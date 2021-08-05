Since it's safer that we avoid going out thanks to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, some of us may be feeling a little restless and bored at home.

So, Big Bad Wolf's upcoming online sale is especially timely. They will be running an online sale from Aug 6 to Aug 16 with up to 95 per cent off books, allowing us to snag some good reads to help pass the time.

For some context, the book fair originated from Malaysia and has toured the world. It's usually a physical event but due to the pandemic, they've moved online and last year, they had their first-ever online sale in Singapore.

This sale will be their longest one yet and spans across 11 days.

Some of the genres you can look forward to include romance, science fiction, business and self-help.

Among the offerings, we spotted titles like Lust by Roald Dahl, Always and Forever Lara Jean by Jenny Han and Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas.

There's also a variety of options for the little ones too such as My First Colouring Fun by FIsher-Price and Paw Patrol by Nickelodeon.

Keep your eyes peeled for the following promotions:

Secret Sale Day — $1.99 book deals

Mix & Match promotion — five books for $25

National Book Lovers Day — $3.99 books on National Day

A minimum spend of $56 on National Day also entitles you to free shipping.

Additionally, you can get a $10 voucher when you subscribe to their website before the sale.

Deal ends: Aug 16, 2021

