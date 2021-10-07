October 2021 COE results 1st bidding: Further increases for Cat B and E

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2021, Cat A closed at $47,001, Cat B at $70,200, Cat C at $38,890, Cat D at $9,052 and Cat E at $72,756.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 1,077 bids and saw a decrease of $999 from the previous exercise. It closed at $47,001.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 1,130 bids and went up by $1,890. It closed at $70,200.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 233 bids and went down by $110. It closed at $38,890.

Cat D (Motorcycles) had 633 bids in total and saw a decrease of $37. It closed today at $9,052.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 442 bids and shot up by $2,754, the biggest in this exercise. It closed at $72,256

Here's a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for October 2021: