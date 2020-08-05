Online pet shops & stores in Singapore: Where to buy food, treats, and toys for your furry friend

Between bags of food, basketfuls of grooming accessories, and a ton of toys, pet owners are more than familiar with the amount of work it takes to keep your life-long companion healthy and happy.

If you’re a new pet owner or just looking for other options, here’s a list of where to get pet supplies in Singapore, from the store or delivered to your doorstep.

1. nekojam

Founded in 2012, nekojam was born as the one-stop online pet store run by pet lovers, for pet lovers. The team focuses on curating a selection of affordable yet high quality products for a variety of pets – dogs, cats, and even sugar gliders. If you’re overwhelmed by the choice, fret not.

Offerings are categorised into Pet Type as well as Brand, making it easy to find whatever you need. And if you’re always on the lookout for deals so your fur baby can try something new, head to their Special Deals section – Uno Doggo Dog Treats ($24.70) are buy one get one now.

nekojam offers free delivery for orders over $59. For orders below $59, a $4 flat fee applies. Delivery is available from Mon – Fri, 9am – 6pm. Closed on Sat and Sun.

2. CatSmart

Started by two brothers for a love for cats – #menwithcats is a thing on Instagram – CatSmart is Singapore’s largest cat specialty store. From cat behaviour to feline nutrition, their team of experts prioritises your kitty’s comfort and well-being. Need cat food?

From a simple Akane Tuna & Salmon in Thick Gravy ($19.90, 12 cans) to gourmet Cat’s Voice Tuna with Foie Gras ($30, 6 cans), they’ve got it all. Their Housing Needs section also has a range of interesting products, like a Lavish Cat Cactus Tree ($159.80) for your cats to play with.

CatSmart has offers free delivery for online orders over $100. For orders less than $100, a S$5 delivery charge applies. They also have stores at Jalan Leban, Loyang Point, and Bukit Batok, more information here.

3. Vanillapup

Inspired by their own experiences as a new dog owner, the folks at Vanillapup hope to bring joy and discovery to other fur parents.

If you’ve just gotten a new pup, check out their New Dog Essentials section that will have everything you need, such as a Fuzzyard Reversible Pet Bed ($71.40) or Rope Toys ($13++).

On top of their wide product range, they have a blog dedicated to answering all questions you might have to take care of your new fur kid. Helpful articles include A Step by Step Guide to Grooming at Home .

Vanillapup offers free delivery for orders over $59. For orders less than $59, a delivery charge of S$5 applies. Delivery is available from Mon – Sat.

4. Fish Bazaar

Fish people, we haven’t left you out. Fish Bazaar is Singapore’s leading online aquarium store offering livestock and a multitude of aquarium products to add to your own aquarium at home.

They have the usual tropical suspects such as Archerfish ($5) and Balloon Molly ($2), as well as a selection of shrimp, crayfish, and crabs as well, like Amano Shrimp ($4) and Horn Nerite Snails ($6).

To spruce up your tank, order some ornaments – think fake logs and shelters, for your aquatic creatures to swim around in.

Fish Bazaar offers free delivery for orders above $50. For orders less than $50, a delivery charge of $10 will be added.

5. The Pet Research Outpost

Specialising in all things bird-related, The Pet Research Outpost is importer, exporter, and distributor rolled in one. While they stock a wide range of products, the focus here is on parrots, finches, canaries, and softbills.

Live birds can’t be bought at this time, but they have everything else, from food to grooming accessories. Check out their Bundle Deals section for some great discounts, with one Roudybush Maintenance Deal ($80, 3 packs) going on now.

Located at 51 Chin Swee Road, #02-75, Singapore 160051, The Pet Research Outpost offers free delivery for online orders above S$80. For orders less than $80, a shipping cost of $8 will be added. Open Mon – Sun, 10.30am – 6pm.

6. Polypet

Rooted in the heart of Clementi and located right next to The Cat Clinic, Polypet is a pet retailer for the lifetime needs for cats, dogs, and small animals.

The extensive selection covers most of the products stocked by other stores for cats and dogs, but you’ll also find the likes of Chinchilla Nuggets ($16.65, 1.5kg) and Mazuri Hedgehog Diet ($13.50).

If you’re looking to adopt, check out their Save the Strays campaign, as they work with rescue groups to nurse strays to full health, ready to find a new home.

Located at Blk 109 Clementi Street 11, #01-27/29, Singapore 120109, Polypet offers free delivery for online orders above $100. For orders less than $100, a standard fee of $10 applies. Open Mon – Sat, 9am – 7pm.

7. Singpet

Singpet strives to be the best pet resource centre around, focusing on quality and carefully curated products. Their huge catalogue might seem daunting, but they’re carefully categorised into the type of pet and product for easy browsing.

Not only do they cater to furry favourites, they have items for small animals as well.

Whether it’s Oxbow Essentials Young Guinea Pig ($30.95) or Blueberry Bakes Rabbit Treats ($8.95), you’ll be spoilt for choice. Plus, a Singpet Club Membership ($88/year) gets you wholesale prices and access to sales.

Singpet is located at 8D Dempsey Road, #01-01, Dempsey Hill, Singapore 249672. Open from Sun – Thurs, 9am – 7pm, Fri – Sat, 10am – 9pm.

8. perromart

Well regarded by both cat and dog owners alike in Singapore, perromart offers the lowest prices and fastest delivery services around.

If your fur kid enjoys variety, perromart allows for bundle deals as well as easy mixing and matching of flavours within the same brands, such as Absolute Holistic, Primal , Nurture Pro, and Monge .

Their Perro Learning Centre has plenty of reading materials on how best to take care of your furry friend, and they have a handy directory of vet clinics and grooming services too.

perromart offers free delivery for orders above $25. For orders less than $25, a $10 fee is imposed. Self -collection for orders above S$25 available at 132 Joo Seng Road, Singapore 368358.

9. Pet’s Station

Open since 1969, Pet’s Station has amassed decades of experience in providing holistic and premium brands of pet products to suit every budget possible. While they offer products to most pets, the team specialises in products for dogs.

From treats like Unismart Bones Health Chews Healthy Bone ($6.65, 160g) to Petlab Chew Guard ($10.44, 250ml) for training your puppy, they have everything to help your pet grow healthy and happy. Be sure to look at their Promotions page as well, for all the good deals you shouldn’t miss out on.

Pet’s Station has offers free delivery for online orders above $55. For orders below $55, there is a $10 standard charge. They also have physical stores in Serangoon Gardens, Causeway Point, Jurong Point, Compass One, Jurong West, and Oasis Terraces, more information here .

This article was first published in City Nomads.