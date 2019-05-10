The one skincare step even some celebs are getting wrong

We often look to celebs' skincare routines to glean some insight into how we too can have clear, smooth, glowing skin on the daily.

But as it turns out, celebs are just like us and can sometimes get even the most basic skincare step-cleansing-all wrong.

It's the simplest skincare step and therefore impossible to mess up, right?

You wash, rinse and that's it. Cleansing is actually incredibly important because it sets the stage for the rest of our skincare routines.

But it seems like some celebs didn't get the memo. Millie Bobby Brown who launched her vegan skincare makeup line, Florence by Mills, recently posted a video of her PM skincare routine where she first mists her face and then proceeds to use her Get The Grime scrub.

She says she is really excited to use it "because I do still feel some of the makeup on." She then follows this with the Clean Magic Face Wash.

Sis, we adore you. And we are even willing to sit through three seasons of Stranger Things just for you. But a mist is not going to remove your makeup.

And so, like the helpful people we are, we've got some tips on how to cleanse your face the right way below.

1. MAKE SURE ALL THE MAKEUP IS OFF

Most makeup is formulated to stay on your face, which is why, when it comes to waterproof sunscreen or smudge-proof eyeliner, a regular cleanser won't do the trick.

You need a proper makeup remover to do the job, and luckily there are plenty to choose from. Some people prefer the micellar-water-and-cotton-pad combo, while others like cleansing oils.

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

Whichever one you like, just make sure you get all your makeup off. If, like Kylie Jenner, you see makeup on your towel even after cleansing, you're not cleansing thoroughly enough. Which brings us to our second point.

2. IT'S OK TO DOUBLE CLEANSE