October 2021 COE results 1st bidding: Further increases for Cat B and E

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2021, Cat A closed at $47,001, Cat B at $70,200, Cat C at $38,890, Cat D at $9,052 and Cat E at $72,756.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 1,077 bids and saw a decrease of $999 from the previous exercise. It closed at $47,001.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 1,130 bids and went up by $1,890. It closed at $70,200.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 233 bids and went down by $110. It closed at $38,890.
Cat D (Motorcycles) had 633 bids in total and saw a decrease of $37. It closed today at $9,052.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 442 bids and shot up by $2,754, the biggest in this exercise. It closed at $72,256
Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2021:
|
Category
|
Current COE premium
(October 2021 - 1st Bidding)
|
Previous COE premium
|
Difference
|
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|
$47,001
|
$48,000
|
-$999
(-2.1 per cent)
|
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|
$70,200
|
$68,310
|
+$1,890
(+2.7 per cent)
|
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$38,890
|
$39,000
|
-$110
(-0.3 per cent)
|
D – Motorcycle
|$9,052
|
$9,089
|
-$37
(-0.4 per cent)
|
E – Open
|$72,756
|
$70,002
|+$2,754
(+3.9 per cent)
