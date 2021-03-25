One day only: 1-for-1 Bak Kut Teh at Tanjong Pagar on March 29

Fans of the classic Chinese dish, Bak Kut Teh, might be pleased to know that Friend's Bak Kut Teh is running a one-day-only 1-for-1 promotion.

If you are interested, mark your calendar because the promotion starts at 11am on March 29 and it will run while stocks last.

Signature Prime Rib Herbal Bak Kut Teh and Prime Rib Teochew Bak Kut Teh

PHOTO: Friend's Bak Kut Teh

The promotion is applicable to any Teochew or Herbal Bak Kut Teh ($7). To enjoy the deal, simply like and follow Friend's Bak Kut Teh on Instagram and Facebook and present it on arrival.

📣 29 MARCH: 1-FOR-1 BAK KUT TEH 📅Mark your calendars for 29 March (Monday) as we are having 1-for-1 Bak Kut Teh! That... Posted by Friends Bak Kut Teh on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Do note that the offer is limited to two redemptions per table and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Address: 100AM Mall, 100 Tras Street (#02-15 & #02-28)

Deal ends: March 29

