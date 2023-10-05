October 2023 HDB BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

For those who've been used to the timely launches, it might seem a little strange (or surprising) to see an October BTO launch.

This time, HDB has launched 6,800 BTO flats across four key areas: Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tengah. The best part? About 75 per cent of these homes are expected to be ready in four years or less.

And also, for the projects in Choa Chu Kang and Tengah, which are non-mature estates, at least 95 per cent of four-room and larger flats will be set aside for first-timer families.

So if you are thinking of applying for a BTO flat this time, there are two important policy changes that will take effect from this launch:

If you've been finding it challenging to get your hands on a BTO flat recently, there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Introducing the First-Timer (Parents & Married Couples) category, or FT(PMC) for short. Qualify for this, and you're looking at:

An extra ballot chance, giving you three in total.

Priority access under the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme (FPPS).

And if you're keen on four-room or smaller BTO flats in non-mature estates, you'll be at the front of the queue.

Now, the not-so-good news. There will also be tighter regulations around non-selection of flats. This is to ensure that those with urgent needs can move into their dream homes faster. Key takeaways:

First-timer families with one non-selection will be viewed as second-timers for a year.

Second-timers, seniors, and first-time singles with one non-selection will need to wait a year before reapplying.

To refresh your memory, here's what you need to know about buying a PLH BTO flat:

An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five. No renting out the entire flat is allowed during this period. The application of a Subsidy Recovery on top of the existing resale levy. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants. A reduced number of flats set aside for the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS).

And now with all the usual caveats out of the way, let's get into our review of the October 2023 BTO launch!

October 2023 BTO prices

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price

(Excluding Grants) Selling Price

(Including Grants) Non-Mature Towns Choa Chu Kang Rail Green I & II @ CCK 2-room Flexi From $106,000 From $26,000 3-room From $216,000 From $141,000 4-room From $319,000 From $259,000 5-room From $463,000 From $418,000 3Gen From $471,000 From $426,000 Tengah Plantation Edge I & II 2-room Flexi From $114,000 From $34,000 3-room From $232,000 From $157,000 4-room From $353,000 From $293,000 5-room From $460,000 From $415,000 Mature Town Kallang/Whampoa Rajah Residences/Tenteram Vantage 2-room Flexi From $176,000 From $96,000 3-room From $339,000 From $279,000 4-room From $480,000 From $435,000 Prime Location Public Housing Model Kallang/Whampoa Verandah @ Kallang 2-room Flexi From $193,000 From $113,000 3-room From $368,000 From $308,000 4-room From $535,000 From $490,000 Queenstown Tanglin Halt Cascadia 3-room From $364,000 From $304,000 4-room From $537,000 From $492,000

Source: HDB

Prime location public housing

Tanglin Halt Cascadia (Queenstown)

Project overview

Tanglin Halt Cascadia is bounded by Commonwealth Drive and the Rail Corridor, a 24km long recreational corridor that connects the north and south of Singapore. The project is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, and comprises four residential blocks. The two taller blocks range from 34 to 47 storeys, while the other two blocks are between 10 to 25 storeys. The staggered height of the blocks, and the project's location gave inspiration to its name. Residents can choose from 973 units of three- and four-room flats.

Located within the Health District @ Queenstown, Tanglin Halt Cascadia boasts a variety of recreational and communal facilities that enhance residents' physical, social, and mental well-being. These include playgrounds for children, as well as fitness stations for adults and the elderly. The sky terraces and roof gardens at the residential blocks and atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) are ideal spots for residents to mingle and interact with one another, or simply to unwind and relax. Residents can also exercise along the adjacent Rail Corridor. A preschool will be located within Tanglin Halt Cascadia, bringing convenience to families with young children.

Details Info Town Queenstown Est. Waiting Time 54 months Remaining Lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats 3-Room 155 4-Room 818 Total 973

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tanglin Halt Cascadia will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tanglin Halt Cascadia will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Five-minute walk to Commonwealth MRT station PLH rule applies There are some eateries and a supermarket next to the MRT station and the Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre is a 16-minute walk away For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units Right next to the entrance of the Rail Corridor Could be noisy and dusty while area undergoes redevelopment Serene environment next to the Wessex Estate Only one primary school within one kilometre of the cluster – increased competition Whole Tanglin Halt estate will be redeveloped

Schools

New Town Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks will be affected by the afternoon sun

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with a hardcourt, playground and fitness areas separating them

