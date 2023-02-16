OK Chicken Rice and Humfull Prawn Laksa offer free food to smokers who want to quit

SINGAPORE – A hawker chain selling chicken rice and laksa hopes to do its bit to help smokers kick the habit by offering vouchers to those who quit.

Until Feb 28, smokers can head to any of OK Chicken Rice’s six outlets or Humfull Prawn Laksa’s three outlets and scan a QR code to pledge their commitment to give up nicotine.

Upon verification, those who sign up will receive 10 vouchers worth $30 in total, with five for use at each of the hawker chains.

After six months, the participants will be given another 10 vouchers worth $30. These will be issued on a trust basis, and they do not need to prove they have truly given up smoking.

When contacted, owner Daniel Tan said verification would not be a stringent process. “Despite what you see online, most Singaporeans are kind and don’t cheat,” he said.

He added it was not a sales gimmick but rather an opportunity to do good.

“We like to carry out campaigns to further social causes,” said the 43-year-old, who has spearheaded similar campaigns previously – including one that saw the delivery of free meals to healthcare workers at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The latest campaign comes after Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced an increase in tobacco excise duty during his Budget speech on Feb 14.

Upon scanning the QR code, smokers will be redirected to a form to fill in their particulars. A representative from the chain will get in touch with them after six months to verify certain details before the second batch of vouchers are mailed out.

No minimum purchase will be required to redeem the vouchers, but only one can be used at any one time and only for dining in.

The cheapest items at the outlets are a small plate of chicken rice for $3.80, and a bowl of laksa with cockles for $4.50.

A few people have already made inquiries, said Mr Tan, who was unable to provide the number of sign-ups so far.

OK Chicken Rice’s outlets are in Ang Mo Kio, Havelock Road, Hougang, St George’s Road, West Coast and Yishun, while Humfull Prawn Laksa operates in Hougang, Yishun and West Coast.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.