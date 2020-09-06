One stop shop: Where to order from multiple restaurants and bars in one go in Singapore

If the question “What should we eat?” pops up in your household regularly, you would know how much of a hassle it is to come to a decision that pleases everyone.

It doesn’t help that most of the delivery apps in the market only allow orders from one restaurant at a time.

Keeping this inconvenience in mind, we’ve curated a list of Singapore restaurants, bars, and online platforms that offer delivery for multiple establishments in one go, to appease everyone from your Chinese food-loving partner to your Western grub-obsessed kids.

Bars

1. Brass Lion

In a move to support the F&B industry, homegrown distillery Brass Lion has partnered with local bars like The Indigenous Bartender Headquarters (IBHQ), Bee’s Island Drinkery and Smoke & Mirrors.

Cocktails crafted by these bars will be manufactured and bottled in Brass Lion’s licensed facility.

Imbibe specialty cocktails like Bee’s Island’s delectable Lavender Negroni ($35, 200ml) and IBHQ’s bold Merlion Spritz ($38, 200ml), made with Brass Lion’s Butterfly Pea Gin ($98, 500ml) and their flagship Singapore Dry Gin ($88) respectively.

Check out Brass Lion‘s online shop here.

2. Temple Cellars

Running low on your alcohol supplies? Not to worry as Temple Cellars has all your boozy needs taken care of.

This cosy liquor store has an extensive library of quality craft beers, wines, spirits, and sakes from small-batch producers all over the world to broaden your repertoire of tipple conquests.

Besides Temple Cellars exclusives like the category-defying Empirical Spirits, look forward to innovative cocktails from our beloved bars like Operation Dagger and The Elephant Room in bottle format.

For a more affordable option, you can also browse their Wines under $100 collection.

Check out Temple Cellars here.

3. Wheels on The Bars

Wheels on The Bars is an initiative that aggregates bars we know and love in one convenient platform.

Want to help keep these bars afloat? It’s as simple as ordering your drinks from this platform that currently hosts over 20 bars.

Whether you are in the mood for Operation Dagger’s experimental tipples or Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall’s local flavours-inspired renditions like the Milo Old Fashioned Tak Qiu ($58.80 for 300ml, $88 for 500ml), you are bound to find something to keep your booze cravings at bay.

100 per cent of the sales proceeds go to the bars, so bottoms up to #savefnbsg.

Check out Wheels on The Bars here.

4. Jigger and Pony Group

The Jigger and Pony Group needs no introduction thanks to its host of award-winning establishments like recently-crowned Asia’s Best Bar, Jigger and Pony, to its name.

While their bars and restaurants have yet to open, delivery is available for at-home indulgence.

Imbibe Jigger and Pony’s rendition of the classic Old Fashioned ($30 for 2 pax) or Gibson’s Lobster Bloody Mary ($32.10 for 2 pax) that comes with lobster tail meat garnishes – perfect for tipplers who love a more decadent libation.

Hungry after all that drinking? Devour Humpback’s fresh seafood offerings or traditional Italian dishes from Caffe Fernet.

Jigger and Pony is located at 165 Tg Pagar Rd, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539, p.+65 9621 1074.

Restaurants

1. Raffles Hotel Singapore

While staycations at this luxe hotel may have to wait, you don’t have to stay away from their delicious gourmet offerings.

Indulge in culinary masterpieces dished up by resident restaurants such as Tiffin Room, The Grand Lobby, Butcher’s Block and Yi by Jereme Leung.

Get your fill of exotic Indian fare with Tiffin Room’s mouth-watering Lucknowi Murgh Biryani ($30), and if you’re still hungry, chow down The Grand Lobby’s scrumptious Chicken Laksa Spring Rolls ($9.50). The buffet spread of your dreams is just a click away.

Raffles Hotel Singapore is located at 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673, p.+65 6337 1886.

2. The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Enjoy a restaurant-quality dining experience in the comfort of your home with delivery menus from Colony and one-Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion.

Look forward to Cantonese delicacies like Sauteed Pork ($28.90) – tossed with pineapple chunks and a tangy sweet & sour sauce – and Wok-Fried Prawns ($34.25) from Summer Pavilion.

Need a little more variety? Spice up your meal with Colony’s international offerings ranging from local favourites like Bak Kut Teh ($31.05) to Western specialities including Homemade Gnocchi ($27.80).

The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore is located at Marina Bay 7, Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799, p.+65 6337 8888. Check out their menu here.

3. The St. Regis Singapore

Cure your stay-home blues with the best of European and Asian cuisine from The St. Regis.

Start with flavours closer to home by tucking into a plate of Steamed Barbecue Pork Buns ($8), before escaping to Italy with LaBrezza’s glorious variety of antipasti, pasta and cheesy pizzas.

Taste the latest trends in French fare at Brasserie Les Saveurs with mains like Côtelettes d’Agneau ($34) comprising tender lamb chop brushed with aromatic rosemary jus.

The St.Regis Singapore is located at 29 Tanglin Rd, Singapore 247911, p.+65 6506 6888.

4. mumbai2milan

Having trouble deciding what to eat for dinner? Why settle for one cuisine when you can relish three – Indian, Italian, and Middle Eastern.

Mumbai2milan is a unique delivery platform that allows you to combine orders from Pizza Fabbrica, Indian tapas bar Flying Monkey, and Al Niqab for a decadent feast at home.

Go for a la carte options from their separate menus, or craft your own Party Pack ($40) consisting of dishes like Chicken Malai Kebab, Arancini ( Risotto balls) and Pistachio Baklava for a smorgasbord of flavours.

Order more than $150 in a single receipt to receive a complimentary bottle of wine.

Check out mumbai2milan here. Delivery is available from Tue to Sun, 11am to 10pm.

