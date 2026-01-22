K-beauty fans, Olive Young is coming to Sephora Singapore soon

Waiting for your next South Korea trip to stock up on all your K-beauty favourites?

Soon, you won't have to do so as beauty retailer Sephora has just announced a partnership with Korean beauty retail giant Olive Young on Tuesday (Jan 20).

Launching in fall this year, the partnership will have its first run in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Canada and the US before expanding into other regions including the Middle East, the UK and Australia in 2027.

Fans can expect to shop a variety of trending Korean beauty and wellness products curated by Olive Young at Sephora's physical and online stores.

Priya Venkatesh, global chief merchandising officer of Sephora, said that they are thrilled to partner with Olive Young as they bring their "expertly curated assortment" of Korean beauty brands to fans worldwide.

"Their differentiated assortment, coupled with Sephora's unique point of view on the shopping experience, will bring an unrivalled and inspiring offer for all beauty lovers who are keen to explore the most sought-after Korean beauty products," she said.

Established in 1999, Olive Young is a South Korean beauty and health retailer with over 1,390 stores nationwide.

Despite the absence of brick-and-mortar stores outside of South Korea, the beauty chain has garnered massive popularity with international fans, with many tourists lauding Olive Young stores as a must-go destination when travelling to the country.

"As global interest in K-beauty continues to accelerate, we see this collaboration as a meaningful opportunity to work together in expanding the reach of Korean brands in key international markets," said Young-ah Lee, chief strategy officer at CJ Olive Young.

[[nid:725493]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com