'One hell of a ride': Wheeler's Yard to shutter after 10 years, last day on Sept 30

Wheeler's Yard's blue industrial doors have become pretty iconic, and chances are you've probably seen them as the backdrop in someone's Instagram photo.

If you're a fan of the place, you may want to head down to take a few more pictures because the popular bicycle-themed cafe is shuttering for good.

In an emotional post on their socials on Sept 15, the eatery, which is located in Balestier, revealed that their last day of service will be on Sept 30.

"After 10 amazing years, the time has come for us to bid farewell," they wrote.

The cafe also thanked their customers for all their support over the past decade and said that it has "been one hell of a ride".

"Our team is truly humbled and grateful for all the support you've given us. We have enjoyed serving the community over the decade from brewing your favourite coffee to hosting numerous events and social rides," wrote the cafe.

"Along the way, we've witnessed many celebrations and occasions and we want to thank each and everyone of you for allowing us to be part of your journey too."

Unsurprisingly, fans of the cafe - from both Singapore and overseas - flooded the comments section.

Some reminisced about the good memories they had at the cafe while others bid the place a sad goodbye.

Wheeler's Yard is helmed by brothers Ong Tiong Ann, Daniel Ong and Ong Tiong Huat, reported Female magazine.

With its unique theme and Instagram-worthy decor, it isn't surprising that the cafe, which opened in 2013, quickly became a popular destination for cafe hoppers and foodies alike.

Apart from selling food and drinks, the space used to house a bike retail shop for six years before this was closed in 2020 during the pandemic.

This isn't the only venture by the Ong brothers either.

Tucked all the way in Seletar at Seletar Aerospace Park is Wheeler's Estate, a restaurant and lifestyle concept housed in a two-storey colonial bungalow.

As of now, there has been no announcements regarding whether Wheeler's Estate is closing anytime soon.

