executive programme leaders, and conference delegates, aiming to facilitate their academic work and research activities in Singapore.

It is not open to the general public or tourists.

The Ridge has 185 rooms with three room types: Deluxe Room, Premiere Room and Premiere Suite.

The Deluxe Room, at 24 sq m, can accommodate up to two people. Guests can opt for either a king-sized bed or twin beds.

On the other hand, the 48 sq m Premiere Room features separate living and bedroom areas, as well as a bathtub.

The room with a king-sized bed can accommodate up to three guests.

Guests can also opt for the 72sq m Premiere Suite, which has separate dining, living and bedroom areas, a washer and dryer, a bathtub, as well as a guest powder room.

The room, which has a king-sized bed, can accommodate up to two guests.

All rooms come with daily breakfast buffet for one, complimentary internet access, an in-room filtered water dispenser, complimentary in-room coffee and tea amenities, an in-room safe, mini refrigerator, workspace, and a private bathroom with standing shower.

Interested parties are required to request a reservation and prices on The Ridge's website.

The Ridge also has facilities such as The Nest, which is a dedicated meeting space, as well as an outdoor deck facing the pool.

Dining options at The Ridge include Level 1 Cafe, Cantonese restaurant The Scholar, and casual all-day dining eatery Cafe on The Ridge.

Other options a little further out are Bistro Box, Anna's x Union The SoupSpoon, and the famous NUS Supper Stretch along 16 Clementi Road.

The Ridge is walking distance away from NUS facilities such as Utown, Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, NUS Museum and NUS Libraries.

Clementi Mall, VivoCity, Kent Ridge Park, HortPark and Haw Par Villa are also in the vicinity.

Address: The Ridge, 17 Computing Drive, Singapore 119881

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