Online groceries in Singapore - RedMart vs NTUC FairPrice Online vs Sheng Siong & more

Online grocery shopping has taken off in a huge way in Singapore. Aside from RedMart, NTUC FairPrice online store and Honestbee, there are now a sizeable number of players like Amazon Prime Now and Opentaste.

You could chalk it up to busy schedules, ease of use, or pure laziness, but Singaporeans are increasingly comfortable with ordering daily necessities online.

We compare the available online grocers on delivery fees, lead times and costs of perishables and non-perishables to help you decide which online supermarket to go with.

TOP 7 ONLINE SUPERMARKETS IN SINGAPORE - DELIVERY FEES AND TIMESLOTS

Most delivery fees of online supermarkets in Singapore range around $5 to $7, but if you can consolidate your orders, you will be able to get free delivery above a certain amount for all the online grocers.

Also, certain online supermarkets have a paid membership service, which rewards you with free delivery with no minimum spending if you sign up. RedMart’s subscription service is called LiveUp.

Delivery fees Delivery timing RedMart $5.99 for orders under $60

Free delivery for orders more than $60

(LiveUp members: Free delivery for orders more than $40) 7am to 11pm, daily Honestbee $4.99 delivery fee + $3.99 concierge fee

(depends on how many merchants, and which merchants)

Free delivery for orders $50 and above

(depends on merchant too) 10am to 11pm, daily NTUC FairPrice Online (FairPrice On) $7 (Free delivery for orders $59 and above) 8am to 10pm, daily Cold Storage Online $7 (Free delivery for orders $40 and above) 9am to 9pm, daily

(same-day delivery available for orders received from midnight to 3am) Sheng Siong Online (Allforyou) $6 (Free delivery for orders $100 and above) Not stated

(same-day delivery available for orders made before 4pm) Amazon Prime Now (paid membership) $5.99 ( Free delivery for orders $40 and above) Monday to Saturday only Opentaste Normal orders: $4.95 for orders below $49 (Free delivery for orders above $49) Bulk orders: $4.95 for orders over $75, $6.95 for orders below $75 (Free delivery for orders $150 and above) 11am to 6pm, daily

COSTS OF PERISHABLE GROCERIES FROM ONLINE GROCERY STORES

As of 10 Feb 2020, these are the listed prices of perishables from the online grocers.

Meji Fresh Milk (2l) Chew’s Fresh Eggs Low Cholesterol (10 x 60g) Gardenia Enriched White Bread (400g) Fresh Chicken Breasts Avocado (3 per pack) RedMart $5.90 $2.65 $1.80 $3.25 (300g) $5.95 (Mexican airflown avocado) Honestbee Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant NTUC FairPrice Online (FairPrice On) $5.90 $2.65 $2 $3.25 (300g) $6.65 (Lovacado avocado) Cold Storage Online $5.90 $2.65 $2 $9.90 (4 pieces with skin) $3.45 each Sheng Siong Online (Allforyou) $5.90 $2.65 $2 $2.50 (200g) $3.99 (MEX avocado) Amazon Prime Now $5.90 $2.85 (Seng Choon Farm Fresh Eggs) $2.25 (Gardenia finegrain wholemeal bread) $3.25 (300g) $7.29 (Amae avocado) OpenTaste $3.99 (Fleurieu Low Fat Milk) $5.99 (House brand – 30 eggs) – $5.99 (400g) $5.99 (Organic avocado shepard Australia)

Sheng Siong Online seems to offer lower prices for household items. RedMart and FairPrice have comparable price points with the exception of bread and avocadoes. While Opentaste does not offer the common brands, they do have their own house brands and other organic produce.

COSTS OF NON-PERISHABLE GROCERIES FROM ONLINE GROCERY STORES

As of 10 Feb 2020, these are the listed prices of non-perishables from the online grocers.

Coca-Cola (1.5l) Kellogg’s Froot Loops Cereal (300g) Breeze Power Clean Liquid Detergent (3.8kg) Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips (184.2g) Lipton Yellow Label Tea (100 x 2g) Tiger Lager Beer (10 x 320ml) RedMart $2.40 $4.93 $10.54 $4.75 $5.65 $19.60 Honestbee Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant NTUC FairPrice Online (FairPrice On) $2.40 $4.95 $12.40 $4.75 $5.65 $21.50 Cold Storage Online $2.40 $4.95 $10.90 $4.75 $5.65 $21.50 Sheng Siong Online (Allforyou) $2.40 – $10.45 $4.35 $5.53 $21.50 Amazon Prime Now $2.40 – $10.54 $4.56 – $21.50 Opentaste – – – – – –

The price differences are quite slight, however, Sheng Siong does seem to be once again providing lower prices. RedMart’s prices are quite competitive too, especially with their seasonal promotions.

Amazon Prime Now is generally a little more expensive, but they do score in the aspect of being able to deliver within 2 hours.

Opentaste does not have many of the household items that Singaporeans use, but they do have other more atas types like organic beetroot juice and instant quinoa cereal flakes.

*Prices are accurate as of 10 Feb 2020.

REDMART

RedMart has become quite popular with competitive prices that are comparable to those at, say, NTUC FairPrice. The quality of their fresh produce is also at least average.

Plus, according to fellow writer Eugenia, RedMart also has quite a fuss-free and lenient refund policy. If you find anything damaged/spoilt/missing from your order, you can indicate it immediately via the Lazada app. It’s actually happened to her a few times, and every time, her refund came in with 2 days.