Eight to nine units sharing three to seven lifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has two drop-off points with two blocks sharing one

There will be a preschool and other amenities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Three-room

Three-room flat Details Price $364,000 – $509,000 Resale comparables $540,000 – $655,288 Total area 66 sq m Internal floor area 63 sq m

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $3,190 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Living and dining area might be slightly cramped Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

Four-room Flat Details Price $537,000 – $702,000 Resale comparables $745,000 – $938,000 Total area 89 sq m Internal floor area 86 sq m

Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area. Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Three-room 74B 517, 519 Preferably surpass tree line Faces a site that is reserved for a future park, will get an unblocked view Four-room 74B 521, 523 Preferably surpass tree line Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will overlook One-North and the Wessex Estate (for now). Four-room 74B 529, 531 Preferably surpass tree line Faces a site that is reserved for a future park, will get an unblocked view Four-room 75B 555, 557 Preferably surpass tree line Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will overlook One-North and the Wessex Estate (for now).

Verandah @ Kallang (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Verandah @ Kallang is bounded by Geylang Road, Sims Way, Kallang Airport Way, and Kallang Airport Drive. The project comprises five residential blocks ranging from 27 to 29 storeys. Residents can choose from 1,143 units of two-room Flexi, three-, and four-room flats. Verandah @ Kallang is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Residents will enjoy conveniences right at their doorstep with the project's two-storey commercial block, which would provide amenities such as an eating house, shops, a minimart, a residents' network centre, and a preschool. The name "Verandah @ Kallang" describes the covered walkway along the two-storey commercial block which reflects the streetscape of the shophouses along Geylang Road. The covered walkway further extends into the project's void decks, providing connectivity to all the nodes and amenities for the residents.

Recreational facilities at Verandah @ Kallang include fitness corners for adults and the elderly, children's playgrounds, a hardcourt, and roof gardens above the commercial block and Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP). Drawing inspiration from the amusement park which used to occupy the site, the playground's design will reflect elements of circus and magic show performances.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. waiting time 42 months Remaining lease 99 years

Flat type Number of flats Two-room Flexi (Type 1) 28 Two-room Flexi (Type 2) 112 Three-room 110 Four-room 893 Total 1,143

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Verandah @ Kallang will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Verandah @ Kallang will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Five-minute walk to Kallang MRT station PLH rule applies Lots of food options in the vicinity and a 10-minute walk to Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units For retail options, Kallang Wave Mall is a 16-minute walk away There is no primary school located within one kilometre of the cluster Short walk to the Kallang Riverside Park

Schools

Nil

Thoughts on the site plan

Certain stacks face the two-storey commercial and community facilities directly

Some inward-facing stacks are pretty close to one another

Some stacks are facing Geylang Road which can get busy during peak hours

Eight to nine units sharing four lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has three drop-off points, each serving one to two blocks

There will be a preschool and other amenities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room Flexi (type 1)

Two-room flexi (type 1) Flat Details Price $193,000 – $237,000 Resale comparables – Total area 39 sq m Internal floor area 36 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,490 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room flexi (type 2)

Two-room flexi (type 2) flat Details Price $240,000 – $303,000 Resale comparables – Total area 49 sq m Internal floor area 46 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,490 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation Household shelter is tucked in a corner Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Three-room

Three-room flat Details Price $368,000 – $475,000 Resale comparables $675,000 – $833,000 Total area 69 sq m Internal floor area 66 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining and dry kitchen Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped Household shelter tucked in a corner

Four-room

Four-room flat Details Price $535,000 – $675,000 Resale comparables $928,000 – $1,100,000 Total area 93 sq m Internal floor area 90 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is tucked in a corner or in the walkway towards to bedrooms

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Two-room Flexi (type 1) 117A 246 Preferably on a high floor Currently faces an open space. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the Kallang River. Do note that the open space has been reserved for future high-rise white site development. Three-room 116A 204, 206 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks shophouses and towards the Mountbatten area Four-room 116A 208, 210, 212 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks some low rise buildings. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the National Stadium and Kallang River Basin. Do note that the site with low rise buildings has been reserved for future high-rise white site development. Four-room 116B 218, 220, 228, 230, 232 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks some low rise buildings. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the National Stadium and Kallang River Basin. Do note that the site with low rise buildings has been reserved for future high-rise white site development.

Mature Estates

Tenteram Vantage (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Located at Jalan Tenteram and along the Kallang River, Tenteram Vantage comprises four residential blocks ranging from 30 to 32 storeys, where 1,040 units of three- and four-room flats are offered. The name references these prominent and tall residential blocks.

