One of the world's brighter meteor showers will pass by Singapore - here's when you can catch it

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans who are going to miss the National Day fireworks on Wednesday (Aug 9) can look forward to a light show of a different kind on Sunday.

That will be when it is best to watch the Perseids meteor shower, one of the world's brighter meteor showers, said the Science Centre Observatory on Tuesday.

At about 4am on Sunday, stargazers may be able to catch a display of meteor streaks with the naked eye if the conditions are right.

The meteor shower, which happens between mid-July and late August, is one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

Here are some interesting facts about the Perseids meteor shower.

Q: What is the Perseids meteor shower?

The Perseids meteor showers are caused when Earth passes through space debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which last passed close to Earth in 1992, said the Science Centre Observatory. The large comet was discovered in 1862.

Online publication space.com said that this year will be a good year to see the shower, as the moon will be only 10 per cent illuminated during the peak of the shower. In 2022, the Perseids meteor showers were affected by the full moon illuminating the sky and washing out fainter meteors, according to the website.

The phenomenon happens every year and peaks around Aug 13. This year, these showers began on July 17 and will last until Aug 24.

It is not easy to spot this celestial phenomenon in Singapore due to the "viewing conditions" here, said the Science Centre Observatory.

Q: What is the best time to see the meteor shower, and where?

The best time to catch the meteor shower is around 4am on Sunday when the constellation would be high enough above the horizon, which means that is when the maximum number of meteors can be spotted. These meteors can be seen with the naked eye if there is no light pollution and cloud cover.

To have a higher chance of watching the meteor shower, go to open areas with unblocked surroundings and less light pollution like nature parks, beaches and reservoirs.

Instead of gazing directly at the Perseus constellation, look at the dark areas around it, where you may be able to spot the streaks of the meteors.

Q: How did the Perseids meteor shower get its name?

The shower is named after the constellation Perseus, which is the 24th largest constellation in the night sky. According to the Science Centre Observatory, the showers come from the same direction as the constellation, which is named after the Greek mythological hero Perseus, and viewers can determine the direction of the shower by looking for the constellation.

Q: How are meteor showers formed?

Meteor showers are formed when the Earth passes through a cloud of debris left behind by a comet or asteroid that has thrown out large amounts of materials.

More materials will fall on Earth if the debris clouds are denser, according to the Science Centre Observatory. Meteors — which appear as streaks of light in the sky — happen when these materials collide into the Earth's atmosphere and burn while the Earth crosses into these debris trails when orbiting the sun.

Q: When will we see a meteor shower in Singapore again?

If you miss the Perseids meteor shower, you may still be able to catch the Geminids meteor shower in December. Named after the Gemini constellation, it is the biggest and most spectacular meteor shower, according to the Science Centre Observatory.

