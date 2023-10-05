lifestyle

October 2023 HDB BTO launch review: Ultimate guide to choosing the best unit

October 05, 2023

For those who've been used to the timely launches, it might seem a little strange (or surprising) to see an October BTO launch.

This time, HDB has launched 6,800 BTO flats across four key areas: Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Tengah. The best part? About 75 per cent of these homes are expected to be ready in four years or less.

And also, for the projects in Choa Chu Kang and Tengah, which are non-mature estates, at least 95 per cent of four-room and larger flats will be set aside for first-timer families.

So if you are thinking of applying for a BTO flat this time, there are two important policy changes that will take effect from this launch:

If you've been finding it challenging to get your hands on a BTO flat recently, there's some light at the end of the tunnel. Introducing the First-Timer (Parents & Married Couples) category, or FT(PMC) for short. Qualify for this, and you're looking at:

  • An extra ballot chance, giving you three in total.
  • Priority access under the Family and Parenthood Priority Scheme (FPPS).
  • And if you're keen on four-room or smaller BTO flats in non-mature estates, you'll be at the front of the queue.

Now, the not-so-good news. There will also be tighter regulations around non-selection of flats. This is to ensure that those with urgent needs can move into their dream homes faster. Key takeaways:

  • First-timer families with one non-selection will be viewed as second-timers for a year.
  • Second-timers, seniors, and first-time singles with one non-selection will need to wait a year before reapplying.

To refresh your memory, here's what you need to know about buying a PLH BTO flat:

  1. An extended Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of 10 years instead of the usual five.
  2. No renting out the entire flat is allowed during this period.
  3. The application of a Subsidy Recovery on top of the existing resale levy.
  4. More stringent eligibility requirements for applicants.
  5. A reduced number of flats set aside for the Married Child Priority Scheme (MCPS).

And now with all the usual caveats out of the way, let's get into our review of the October 2023 BTO launch!

October 2023 BTO prices

Town Project Flat Type Selling Price
(Excluding Grants)		 Selling Price
(Including Grants)
Non-Mature Towns
Choa Chu Kang Rail Green I & II @ CCK 2-room Flexi From $106,000 From $26,000
3-room From $216,000 From $141,000
4-room From $319,000 From $259,000
5-room From $463,000 From $418,000
3Gen From $471,000 From $426,000
Tengah Plantation Edge I & II 2-room Flexi From $114,000 From $34,000
3-room From $232,000 From $157,000
4-room From $353,000 From $293,000
5-room From $460,000 From $415,000
Mature Town
Kallang/Whampoa Rajah Residences/Tenteram Vantage 2-room Flexi From $176,000 From $96,000
3-room From $339,000 From $279,000
4-room From $480,000 From $435,000
Prime Location Public Housing Model
Kallang/Whampoa Verandah @ Kallang 2-room Flexi From $193,000 From $113,000
3-room From $368,000 From $308,000
4-room From $535,000 From $490,000
Queenstown Tanglin Halt Cascadia 3-room From $364,000 From $304,000
4-room From $537,000 From $492,000

Prime location public housing

  • Tanglin Halt Cascadia (Queenstown)
  • Verandah @ Kallang (Kallang/Whampoa)

Mature estate

  • Tenteram Vantage (Kallang/Whampoa)
  • Rajah Residences (Kallang/Whampoa)

Non-mature estate

  • Rail Green I & II @ CCK (Choa Chu Kang)
  • Plantation Edge I & II (Tengah)

Prime location public housing

Tanglin Halt Cascadia (Queenstown)

Project overview

Tanglin Halt Cascadia is bounded by Commonwealth Drive and the Rail Corridor, a 24km long recreational corridor that connects the north and south of Singapore. The project is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, and comprises four residential blocks. The two taller blocks range from 34 to 47 storeys, while the other two blocks are between 10 to 25 storeys. The staggered height of the blocks, and the project's location gave inspiration to its name. Residents can choose from 973 units of three- and four-room flats.