Tenteram Vantage features lush greenery and open spaces with facilities such as children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and elderly. Residents can unwind by taking a relaxing stroll along the nearby Kallang River and Park Connectors. The roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) offers opportunities for neighbourly interaction, while a preschool and resident’s network centre are conveniently located within the project.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. waiting time 45 months Remaining ;ease 99 years

Flat type Number of flats Three-room 88 Four-room 952 Total 1,040

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tenteram Vantage will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tenteram Vantage will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Located along the Kallang River – may get nice views For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units Within one kilometre of the popular St Andrew’s Junior School Located right at the intersection of the PIE and CTE – could be noisy and dusty Not within walking distance to any MRT stations Limited food options and amenities within walking distance

Schools

St Andrew’s Junior School

Hong Wen School

Bendemeer Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Certain stacks face the PIE (not directly), but the common green and canal provides some buffer

Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness areas separating them

Seven to 13 units sharing four to sixlifts is very healthy

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has two drop-off points

There will be a preschool within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Has a three-on-three basketball court which also doubles as a multi-purpose court

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Three-room

Three-room flat Details Price $339,000 – $420,000 Resale comparables $528,888 – $568,000 Total area 69 sq m Internal floor area 66 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

Four-room flat Details Price $488,000 – $628,000 Resale comparables $690,000 – $850,000 Total area 93 sq m Internal floor area 90 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is tucked in a corner or in the walkway towards to bedrooms

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Three-room 131B 635 Preferably above #22 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards the city Four-room 131A 623, 625 Preferably above #22 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards the city Four-room 132A 655 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the Kallang River and PIE, towards Potong Pasir

Rajah Residences (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Bounded by Jalan Rajah and Kim Keat Road, Rajah Residences comprises two residential blocks ranging from 32 to 40 storeys, where 739 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats are offered. Nestled amongst a residential neighbourhood, the name "Rajah Residences" reflects its location and exudes a warm sense of home.

Residents can enjoy the lush greenery at the landscaped spaces within the project, and make use of facilities such as the children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and the elderly. The nearby Sungei Whampoa and Park Connector offer recreation spaces for a jog or relaxing stroll. A roof garden is located above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) where neighbours can mingle and interact with each other. Amenities for daily needs such as a supermarket, eating house, and preschool, are located within the project.

Details Info Town Kallang/Whampoa Est. waiting time 52 months Remaining lease 99 years

Flat type Number of flats Two-room flexi (type 1) 31 Two-room flexi (type 2) 101 Four-room 607 Total 739

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Rajah Residences will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Rajah Residences will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons Lots of amenities within walking distance – Balestier and Shaw Plaza, Whampoa Market & Food Centre, Zhongshan Mall and a wide variety of food options along Balestier Road Lack of both three and five-room units Just across the street from the Whampoa Park Connector that leads to the Kallang Riverside Park Only one primary school within one kilometre of the cluster – increased competition for families with kids Not within walking distance to any MRT stations

Schools

Hong Wen School

Thoughts on the site plan

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Eight to 13 units sharing six lifts is healthy

Sheltered linkways connect both the blocks and the MSCP

There are sheltered walkways to an existing bus stop

Has one main drop-off point which serves both blocks

There will be a preschool, supermarket and eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room flexi (type 1)

Two-room flexi (type 1) Flat Details Price $176,000 – $216,000 Resale comparables – Total area 38 sq m Internal floor area 36 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,440 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room flexi (type 2)

Two-room flexi (type 2) flat Details Price $214,000 – $294,000 Resale comparables – Total area 48 sq m Internal floor area 46 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,910 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation Household shelter is tucked in a corner Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Four-room

Four-room Flat Details Price $480,000 – $675,000 Resale comparables $690,000 – $850,000 Total area 93 sq m Internal floor area 90 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-room Flexi (type 2) 128A 178, 180 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view towards the city Four-room 127A 152, 154, 156, 158, 160 Preferably surpass #13 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards Toa Payoh Four-room 128A 174, 176, 182, 184, 186 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view towards the city Four-room 128A 188 Preferably surpass #13 Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and existing HDB blocks, towards Toa Payoh

Non-mature estate

Rail Green I & II @ CCK (Choa Chu Kang)

Project overview

Rail Green I & II @ CCK are bounded by Woodlands Road and Sungei Pang Sua, comprising 12 residential blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys. There will be 1,895 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, five-room, and 3Gen flats.

