OneRepublic to perform in Singapore next March; KrisFlyer members get priority ticket access

Pop-rock band OneRepublic will return to perform in Singapore on March 2 next year, announced show promoter Live Nation Singapore in a press release on Monday (Nov 10).

Their upcoming concert — at the Singapore Indoor Stadium — is part of their From Asia, With Love 2026 tour that includes cities such as Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo.

For those who aren't familiar, OneRepublic is known for several chart-topping hits such as Counting Stars, Apologise, I Ain't Worried and Run.

This American band last performed in Singapore during the 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

As the name of the tour suggests, the From Asia, With Love Tour is a special celebration of OneRepublic's bond with their Asian fans, highlighting the region as one of their most passionate audiences.

Priority access for KrisFlyer members

Singapore will be one of the key stops on the tour, and members of the country's national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's rewards programme — KrisFlyer — can get first dibs on concert tickets.

KrisFlyer members will get priority access during the KrisFlyer pre-sale starting from Nov 18, 12pm SGT, the airline group announced on Monday.

Categories one through five tickets, as well as Gold VIP, On-stage VIP and Early Entry packages for the concert will be available through Ticketmaster for Mastercard credit and debit card holders.

Detailed information on the various packages can be found on Live Nation Singapore's website.

How to participate in pre-sales

To participate in the pre-sales, existing KrisFlyer members must register online on SIA's website and subscribe to the rewards programme and airline's email communications by Nov 13, 10.59am, after which eligible members will receive a unique access code and private link via email by Nov 16, 11.59pm.

From Nov 18, KrisFlyer members can also redeem miles for tickets in categories one, two, three and five, as well as Gold VIP and Early Entry packages via the KrisFlyer Experiences website, where they can also find further information on the redemption times for various frequent flyer and membership tiers.

Miles redemption for tickets

Additionally, a VIP Experience package (with artist involvement) will be made available only via miles redemption in December 2025, exclusive to members who have previously redeemed miles for the concert tickets via KrisFlyer experiences.

For those who are redeeming the tickets with miles, the rates are at: 16,000 miles for a single category one standing ticket, 50,000 miles for a pair of category two seated tickets, 40,000 miles for a pair of category three seated tickets and 50,000 miles for a pair of category five seated tickets.

Category one standing Gold VIP packages and category one standing Early Entry packages are available for redemption at 35,000 miles for a single ticket and 20,000 miles for a single ticket respectively.

The VIP Experience package will be available for redemption at 18,000 miles for a single ticket.

Category two, three and five tickets can only be redeemed in pairs, or in groups of four, and only category one standing tickets including the Gold VIP and Early Entry packages can be redeemed individually.

Before purchasing or redeeming the tickets, members must have a Ticketmaster account. Each account holder is limited to six tickets in total across all categories and release dates.

Full ticketing information on the pre-sales can be found on SIA's website.

For non-KrisFlyer members

For non-KrisFlyer members, artist pre-sales will begin on Nov 17, and Mastercard pre-sales on Nov 19.

General sales will start from Nov 21 at 4pm.

More information can be found on Live Nation Singapore and Ticketmaster's websites.