Located within the Health District @ Queenstown, Tanglin Halt Cascadia boasts a variety of recreational and communal facilities that enhance residents' physical, social, and mental well-being. These include playgrounds for children, as well as fitness stations for adults and the elderly. The sky terraces and roof gardens at the residential blocks and atop the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) are ideal spots for residents to mingle and interact with one another, or simply to unwind and relax. Residents can also exercise along the adjacent Rail Corridor. A preschool will be located within Tanglin Halt Cascadia, bringing convenience to families with young children.

Details Info
Town Queenstown
Est. Waiting Time 54 months
Remaining Lease 99 years

 

Flat Type Number of Flats
3-Room 155
4-Room 818
Total 973

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tanglin Halt Cascadia will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tanglin Halt Cascadia will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons
Five-minute walk to Commonwealth MRT station PLH rule applies
There are some eateries and a supermarket next to the MRT station and the Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre is a 16-minute walk away For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units 
Right next to the entrance of the Rail Corridor Could be noisy and dusty while area undergoes redevelopment
Serene environment next to the Wessex Estate Only one primary school within one kilometre of the cluster – increased competition
Whole Tanglin Halt estate will be redeveloped  

Schools

  • New Town Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
  • Some stacks will be affected by the afternoon sun
  • Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with a hardcourt, playground and fitness areas separating them
  • Eight to nine units sharing three to seven lifts is very healthy
  • Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
  • Has two drop-off points with two blocks sharing one
  • There will be a preschool and other amenities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Three-room

Three-room flat Details
Price $364,000 – $509,000
Resale comparables $540,000 – $655,288
Total area 66 sq m
Internal floor area 63 sq m
Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $3,190 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Living and dining area might be slightly cramped
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Four-room

Four-room Flat Details
Price $537,000 – $702,000
Resale comparables $745,000 – $938,000
Total area 89 sq m
Internal floor area 86 sq m
Non-optional finishes and fittings

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,740 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious. Also able to do up a separate dry and wet kitchen area.  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons
Three-room 74B 517, 519 Preferably surpass tree line Faces a site that is reserved for a future park, will get an unblocked view
Four-room 74B 521, 523 Preferably surpass tree line Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will overlook One-North and the Wessex Estate (for now).
Four-room 74B 529, 531 Preferably surpass tree line Faces a site that is reserved for a future park, will get an unblocked view
Four-room 75B 555, 557 Preferably surpass tree line Faces the Rail Corridor. Units on a higher floor will overlook One-North and the Wessex Estate (for now).

Verandah @ Kallang (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Verandah @ Kallang is bounded by Geylang Road, Sims Way, Kallang Airport Way, and Kallang Airport Drive. The project comprises five residential blocks ranging from 27 to 29 storeys. Residents can choose from 1,143 units of two-room Flexi, three-, and four-room flats. Verandah @ Kallang is offered under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Residents will enjoy conveniences right at their doorstep with the project's two-storey commercial block, which would provide amenities such as an eating house, shops, a minimart, a residents' network centre, and a preschool. The name "Verandah @ Kallang" describes the covered walkway along the two-storey commercial block which reflects the streetscape of the shophouses along Geylang Road. The covered walkway further extends into the project's void decks, providing connectivity to all the nodes and amenities for the residents.

Recreational facilities at Verandah @ Kallang include fitness corners for adults and the elderly, children's playgrounds, a hardcourt, and roof gardens above the commercial block and Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP). Drawing inspiration from the amusement park which used to occupy the site, the playground's design will reflect elements of circus and magic show performances.

Details Info
Town Kallang/Whampoa
Est. waiting time 42 months
Remaining lease 99 years

 

Flat type Number of flats
Two-room Flexi (Type 1)  28
Two-room Flexi (Type 2)  112
Three-room 110
Four-room 893
Total 1,143

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Verandah @ Kallang will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Verandah @ Kallang will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons
Five-minute walk to Kallang MRT station PLH rule applies
Lots of food options in the vicinity and a 10-minute walk to Upper Boon Keng Market & Food Centre For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of five-room units 
For retail options, Kallang Wave Mall is a 16-minute walk away There is no primary school located within one kilometre of the cluster
Short walk to the Kallang Riverside Park  