Running along and through Rail Green I & II @ CCK is the Rail Corridor, which will be transformed into a vibrant landscaped community spine within the projects with numerous amenities and communal spaces, including shops, an eating house, a supermarket, and fitness corners. To celebrate the area’s distinctive railway heritage, Rail Green I & II @ CCK will feature a train-themed playground, a precinct pavilion that is inspired by the design of old train platforms, and walkways with floor designs that resemble railway tracks. A preschool and a residents’ network centre are also provided in Rail Green I & II @ CCK. Residents can also access the roof gardens on both projects’ Multi-Storey Car Parks (MSCP).

Details Info Town Choa Chu Kang Est. waiting time 39 months (Rail Green I @ CCK)/ 48 months (Rail Green II @ CCK) Remaining lease 99 years

Flat Type Number of Flats Two-room flexi (type 1) 114 Two-room flexi (type 2) 283 Three-room 152 Four-room 802 Five-room 518 3Gen 26 Total 1,895

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Rail Green I & II @ CCK will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

Convenient access and walking distance to public transport

Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling

Sheltered covered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities

Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Rail Green I & II @ CCK are located near Bukit Panjang MRT Station, Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, as well as Bukit Panjang and Phoenix LRT Stations. Residents can also cycle, trek, or jog along the Rail Corridor, a 24km long recreational corridor that connects the north and south of Singapore. Learn more about transport connectivity in this town using MyTransport.sg app.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Six-minute walk to Bukit Panjang MRT station Located along Woodlands Road which could get noisy during peak hours as many heavy vehicles take this route Within walking distance to three shopping malls (Bukit Panjang Plaza, Hillion Mall, Junction 10) and the Senja Hawker Centre Short walk to the Rail Corridor Across the street from the Pang Sua Park Connector that leads to Zhenghua Park and Chestnut Nature Park Good mix of units

Schools

Teck Whye Primary School

West View Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Most stacks are inward facing and pretty close to one another

Some stacks are facing Woodlands Road which can get busy during peak hours

Seven to eight units sharing two to five lifts is healthy

Has two MSCPs which will adequately serve the cluster

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks to the MSCPs

Has seven drop-off points, each serving one to two blocks

There will be a preschool, supermarket, shops and an eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room (type 1)

Two-room flat (type 1) Details Price $106,000 – $132,000 Resale comparables $295,000 – $320,000 Total area 38 sq m Internal floor area 36 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,450 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) and also opens up to the toilet door on one side Good-sized living and dining area A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Two-room (type 2)

Two-room flat (type 2) Details Price $134,000 – $168,000 Resale comparables $295,000 – $320,000 Total area 48 sq m Internal floor area 46 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,920 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 – Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation Household shelter is tucked in a corner Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Three-room

Three-room flat Details Price $216,000 – $272,000 Resale comparables $410,000 – $420,000 Total area 69 sq m Internal floor area 66 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Living and dining area might be slightly cramped Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

Four-room flat Details Price $319,000 – $437,000 Resale comparables $515,000 – $615,000 Total area 93 – 95 sq m Internal floor area 90 – 92 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970/ $5,070 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Five-room

Five-room flat Details Price $463,000 – $595,000 Resale comparables $642,000 – $728,000 Total area 113 – 115 sq m Internal floor area 110 – 112 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060/ $6,160 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up if preferred and also makes the house feel more spacious Possible to do up an extra study in the living area Household shelter is tucked in a corner

3Gen

3Gen flat Details Price $471,000 – $530,000 Resale comparables – Total area 120 sq m Internal floor area 115 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms

– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $4,550 – Four laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Dumbbell layout – more efficient use of space The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) Living and dining are segregated Spacious dining area All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. Both master and junior master bedrooms can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons Two-room flexi (type 1) 30C 311, 313 Mid floor and above preferably Faces future park and Rail Corridor. Will also get a view of the Pang Sua River. Three-room 30C 323, 325 Mid floor and above preferably Faces future park and Rail Corridor. Will also get a view of the Pang Sua River. Four-room 28A 205, 207 Must surpass #16 Overlooks The Tennery and Junction 10, towards Hillview Five-room 28A 209, 211 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks. Five-room 28B 225, 227 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks. Five-room 28C 241, 243 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks. 3-Gen 32C 383 Mid floor and above preferably Currently faces an open space. Do note that this open space has been reserved for future high rise residential development.

