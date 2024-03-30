One woman's inspiring quest to support individuals with physical disabilities in Singapore

We may not have control over our birth circumstances, but we have the power to shape our lives. In this month of women's empowerment, we speak with female change-maker Judy Wee, a visionary leading the charge for inclusion as the Executive Director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore (MDAS).

Judy is dismantling stereotypes and paving the way for individuals with disabilities with unwavering dedication.

Our initial encounter with Judy Wee at the Roche x MDAS' Rare & Share dinner at Atout — an event dedicated to increasing awareness and generating support for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) — left us captivated by her infectious smile and positive energy.

Especially when speaking about the youths at the association, she beamed with a pride that spoke volumes. She wheels alongside the beneficiaries of MDAS, coaching them through power football and cheering them on in Boccia (a precision ball sport similar to bocce).

Perhaps most impactful, however, are her intimate lunchtime conversations with the youths, that make her their go-to for life advice and youth exploration discussions like "I want to try alcohol."

Amidst her hectic schedule, we seized the opportunity to engage with Judy, aiming to uncover more about her inspiring journey, her passionate advocacy, and her future aspirations.

Making Singapore accessible

Needless to say, Judy Wee stands out as an extraordinary leader. Beyond her responsibilities of overseeing daily operations and nurturing youths at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore (MDAS), she also contributes her expertise on the board of the Handicaps Welfare Association (HWA).

Leveraging her advocacy skills and personal experiences of living with limb deformities, Judy played a pivotal role in shaping the Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Code of Accessibility.

This guide is a cornerstone for enhancing the accessibility of buildings and spaces, encompassing detailed standards for toilet layouts, door dimensions, and navigation from point to point, and more.

She recalls a trip to Vancouver in the late 1990s, where she found it so convenient to move around in her wheelchair, unlike in Singapore. Her insights gained from studying Hong Kong's accessible transportation system nearly two decades ago highlighted the absence of buses catering to people with physical disabilities in Singapore.

"Singapore started slow, but we have come very far," Judy reflects, as she proudly shares that 100 per cent of buses in Singapore today are equipped to accommodate wheelchair users. More than mere transportation, this progress in mobility creates opportunities for people in wheelchairs to better interact with others, work, play, and participate in society.

The big misconception

Making public spaces and infrastructure accessible is just the beginning. A prevalent misunderstanding is that people associate physical disabilities with intellectual incapability. Physical challenges may be a part of their lives, but people with physical disabilities are just as intelligent and capable as everyone else.

Unfortunately, getting into mainstream education or getting their first job is something that many people with physical disabilities struggle with. Judy's parents went to great lengths to enrol her into a mainstream school; their belief in her abilities led her to excel in her studies and career, thriving in sales before she turned her volunteer stint into a full-time job at MDAS.

She brings the same belief and conviction to the youths at MDAS, often telling them, "Do the best you can to the best of your ability and show people what you are made of." And indeed, they rise to the occasion.

Take, for instance, the bright and bubbly Wei Han, who loves playing power soccer and going out with his friends, and the adventurous Jolene Poh, a food connoisseur and explorer of the world, who will be starring in a scene in MediaCorp’s upcoming drama, Hope Afloat.

A much needed shift in perceptions

What is needed is a shift in societal perception and attitudes. But for many people, a lack of accurate information and interaction with people with physical disabilities leads them to hold unhelpful stereotypes which fixate on limitations rather than strengths and abilities.

Judy emphasises the importance of education and exposure. By fostering understanding and empathy from young, we can create a society where differences are celebrated rather than stigmatised.

Looking to the future

From employment opportunities based on merit rather than physical differences to creating environments that meet diverse needs, Judy envisions a future where everyone has the chance to thrive and live their best lives.

She harbours a grand plan for the beneficiaries of MDAS, one that combines specialised care with independent living in an assisted living environment.

Ready to turn this dream into a reality? Hit her up here.

Amidst the positive strides being made, there's a pressing need for an enhanced financial support framework to help individuals with disabilities access crucial resources like medications, equipment, and caregiving services. A portion of the aforementioned Rare & Share dinner proceeds will be directed to MDAS to bolster programs and services for those affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

This rare genetic condition that affects one in 10,000 live births worldwide weakens the muscles such that people with SMA experience a progressive loss of mobility and face feeding and respiratory issues at a later stage. Catch the last Rare & Share dinner (S$138++ per person) on March 27 to make a difference in the lives of people living with SMA.

Reach out to MDAS to volunteer your time as an individual or a group, or make a contribution, and join Judy in blazing the trail for a future where no one is left behind.

This article was first published in City Nomads.