Schools

  • Nil

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Certain stacks face the two-storey commercial and community facilities directly
  • Some inward-facing stacks are pretty close to one another
  • Some stacks are facing Geylang Road which can get busy during peak hours
  • Eight to nine units sharing four lifts is healthy
  • Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
  • Has three drop-off points, each serving one to two blocks
  • There will be a preschool and other amenities within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room Flexi (type 1)

Two-room flexi (type 1) Flat Details
Price $193,000 – $237,000
Resale comparables
Total area 39 sq m
Internal floor area 36 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,490 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a 3-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros Cons
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped
Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room flexi (type 2)

Two-room flexi (type 2) flat Details
Price $240,000 – $303,000
Resale comparables
Total area 49 sq m
Internal floor area 46 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,490 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros Cons
Feels like 1+Study Small dining space
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  
Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious  

Three-room

Three-room flat Details
Price $368,000 – $475,000
Resale comparables $675,000 – $833,000
Total area 69 sq m
Internal floor area 66 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining and dry kitchen
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped
Household shelter tucked in a corner  

Four-room

Four-room flat Details
Price $535,000 – $675,000
Resale comparables $928,000 – $1,100,000
Total area 93 sq m
Internal floor area 90 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner or in the walkway towards to bedrooms  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons
Two-room Flexi (type 1) 117A 246 Preferably on a high floor Currently faces an open space. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the Kallang River. Do note that the open space has been reserved for future high-rise white site development.
Three-room 116A 204, 206 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks shophouses and towards the Mountbatten area
Four-room 116A 208, 210, 212 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks some low rise buildings. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the National Stadium and Kallang River Basin. Do note that the site with low rise buildings has been reserved for future high-rise white site development.
Four-room 116B 218, 220, 228, 230, 232 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks some low rise buildings. Units on a higher floor can get a view of the National Stadium and Kallang River Basin. Do note that the site with low rise buildings has been reserved for future high-rise white site development.

Mature Estates

Tenteram Vantage (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Located at Jalan Tenteram and along the Kallang River, Tenteram Vantage comprises four residential blocks ranging from 30 to 32 storeys, where 1,040 units of three- and four-room flats are offered. The name references these prominent and tall residential blocks.

Tenteram Vantage features lush greenery and open spaces with facilities such as children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and elderly. Residents can unwind by taking a relaxing stroll along the nearby Kallang River and Park Connectors. The roof garden above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) offers opportunities for neighbourly interaction, while a preschool and resident’s network centre are conveniently located within the project.

Details Info
Town Kallang/Whampoa
Est. waiting time 45 months
Remaining ;ease 99 years

 

Flat type Number of flats
Three-room 88
Four-room 952
Total 1,040

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Tenteram Vantage will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Tenteram Vantage will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons
Located along the Kallang River – may get nice views For families looking for bigger space, there is a lack of 5-room units 
Within one kilometre of the popular St Andrew’s Junior School Located right at the intersection of the PIE and CTE – could be noisy and dusty
  Not within walking distance to any MRT stations
  Limited food options and amenities within walking distance

Schools

  • St Andrew’s Junior School
  • Hong Wen School
  • Bendemeer Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Certain stacks face the PIE (not directly), but the common green and canal provides some buffer
  • Inward-facing stacks are a good distance from one another with playgrounds and fitness areas separating them
  • Seven to 13 units sharing four to sixlifts is very healthy
  • Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
  • Has two drop-off points
  • There will be a preschool within the development which is an added convenience for the residents
  • Has a three-on-three basketball court which also doubles as a multi-purpose court

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Three-room

Three-room flat Details
Price $339,000 – $420,000
Resale comparables $528,888 – $568,000
Total area 69 sq m
Internal floor area 66 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Four-room

Four-room flat Details
Price $488,000 – $628,000
Resale comparables $690,000 – $850,000
Total area 93 sq m
Internal floor area 90 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner or in the walkway towards to bedrooms  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons
Three-room 131B 635 Preferably above #22 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards the city
Four-room 131A 623, 625 Preferably above #22 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards the city
Four-room 132A 655 Preferably on a high floor Overlooks the Kallang River and PIE, towards Potong Pasir

Rajah Residences (Kallang/Whampoa)

Project overview

Bounded by Jalan Rajah and Kim Keat Road, Rajah Residences comprises two residential blocks ranging from 32 to 40 storeys, where 739 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats are offered. Nestled amongst a residential neighbourhood, the name "Rajah Residences" reflects its location and exudes a warm sense of home.

