October 2021 COE results 1st bidding: Further increases for Cat B and E

Thomas Agustinus
Motorist
PHOTO: The Straits Times file

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2021, Cat A closed at $47,001, Cat B at $70,200, Cat C at $38,890, Cat D at $9,052 and Cat E at $72,756.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 1,077 bids and saw a decrease of $999 from the previous exercise. It closed at $47,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 1,130 bids and went up by $1,890. It closed at $70,200.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 233 bids and went down by $110. It closed at $38,890.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 633 bids in total and saw a decrease of $37. It closed today at $9,052.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 442 bids and shot up by $2,754, the biggest in this exercise. It closed at $72,256

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2021:

 

Category

Current COE premium

(October 2021 - 1st Bidding)

Previous COE premium
(September 2021 - 2nd Bidding)
 

Difference
 

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$47,001

$48,000

-$999

(-2.1 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$70,200

$68,310

+$1,890

(+2.7 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $38,890

$39,000
 

-$110

(-0.3 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $9,052

$9,089
 

-$37

(-0.4 per cent)

E – Open

 $72,756

$70,002
 

 +$2,754
(+3.9 per cent)
 

This article was first published in Motorist.

#Cars #vehicles #COE