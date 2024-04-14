Nutmeg & Clove's new menu celebrates a decade of excellence

Entering a new era with a decade's worth of achievements, Nutmeg & Clove's latest menu, aptly named TEN, heralds a fresh chapter with vibrant colours and experiences that pay homage to Singapore’s journey from colonial beginnings to contemporary urbanity.

Showcasing inventive dishes that creatively reinterpret and blend local favourites from diverse cultures, alongside a curated selection of new cocktails inspired by pivotal moments from Singapore’s history and Nutmeg & Clove's own memorable milestones, TEN embodies Nutmeg & Clove's decade-long commitment to culinary and mixology innovation.

Taking their celebrations to new heights, the bar also unveils a refreshed look, featuring an updated logo, revamped interiors, and redesigned uniforms for its entire team — all adorned with a playful pink hue, adding a touch of rejuvenation to the ambiance.

Starting with the initial pairing, we were welcomed by Papadum (S$7) — a crispy, beloved starter that requires no introduction — flawlessly paired with a refreshing yet creamy yogurt salsa, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

The accompanying Agnes' Requiem (S$25), paying tribute to Agnes Joaquim, the breeder of Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, proved to be exceptional. This cocktail artfully blends Monkey 47 Gin with Raspberry Eau De Vie, Rhubarb, Galangal, Orchid, Jasmine, Lemon, and Saline, achieving a perfect harmony of floral, fruity, and dry notes.

Transitioning to the second pairing, the Babi Kicap Skewer (S$24) presents melt-in-your-mouth confit pork belly, delicately glazed in sweet and viscous kicap manis, then expertly barbecued to achieve caramelised perfection. Served alongside pineapple peanut sauce and achar, it delivers a delightful spicy kick.

Accompanying this culinary delight is the Golden Jubilee (S$25), paying homage to Singapore’s 50 years of independence in 2015.

This cocktail exhibits a masterful blend of Remy Martin 1738 Cognac, Frangelico, Marigold, Pineapple, Honey, and Pink Peppercorn. Tantalising with nutty, floral, and fruity notes, it receives a touch of sophistication from a gold-dusted, dark chocolate garnish adorning the rim of the glass.

Moving on to the third pairing (and our personal favourite of the night for both food and drinks!), the Suan Pan Zi (S$20) presents as a vegetarian’s dream, with bite-sized Handmade Yam Abacus Seeds stir-fried to fragrant deliciousness alongside a medley of shiitake and wood ear mushrooms, shallot dust, and toasted buckwheat. Before being served up, the dish is adorned with a generous serving of chives and an onsen egg to tie it all together.

Staying true to the theme of yams, the accompanying drink, Yam Seng (S$25), draws inspiration from the traditional dessert, Orh Nee, symbolising prosperity and growth.

This choice is particularly apt, as it commemorates the day the DORSCON level in Singapore was lowered from orange to yellow, signifying a turning point in the Covid-19 outbreak and our gradual return to normalcy. Yam Seng features a tropical, creamy, refreshing blend with a delicate purple hue, crafted from Montelobos Espadin Joven Mezcal, lemongrass, pandan, taro, lemon, and cream, topped with a silkened egg white for an irresistibly smooth finish.

Finally, the sweet finale that certainly lives up to expectations: the Kaya Crème Toast (S$13). A fresh take on the classic French toast, this dish features brûléed pain perdu layered with luscious kaya crème and delicately sprinkled with flaky salt.

With each bite, you’re treated to a harmonious blend of sweet, salty, creamy, and delicate notes, making it a truly indulgent experience.

Needless to say, a delightful culinary journey deserves an equally satisfying conclusion with a perfectly paired cocktail. Enter the Oriental 50 ($25), a fitting tribute to Nutmeg & Clove's remarkable achievement in 2023, securing No.7 at Asia’s 50 Best Bars and No.64 at World’s 50 Best Bars — their highest ranking to date!

This libation ignites the senses with its aromatic and refreshing profile, crafted from Johnnie Walker Gold Label Scotch Whisky, Dried Mandarin Orange Peel, Ginger Flower, and Hibiscus, all topped off with carbonated water.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 8 Purvis St, Singapore 188587, +65 9389 9301. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sat 4pm-12am. Closed on Sun.

ALSO READ: 'Hidden gem' dim sum stall reopens in Bukit Batok, chef-owner keeps prices low so families can afford to eat

This article was first published in City Nomads.