One Piece Mugiwara Store to open first Southeast Asia outlet at Jewel Changi Airport on Sept 12

One Piece fans in Singapore can now have a chance to join the Straw Hat Crew in their adventures as the official merchandise shop for the popular manga and anime series will soon open here.

The outlet — called the Mugiwara Store — is set to dock at Jewel Changi Airport on Sept 12, announced Omnisekai, a Singapore-based company focused on bringing anime and manga experiences to the region, on Tuesday (Sept 2).

The Japanese term 'Mugiwara' means 'straw' or 'straw hat', and is the nickname of the series' main character Monkey D. Luffy.

According to Mugiwara Store's official website, there are several outlets across Japan including a main store in Shibuya, Tokyo, and one international outlet in Shanghai, China.

Singapore will house the store's only permanent outlet in Southeast Asia.

The store is brought to our nation's shores by a collaboration between Toei Animation (the studio behind the anime) and Omnisekai.

Previously, Singapore had only seen limited-time pop-ups for the popular anime.

According to Omnisekai, its retail space will feature an immersive design inspired by the Egghead Arc in One Piece and will carry a range of official merchandise including apparel, accessories, keychains and plush toys, as well as collectible figures and exclusive items.

There will also be immersive photo spots around the store.

Exclusive launch novelties and limited-time offers will be available during the week of opening.

More details will be available on Mugiwara Store Singapore's Instagram page.

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., Level 4-235/236, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

[[nid:646662]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com