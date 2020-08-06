Omakase Burger opens at Toa Payoh coffeeshop with lower prices; more pop-ups in the works

Fans of homegrown burger brand Omakase Burger who live in the north can now get their fill of burgers and fries without travelling all the way to town.

The brand has opened a pop-up stall, Omakase Burger Express, at a coffeeshop at Toa Payoh Lorong 8. Here's the best part — prices are up to 20 per cent cheaper than at the Wisma Atria outlet, according to the brand.

🎉 We are now open in Toa Payoh with our sister brand 𝐎𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬! 🎉 You wanted us in your neighbourhood, so... Posted by Omakase Burger on Thursday, July 30, 2020

An Omakase cheeseburger set, which comes with fries, costs $14.90 at Toa Payoh, whilst at Wisma Atria, the set comes with fries and a drink, and costs $19.90.

For the truffle fries, a regular portion costs $3.90 at Toa Payoh and $6.90 at Wisma Atria.

As to be expected, the Express outlet has fewer options than the main outlet. However, this is only for the sides and drinks.

PHOTO: Omakase Burger

Burgers wise, all topping options that you can find at Wisma, you'll be able to get at Toa Payoh. These include applewood smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms and onions, and the option of changing to an Impossible patty. The chicken sandwich can also be found at the Express pop-up.

The other thing that you can save on? Delivery fees. Omakase Burger Express will do deliveries within Toa Payoh, or specifically, 3km from the shop location. And it costs just $5 with a minimum order of $30, with free delivery for orders above $80.

The catch though is that the regular or rather, Wisma Atria outlet pricing applies for delivery orders. That said, it's still cheaper than the $12 to $20 delivery fee that the main outlet charges, so you'll still save a little.

So to make the most out of the Express savings, it's best to head down to the Toa Payoh outlet in person. And you'll only have till the end of September to do so — it is a limited time pop-up after all.

Not staying anywhere near Toa Payoh? The brand says there are expansion plans on the horizon as they are excited to "be able to bring our burgers closer to your homes". Who knows, an Omakase outlet might just open up in your neighbourhood.

Omasake Burger Express Address: Blk 211 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh #01-01, Singapore 310211 (inside the coffeeshop) Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