Residents can enjoy the lush greenery at the landscaped spaces within the project, and make use of facilities such as the children’s playgrounds and fitness stations for adults and the elderly. The nearby Sungei Whampoa and Park Connector offer recreation spaces for a jog or relaxing stroll. A roof garden is located above the Multi-Storey Car Park (MSCP) where neighbours can mingle and interact with each other. Amenities for daily needs such as a supermarket, eating house, and preschool, are located within the project.

Details Info
Town Kallang/Whampoa
Est. waiting time 52 months
Remaining lease 99 years

 

Flat type Number of flats
Two-room flexi (type 1)  31
Two-room flexi (type 2)  101
Four-room 607
Total 739

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Rajah Residences will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Rajah Residences will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage

Overall Pros vs. Cons

Pros Cons
Lots of amenities within walking distance – Balestier and Shaw Plaza, Whampoa Market & Food Centre, Zhongshan Mall and a wide variety of food options along Balestier Road Lack of both three and five-room units 
Just across the street from the Whampoa Park Connector that leads to the Kallang Riverside Park Only one primary school within one kilometre of the cluster – increased competition for families with kids
  Not within walking distance to any MRT stations

Schools

  • Hong Wen School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
  • Eight to 13 units sharing six lifts is healthy
  • Sheltered linkways connect both the blocks and the MSCP
  • There are sheltered walkways to an existing bus stop
  • Has one main drop-off point which serves both blocks
  • There will be a preschool, supermarket and eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room flexi (type 1)

Two-room flexi (type 1) Flat Details
Price $176,000 – $216,000
Resale comparables
Total area 38 sq m
Internal floor area 36 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,440 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros Cons
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped
Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room flexi (type 2)

Two-room flexi (type 2) flat Details
Price $214,000 – $294,000
Resale comparables
Total area 48 sq m
Internal floor area 46 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,910 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
Pros Cons
Feels like 1+Study Small dining space
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  
Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious  

Four-room

Four-room Flat Details
Price $480,000 – $675,000
Resale comparables $690,000 – $850,000
Total area 93 sq m
Internal floor area 90 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is located in the walkway towards the bedrooms  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons
Two-room Flexi (type 2) 128A 178, 180 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view towards the city
Four-room 127A 152, 154, 156, 158, 160 Preferably surpass #13 Overlooks existing HDB blocks, towards Toa Payoh
Four-room 128A 174, 176, 182, 184, 186 Preferably on a high floor Gets an unblocked view towards the city
Four-room 128A 188 Preferably surpass #13 Overlooks roof garden of MSCP and existing HDB blocks, towards Toa Payoh

Non-mature estate

Rail Green I & II @ CCK (Choa Chu Kang)

Project overview

Rail Green I & II @ CCK are bounded by Woodlands Road and Sungei Pang Sua, comprising 12 residential blocks ranging from 13 to 31 storeys. There will be 1,895 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, five-room, and 3Gen flats.

Running along and through Rail Green I & II @ CCK is the Rail Corridor, which will be transformed into a vibrant landscaped community spine within the projects with numerous amenities and communal spaces, including shops, an eating house, a supermarket, and fitness corners. To celebrate the area’s distinctive railway heritage, Rail Green I & II @ CCK will feature a train-themed playground, a precinct pavilion that is inspired by the design of old train platforms, and walkways with floor designs that resemble railway tracks. A preschool and a residents’ network centre are also provided in Rail Green I & II @ CCK. Residents can also access the roof gardens on both projects’ Multi-Storey Car Parks (MSCP).

