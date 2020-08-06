Office partitions useless in preventing the spread of coronavirus: Experiment

Partitions are not as effective as one may think when it comes to preventing the spread of viruses in the office, as depicted in a video released by Japan's Riken Centre for Biosystems Dynamics Research.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by Japan broadcaster NHK on June 4, shows how dangerous coughing in an office is – based on how far virus particles can spread.

Riken's supercomputer ran a simulation of four people facing each other at the same desk, but separated by partitions.

At the start of the video, an infected person coughs and virus particles come in contact with the partition. The particles then move across the partition and fall onto the face of the person on the other side. Yikes.

At the video's eight-second mark, it shows another scenario with a higher partition separating the subjects.

The second test shows how the partition has to be at least higher than a person's head in order for it to be effective in containing the spread of infection. However, it is still not ideal as some virus particles still do fall onto the desk of the person on the other side, based on the video.

https://twitter.com/nhk_news/status/1268367807865147392

While not relevant in Singapore's context, the supercomputer also calculated what would happen to the airflow of a crowded train if it was moving at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour with its windows open.

It was found that there was no air ventilation in the train, with the coloured lines showing how the air moves about the carriage but do not leave it.

One can only imagine what it will be like in an enclosed area like our MRTs.

As to how fast the virus can spread among people, an earlier experiment conducted by NHK showed how easily the coronavirus can spread to people at a buffet in just under 30 minutes.

With Phase 1 of Singapore's reopening in place, the most recent simulation emphasises the importance of wearing a mask when out, and ensuring proper social distancing in trains and even in the office.

Covering your mouth when you cough should be a given and workplaces should also have adequate safety measures in place to protect workers.

However, from the video, it appears the best solution for now is for people to continue working from home whenever possible.

