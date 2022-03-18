OCBC Centre gets 10 EV chargers

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

SINGAPORE - It may be one of the oldest on the island, but the carpark at OCBC Centre is now one of the most progressive. OCBC has launched 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging points at the multi-storey at 65 Chulia Street.

Two of the new chargers there are Charge+’s Turbo chargers, which are apparently the fastest publicly available on the island so far. The mobility offshoot of solar energy company Sunseap says they can top up an electric car in as little as half an hour. No doubt, their users have faith in how quickly banking queues move.

OCBC says its 10-station carpark is now the largest EV charging hub in the central business district. The 90 year-old bank has made it a point to woo EV drivers. At 1.68 per cent, its loans for electric cars are cheaper than those for combustion ones. It teamed up with Charge+ to offer Audi, Jaguar and Tesla EV drivers up to 18 months’ free charging.

Charge+ chairman Ong Tze Boon said in a statement that he was “thrilled” about the new charging hub at OCBC. The charging provider said in 2020 that it intends to install 10,000 EV charging points around the island by 2030. Its chairman has presumably steeled himself for the excitement.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.