Details Info
Town Choa Chu Kang
Est. waiting time 39 months (Rail Green I @ CCK)/ 48 months (Rail Green II @ CCK)
Remaining lease 99 years
Flat Type Number of Flats
Two-room flexi (type 1) 114
Two-room flexi (type 2) 283
Three-room 152
Four-room 802
Five-room 518
3Gen 26
Total 1,895

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Rail Green I & II @ CCK will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

With an increased focus on active and healthy living, the housing precinct is designed with well-connected pathways to make it easier for residents to walk and cycle more as part of their daily commutes to the surrounding amenities and public transport:

  • Convenient access and walking distance to public transport
  • Safe, pleasant, and welcoming streets for walking and cycling
  • Sheltered covered linkways and barrier free accessibility to facilities
  • Wayfinding and signages for orientation and navigation

Rail Green I & II @ CCK are located near Bukit Panjang MRT Station, Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, as well as Bukit Panjang and Phoenix LRT Stations. Residents can also cycle, trek, or jog along the Rail Corridor, a 24km long recreational corridor that connects the north and south of Singapore. Learn more about transport connectivity in this town using MyTransport.sg app.

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons
Six-minute walk to Bukit Panjang MRT station Located along Woodlands Road which could get noisy during peak hours as many heavy vehicles take this route
Within walking distance to three shopping malls (Bukit Panjang Plaza, Hillion Mall, Junction 10) and the Senja Hawker Centre  
Short walk to the Rail Corridor  
Across the street from the Pang Sua Park Connector that leads to Zhenghua Park and Chestnut Nature Park  
Good mix of units  

Schools

  • Teck Whye Primary School
  • West View Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Most stacks are inward facing and pretty close to one another
  • Some stacks are facing Woodlands Road which can get busy during peak hours
  • Seven to eight units sharing two to five lifts is healthy
  • Has two MSCPs which will adequately serve the cluster
  • Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks to the MSCPs
  • Has seven drop-off points, each serving one to two blocks
  • There will be a preschool, supermarket, shops and an eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room (type 1)

Two-room flat (type 1) Details
Price $106,000 – $132,000
Resale comparables $295,000 – $320,000
Total area 38 sq m
Internal floor area 36 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,450 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros Cons
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy) and also opens up to the toilet door on one side
Good-sized living and dining area A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Two-room (type 2)

Two-room flat (type 2) Details
Price $134,000 – $168,000
Resale comparables $295,000 – $320,000
Total area 48 sq m
Internal floor area 46 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for 2-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,920 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 – Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
Pros Cons
Feels like 1+Study Small dining space
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  
Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious  

Three-room

Three-room flat Details
Price $216,000 – $272,000
Resale comparables $410,000 – $420,000
Total area 69 sq m
Internal floor area 66 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully Living and dining area might be slightly cramped
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Four-room

Four-room flat Details
Price $319,000 – $437,000
Resale comparables $515,000 – $615,000
Total area 93 – 95 sq m
Internal floor area 90 – 92 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970/ $5,070 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Five-room

Five-room flat Details
Price $463,000 – $595,000
Resale comparables $642,000 – $728,000
Total area 113 – 115 sq m
Internal floor area 110 – 112 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060/ $6,160 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed.  
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up if preferred and also makes the house feel more spacious  
Possible to do up an extra study in the living area  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

3Gen

3Gen flat Details
Price $471,000 – $530,000
Resale comparables
Total area 120 sq m
Internal floor area 115 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the 3Gen flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
– Polished porcelain floor tiles in the living/ dining
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $4,550 – Four laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Dumbbell layout – more efficient use of space The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
Living and dining are segregated  
Spacious dining area  
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. Both master and junior master bedrooms can fit in a king bed.  
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor Level Reasons
Two-room flexi (type 1) 30C 311, 313 Mid floor and above preferably Faces future park and Rail Corridor. Will also get a view of the Pang Sua River.
Three-room 30C 323, 325 Mid floor and above preferably Faces future park and Rail Corridor. Will also get a view of the Pang Sua River.
Four-room 28A 205, 207 Must surpass #16 Overlooks The Tennery and Junction 10, towards Hillview
Five-room 28A 209, 211 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks.
Five-room 28B 225, 227 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks.
Five-room 28C 241, 243 Preferably surpass #22 Overlooks future park, Rail Corridor and Pang Sua River. Units above #22 will also overlook the existing HDB blocks.
3-Gen 32C 383 Mid floor and above preferably Currently faces an open space. Do note that this open space has been reserved for future high rise residential development.

