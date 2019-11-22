Omega-3 oils boost attention as much as ADHD drugs in some children

Omega-3 fish oil supplements can improve attention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) just as much as drug treatments, but only in those whose blood levels of omega-3 are low, trial results showed on Wednesday.

Researchers in Britain and Taiwan who conducted the placebo-controlled trial with 92 children said their findings suggest a "personalized medicine" approach should be adopted in this and other psychiatric conditions.

"The omega-3 supplements only worked in children that had lower levels of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) in their blood, as if the intervention was replenishing a lack of this important nutrient," said Carmine Pariante, a professor at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London who co-led the trial.

He said the work sets a precedent for other nutritional interventions and could be the start of "bringing the benefits of 'personalised psychiatry' to children with ADHD".

ADHD is a common brain condition that affects an estimated 3 per cent to 7 per cent of people worldwide. Symptoms can include problems with attention and impulsivity that cause difficulties in academic, work and personal relationships.

In this study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, researchers from King's and from the China Medical University in Taiwan conducted a randomized controlled trial with 92 children aged 6 to 18 with ADHD.

They were given either high doses of the omega-3 fatty acid EPA, or a placebo, for 12 weeks.

Results showed that children with the lowest blood levels of EPA showed improvements in focused attention and vigilance after taking the omega-3 supplements.