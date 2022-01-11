O-level results out on Jan 12: What students and parents need to know

The 2021 Singapore-Cambridge Ordinary Level (O-level) examination results release date will be on Jan 12 at 2pm. Students are to collect their results in their respective classrooms.

In a press release by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Wednesday (Jan 5), it is advised that students observe safe management measures.

1. Only students are allowed within school premises

There have been arrangements made for school candidates to receive their results from their classrooms at their secondary schools. Only students collecting their results will be allowed into school premises.

2. Students on Covid-19 health risk warning allowed to collect results in person

School candidates who have been issued with the Ministry of Health’s Risk Warning will be allowed to collect their results in person. But this is only if they test negative with an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on the day of the results release before they go to school.

If a student feels unwell or is required to self-isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test result, MOE and SEAB says they should not go to school.

3. Students who feel unwell may check their results online instead

These students can check their results on SEAB’s online candidates portal. They can do so starting from 1.45pm on the O-level results release date on Jan 12. The portal will remain accessible until January 26.

To access the portal, students can use their Singpass account while international students will receive a system-generated username via email from Jan 7.

4. A student should inform their school if they are unable to collect their results

Those who are unable to collect their results in person should inform their schools. They can instead appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf.

These proxies will be required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results, as per MOE and SEAB.

If a school candidate is also unable to appoint a proxy or has not received their system-generated username for SEAB’s Candidates Portal, they may contact their schools for assistance.

5. Private candidates will receive their results by post

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. Results will be mailed on Jan 12 to the private candidate’s address which they provided to SEAB.

Those who are eligible for Singpass can also use their Singpass account to obtain their results online via the SEAB’s Candidates Portal. Private candidates who are non-Singpass holders will instead receive their system-generated username via email, said MOE and SEAB.

Apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and ITE

Students who want to apply for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so using their GCE O-level examination results. They can apply through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE Internet System will be accessible for students to submit their course choices from 3pm on Jan 12 to 4pm on Jan 17.

When students collect their exam results, those eligible will receive their copy of Form A which lists the following:

Their results

Courses they can apply for

A personal password to access the JAE Internet System

Meanwhile, private candidates will receive their Form A through post.

Students can also appoint a proxy to collect their Form A from schools by Jan 14. Or they can download a copy of Form A from the JAE Internet System using Singpass during the registration period.

MOE and SEAB strongly encourage applicants to use the JAE worksheet that is provided in either Form A or the JAE information booklet before they submit their online application.

More about admissions that students and their parents should know

Admission results will be released on Feb 4

The JAE posting results will be released on Feb 4 through SMS and the JAE Internet System. Applicants posted to the junior colleges and Millenia Institute are to report to their respective posted schools on Feb 7.

If an applicant is unable to report on the first day of school due to valid reasons, they can contact the posted school to confirm they are taking up the place. The school will then be able to reserve the place for them.

Those who have been posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive a letter from their respective institutions on the enrolment details, according to MOE and SEAB.

Direct School Admission for junior colleges

Students who have accepted offers through the Direct School Admission – Junior Colleges exercise will be admitted to their chosen school. This is if their O-level results meet the eligibility criteria.

The authorities note that these students will not be eligible to participate in the JAE. However, those who do not meet the eligibility criteria can then take part in the JAE.

Early Admissions Exercise For Polytechnics And ITE

Students who had earlier accepted conditional offers through the Polytechnic Early Admissions Exercise will have their offers confirmed and will not be eligible to participate in the JAE if they meet the following criteria:

A net ELR2B23 score of 26 points or better for the GCE O-Level examinations

Minimum Entry Requirements for the respective polytechnic courses

Students who do not meet the criteria may still apply to polytechnics via the JAE.

As for those who accepted conditional offers to an ITE course through the ITE Early Admissions Exercise, they will have their offers confirmed if they meet the subject-specific minimum entry requirements for the ITE course.

Progression pathways for Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who sat for O-level subjects can also use their results to apply for a place in the Polytechnic Foundation Programme or Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme, said MOE and SEAB.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme

The Polytechnic Foundation Programme is a one-year foundation programme at polytechnics to prepare students for entry into the relevant diploma courses. This is an alternative to the Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) year.

During the collection of O-level results on Jan 12, eligible students can expect to receive a copy of Form P. This contains a unique password that they can use to submit their applications.

Applications for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will be open from 2pm on Jan 12 to 4pm on Jan 17. The results of the posting will then be released online at 2pm on Jan 21.

Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme

As for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme, this prepares students for selected polytechnic diploma courses through a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Eligible students can submit their applications online during the final application phase from Jan 12 to 17. The posting results will be out at 9am on Jan 19. Once accepted to the programme, successful applicants should report to ITE on Jan 24.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.