OG moving out of Orchard Point, has 'crazy' sale with up to 90% off

If you're looking to do some weekend shopping and are scouring for discounts, head down to OG's Orchard Point outlet.

The department store is moving out of the space after 18 years, and is having a "crazy" clearance sale with up to 90 per cent off selected items.

Some items on sale include a Mayer digital fryer at $88 (U.P. $349), as well as apparel from brands such as Arnold Palmer, Triumph and Timex.

These are only available while stocks last, so hurry down!

Check out more items on sale here.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com