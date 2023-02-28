One night in Bangkok: Singaporean jets off to Thailand just to have dinner with friends 

Just how far would you go for your friends?

Sure, we're all willing to go the extra mile for our besties, but would you drop $300 and 12 hours of your time to fly out just to grab dinner with them?

Well, such a request won't be out of place if you are friends with Esther Li, who managed to convince her friend to join her and her husband in Bangkok.

In a TikTok video posted on Feb 12, she shared that she and her husband were vacationing in the Thai capital city and decided to dare their friend to fly over for dinner.

It was a case of 'challenge accepted' for their friend in question, who did in fact fly to Bangkok and spent 12 hours with them – touching down in Thailand at 8pm and then flying back to Singapore the next morning at 8am.

According to Esther, her friend spent about $300 on his return air ticket.

Esther clearly had a sense of humour about the whole dare, captioning her video which has been viewed over 400,000 times: "When SG Chatuchak is way too packed. So you fly to Bangkok for the real one."

While it is unknown if the trio actually made it to Chatuchak market, Esther's video showed that they did hit up a Bangkok convenience store in search of food and snacks.

Holding his two plastic bags of 'loot', Esther's friend appeared to be in high spirits as he flashed a victory sign despite his impromptu travel.

https://www.tiktok.com/@estzxxx/video/7198965567200513281?embed_source=121331973%2C71011723%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bemb

Reactions from netizens were mixed, with some commending the man for being such a good friend and bemoaning that they can't even get their friends down to their nearest coffeeshop for dinner, let alone another country.

Screengrab/TikTok/estzxxx

Understandably, other commenters were envious, with one remarking that the video could be a humblebrag to "tell me you rich without telling me you rich".

Screengrab/TikTok/estzxxx

A small group of netizens, on the other hand, felt that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the dare, with one stating that he "used to fly to Hong Kong to eat dim sum with friends in the morning and fly back in the evening".

Last July, TikTok user Fattysalm0n shared that her brother's friends actually put together a presentation to convince her parents to let him go on a trip to Phuket.

Armed with a projector to display the slides, said the friend who was presenting also used his tablet, making it feel like a million-dollar business pitch.

In the end, the tenacity of her brother's friends paid off as her parents eventually agreed to let her brother join the graduation trip.

ALSO READ: Must-try short trips: Destinations for an escape during a long weekend

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.