Plantation Edge I & II (Tengah)

Project overview

Located at the edge of Tengah’s Plantation district, Plantation Edge I and II are bounded by Plantation Crescent and Plantation Close. Residents can choose from 1,010 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats, housed in 8 residential blocks ranging from 14 to 15 storeys. Within these blocks, two of them will also house some rental flats. There will be one other residential block of rental flats, making up a total of nine residential blocks in these projects.

Plantation Edge I and II are designed as vibrant residential hubs that are well-connected to the adjacent JE2 MRT station, neighbouring housing precincts, and amenities within the projects, such as a three-storey preschool, residents’ network centre, supermarket, eating house, and shops. The projects will feature various landscaped spaces and outdoor facilities such as playgrounds, fitness stations, and a hard court. Roof gardens atop both projects’ Multi-Storey Car Parks (MSCP) as well as the adjacent Forest Fringe, a 15- to 20-metre wide linear greenscape, will provide a tranquil and rustic environment for residents to enjoy flora and fauna. They will also serve as additional venues for relaxation and exercising.

Details Info Town Tengah Est. waiting time 36 months (Plantation Edge I)/ 40 months (Plantation Edge II) Remaining lease 99 years

Flat type Number of flats Two-room flexi (type 1) 52 Two-room flexi (type 2) 211 Three-room 81 Four-room 353 Five-room 313 Total 1,010

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Plantation Edge I and II will have several eco-friendly features such as:

Separate chutes for recyclable waste

Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption

Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport

Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations

Use of sustainable products in the project

Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Plantation Edge I and II will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions

Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons Right next to Tengah Park MRT station Located in close proximity to numerous schools – roads could get busy during drop-off and pick-up hours Walking distance to Le Quest Shopping Mall Could be noisy and dusty as the estate is new and still undergoing construction Also within walking distance to two neighbourhood centres which typically have dining options and shops for basic necessities Good mix of units Some blocks are within the one kilometre radius of the popular Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Schools

(Future) Pioneer Primary School

(Future) Bukit View Primary School

(Future) Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Jurong Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

Certain stacks face the MSCP directly

Some stacks are facing the MRT track and Bukit Batok Road, which can get busy during the peak hours

Most of the stacks are inward facing

Blocks with seven units sharing two lifts is healthy, but those with 13 to 14 units sharing three lifts may expect some waiting time

Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP

Has five drop-off points

There will be a preschool, supermarket, shops and an eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room (type 1)

Two-room flat (type 1) Details Price $114,000 – $133,000 Resale comparables $305,000 – $370,000 Total area 38 sq m Internal floor area 36 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,410 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

Pros Cons Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room (type 2)

Two-room flat (type 2) Details Price $142,000 – $183,000 Resale comparables $305,000 – $370,000 Total area 48 sq m Internal floor area 46 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen

A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door

Water closet suite in the bathroom

Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,880 – Vinyl strip flooring

Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom. Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 – Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.

– Lighting

– Window grilles

– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop

– Built-in wardrobe

– Water heater

– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom

– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space

Pros Cons Feels like 1+Study Small dining space Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation Household shelter is tucked in a corner Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious

Three-room

Three-room flat Details Price $232,000 – $279,000 Resale comparables $420,000 – $452,000 Total area 69 sq m Internal floor area 66 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathroom Household shelter Kitchen/ utility

Wall tiles in the: Bathroom Kitchen/ utility

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Four-room

Four-room flat Details Price $353,000 – $418,000 Resale comparables $550,000 – $650,000 Total area 93 sq m Internal floor area 90 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Five-room

Five-room flat Details Price $460,000 – $568,000 Resale comparables $669,000 – $793,000 Total area 113 sq m Internal floor area 110 sq m

Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

Floor tiles in the: Bathrooms Household shelter Kitchen and service yard

Wall tiles in the: Bathrooms Kitchen

Water closet suite in the bathrooms

Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors

– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors

– Wash basin with tap mixer

– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer

Pros Cons Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Kitchen comes with a separate service yard Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up if preferred and also makes the house feel more spacious Possible to do up an extra study in the living area Household shelter is tucked in a corner

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons Two-room flexi (type 1) 108A 707, 709 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block. Two-room flexi (type 2) 109B 773 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block. Three-room 109B 771 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block. Four-room 109A 745 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the common green and preschool which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block. Five-room 109A 747, 749 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks future school

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.