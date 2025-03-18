Old-school supper spot Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge to close

Old-school Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge, which has been around for many decades, will be closing.

The establishment, which takes up two store units along Havelock Road, announced the news in a Facebook post on March 9.

Its last day is on March 20.

"We want to thank each and every one of our valued customers for their loyalty and support over the years," it said.

"We wish you all the best and appreciate the memories we've shared."

No reason for the closure was mentioned.

AsiaOne has reached out to Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge for more information.

The eatery, which opens from 9am in the morning till 2am late at night, was a popular supper spot.

It served a wide variety of dishes such as pork trotter jelly, braised duck, cockles and stir-fried vegetables.

These could be paired with either Teochew-style porridge or rice.

Apart from the nearby residents and its loyal customers, Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge has also served celebrities like Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Chow Yun Fatt.

Photos of the momentous visits by the two famous actors have been framed and proudly displayed on the walls of the eatery.