Plantation Edge I & II (Tengah)

Project overview

Located at the edge of Tengah’s Plantation district, Plantation Edge I and II  are bounded by Plantation Crescent and Plantation Close. Residents can choose from 1,010 units of two-room flexi, three-, four-, and five-room flats, housed in 8 residential blocks ranging from 14 to 15 storeys. Within these blocks, two of them will also house some rental flats. There will be one other residential block of rental flats, making up a total of nine residential blocks in these projects.

Plantation Edge I and II are designed as vibrant residential hubs that are well-connected to the adjacent JE2 MRT station, neighbouring housing precincts, and amenities within the projects, such as a three-storey preschool, residents’ network centre, supermarket, eating house, and shops. The projects will feature various landscaped spaces and outdoor facilities such as playgrounds, fitness stations, and a hard court. Roof gardens atop both projects’ Multi-Storey Car Parks (MSCP) as well as the adjacent Forest Fringe, a 15- to 20-metre wide linear greenscape, will provide a tranquil and rustic environment for residents to enjoy flora and fauna. They will also serve as additional venues for relaxation and exercising.

Details Info
Town Tengah
Est. waiting time 36 months (Plantation Edge I)/ 40 months (Plantation Edge II)
Remaining lease 99 years

 

Flat type Number of flats
Two-room flexi (type 1) 52
Two-room flexi (type 2) 211
Three-room 81
Four-room 353
Five-room 313
Total 1,010

Eco-friendly features

To encourage green and sustainable living, Plantation Edge I and II will have several eco-friendly features such as:

  • Separate chutes for recyclable waste
  • Regenerative lifts to reduce energy consumption
  • Bicycle stands to encourage cycling as an environmentally-friendly form of transport
  • Parking spaces to facilitate future provision of electric vehicle charging stations
  • Use of sustainable products in the project
  • Active, Beautiful, Clean Waters design features to clean rainwater and beautify the landscapes

Smart solutions

Plantation Edge I and II will come with the following smart solutions to reduce energy usage, and contribute to a safer and more sustainable living environment:

  • Smart-Enabled Homes with provisions to facilitate adoption of smart home solutions
  • Smart Lighting in common areas to reduce energy usage
  • Smart Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System to optimise the deployment of resources for cleaner and fuss-free waste disposal

Overall pros vs cons

Pros Cons
Right next to Tengah Park MRT station Located in close proximity to numerous schools – roads could get busy during drop-off and pick-up hours
Walking distance to Le Quest Shopping Mall Could be noisy and dusty as the estate is new and still undergoing construction
Also within walking distance to two neighbourhood centres which typically have dining options and shops for basic necessities  
Good mix of units  
Some blocks are within the one kilometre radius of the popular Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)  

Schools

  • (Future) Pioneer Primary School
  • (Future) Bukit View Primary School
  • (Future) Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
  • Jurong Primary School

Thoughts on the site plan

  • Certain stacks face the MSCP directly
  • Some stacks are facing the MRT track and Bukit Batok Road, which can get busy during the peak hours
  • Most of the stacks are inward facing
  • Blocks with seven units sharing two lifts is healthy, but those with 13 to 14 units sharing three lifts may expect some waiting time
  • Sheltered linkways connect all the blocks and the MSCP
  • Has five drop-off points
  • There will be a preschool, supermarket, shops and an eating house within the development which is an added convenience for the residents

Sun direction

Layout analysis

Two-room (type 1)

Two-room flat (type 1) Details
Price $114,000 – $133,000
Resale comparables $305,000 – $370,000
Total area 38 sq m 
Internal floor area 36 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 1) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,410 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $6,120 Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
Pros Cons
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The dining area may be a bit cramped
Living and bedroom windows are aligned Small space to put the TV
A squarish layout provides ease of furniture placement Only one entrance to the bathroom – unable to access from the bedroom

Two-room (type 2)

Two-room flat (type 2) Details
Price $142,000 – $183,000
Resale comparables $305,000 – $370,000
Total area 48 sq m
Internal floor area 46 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the two-room flexi (type 2) flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen
  • A sliding partition/ door for the bedroom and folding bathroom door
  • Water closet suite in the bathroom
  • Grab bars (for two-room Flexi flats on short-leases)
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Package 1: Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedroom – $2,880 – Vinyl strip flooring
Buyers who opt for Package 1, will be provided with a three-panel sliding partition, separating the living room and bedroom. Those who do not opt for Package 1, will be provided with a two-panel sliding partition separating the living room and bedroom.
Package 2: Sanitary fittings – $530 – Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Package 3 for short-lease two-room Flexi flats – $7,380 – Buyers who opt for Package 3 must opt for Package 1.
– Lighting
– Window grilles
– Built-in kitchen cabinets with induction hob and cooker hood, kitchen sink, tap, and dish drying rack. Buyers who are wheel-chair bound may choose to have a lower kitchen countertop
– Built-in wardrobe
– Water heater
– Mirror and toilet roll holder in bathroom
– Laminated UPVC folding door for the flexible space
Pros Cons
Feels like 1+Study Small dining space
Room can fit in a queen bed minimally The main door opens up to the toilet door on one side
The extra corner can be turned into another bedroom/study nook A short kitchen wall restricts TV console placement
The extra corner comes with a small window for ventilation  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  
Open concept kitchen can make the house feel more spacious  

Three-room

Three-room flat Details
Price $232,000 – $279,000
Resale comparables $420,000 – $452,000
Total area 69 sq m
Internal floor area 66 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the three-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathroom
    • Kitchen/ utility
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining, Dry Kitchen, and Bedrooms – $3,340 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $2,770 – Two laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up. Possible to also use the allocated dry kitchen space as a dining area so the living room will be more spacious. Living and dining area might be slightly cramped
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Four-room

Four-room flat Details
Price $353,000 – $418,000
Resale comparables $550,000 – $650,000
Total area 93 sq m
Internal floor area 90 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the four-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $4,970 – Vinyl strip flooring in the bedrooms
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed. The bedroom protrudes out of the living room which restricts the TV wall length
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Five-room

Five-room flat Details
Price $460,000 – $568,000
Resale comparables $669,000 – $793,000
Total area 113 sq m
Internal floor area 110 sq m
Non-optional finishes

More than just a well-designed and functional interior, the five-room flats will come with the following finishes and fittings:

  • Floor tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Household shelter
    • Kitchen and service yard
  • Wall tiles in the:
    • Bathrooms
    • Kitchen
  • Water closet suite in the bathrooms
Optional Component Scheme (OCS) Description
Flooring for Living/ Dining and Bedrooms – $6,060 – Vinyl strip flooring
Internal Doors and Sanitary Fittings – $3,180 – Three laminated UPVC bedroom doors
– Two laminated UPVC folding bathroom doors
– Wash basin with tap mixer
– Shower set with bath/ shower mixer
Pros Cons
Living and dining are segregated The main door opens up straight to the living and dining area (which lacks privacy)
All rooms can fit in a queen bed minimally. The master bedroom can fit in a king bed.  
No structural columns in between bedrooms so walls can be hacked fully  
Kitchen comes with a separate service yard  
Open concept kitchen allows for a dry kitchen to be done up if preferred and also makes the house feel more spacious  
Possible to do up an extra study in the living area  
Household shelter is tucked in a corner  

Best stacks

Flat type Block Stacks Floor level Reasons
Two-room flexi (type 1) 108A 707, 709 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block.
Two-room flexi (type 2) 109B 773 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block.
Three-room 109B 771 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the playground and fitness stations which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block.
Four-room 109A 745 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks the common green and preschool which puts a good distance between it and the opposite block.
Five-room 109A 747, 749 Mid floor and above preferably Overlooks future school

