The online shopping sites to check out when you're too lazy to leave the house

While shopping can be a fun experience on its own, sometimes the thought of leaving the house and braving the crowds (and not to mention, the long queues at the cashier and fitting room) can make it more of a hassle than anything.

The best part of online shopping?

Not only can you try out your purchases in the comfort of your own home, you'll be able to mix-and-match with things in your current wardrobe, seeing if your new buys goes seamlessly with the rest of your things.

So, if nipping into your nearest Zara doesn't sound like fun for you, here are some online shopping sites that we've collated that we think you might enjoy.

Shein — for trendy and budget friendly pieces

Shein offers tons of on-trend styles that won't break the bank. It's kind of like the ultimate one-stop-shop for the economical fashionista.

With most online retail sites, the clothes don't usually turn up looking the way they did on the pictures. But according to our team, the items they've got so far are true to their descriptions and they fit really well on them

Also, unlike most shops where sizing options are an issue, Shein has an easy-to-grasp sizing guide that's accurate and informative.

Most of the items are under $30 (so incredibly cheap right?) and they offer free international shipping to Singapore if you spend above $50.

www.shein.com

Reformation — for stylish and sustainable pieces

Reformation began by selling vintage clothing out of a small Los Angeles storefront in 2009. They then quickly expanded into making their own stuff, with a focus on sustainability.

Now the brand is massively popular, and is known for their effortlessly cool LA style of clothing. They make everything from low-impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage clothing.

Each week they put out a batch of limited edition pieces, and only make more if the demand from their customers are there based on the direct data and feedback they receive.

This helps to ensure their production is less wasteful and keeps their styles and designs exclusive.

www.thereformation.com

Pomelo — for affordable buys and Southeast Asian designers

Picture a popular high-street brand like Zara or Topshop, then convert that into an e-commerce concept and you get Pomelo.

It carries really chic and affordable workwear pieces that are mostly inspired by current trends, but adapted to the Asian market (think, higher necklines, narrower silhouettes etc.)

The best thing about Pomelo is that it offers free returns up to 365 days. So if you find that the item you ordered doesn't suit or fit you well, you can always just drop it off at the nearest NinjaVan stop and get a refund.

And don't get us started on the sales; sometimes you'll be able to find garments priced below $10.

They also carry a wide selection of stylish shoes and jewellery and have since expanded into carrying other independent Southeast Asian designers on the site as well.

It's the all-in-one shopping experience package, if you ask us.

www.pomelofashion.com

Net-a-Porter — for an extensive range of high quality luxury products

It can be hard to find good quality t-shirts and shirts with good fit in Singapore's brick-and-mortar stores, so sometimes our editors turn to Net-a-Porter to get their hands on some quality t-shirts and well-cut basics.

As with other luxury e-commerce sites, Net-a-Porter offers a wide range of high quality merchandise from many covetable brands. They also provide comprehensive measurements for all items which helps get sizing right.

While admittedly there can be some trust issues when it comes to online shopping (missing parcels and extra long shipping time), Net-a-Porter is a rather established, trustworthy platform where one can shop at with a peace of mind.

www.net-a-porter.com

BlackMilk — for quirky and eclectic prints

BlackMilk is this Australian site which started out by selling these amazing, comfy leggings.

But now they carry tops, dresses, trousers… anything under the sun basically. One of our editors was originally looking for workout leggings when she came across this site.

The prevailing factor for the brand is the comfiness of their clothes; from their leggings to their dresses, the choice of material always feels snug and luxe.

They also have really interesting themed collections as well. For example, they currently carry this magical Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts collection featuring really novel, quirky prints.

www.blackmilkclothing.com

The Outnet — for marked down designer clothing

The Outnet is a hot favourite of the team to shop at for marked down designer clothing.

Every now and then, the e-retailer also holds clearance sales with great deals and further mark downs from the stated prices.

Sometimes, the price tags on brand names can be reduced to up to 85 per cent off! And you won't have to worry about the price of an item changing — all styles will stay marked down until they are sold out.

www.theoutnet.com

BNKR — for a versatile curation of Australian designers

"I enjoy shopping at BNKR for their versatile curation of labels such as Finders Keepers, The Fifth and Keepsake. Their pieces range from mid to high-tier pricing but I usually target their extensive sales section for stylish finds that will give me more bang for my buck.

"They carry sophisticated garments that are minimal yet unique, with feminine silhouettes and a contemporary attitude," said Mary-Ann Soh, Editor of Her World Online.

www.fashionbunker.com

Farfetch — for luxury brands sourced globally

"Another e-commerce I like to shop at is Farfetch. Farfetch carries an expertly curated selection of covetable luxury brands from established names like Gucci, Fendi and Balenciaga to newly emerging designers such as Gabriela Hearst and Y/Project.

"It's a rather interactive experience shopping at Farfetch; they've got cutting-edge editorials that serve as OOTD tips, and trend-led edits with the hottest runway looks.

"Beyond of all of that, what I enjoy most about the site is that it readily carries the clothes sourced from all over the world, but are not available or sold out at stores in Singapore," said Mary-Ann Soh, Editor of Her World Online.

www.farfetch.com

Tobi — for affordable evening gowns

If you're petite in size and struggle to find clothes that fit, Tobi is an affordable online stores that sell plenty of trendy, good quality clothes in XS.

They also have really attractive deals and big 50 per cent sales frequently, so that's a bonus as well.

They carry the most stunning evening gowns that can cost between $100 to $200, but are marked down to less than $60 during its massive sales (what a steal!).

Most importantly, they offer free shipping on all orders to Singapore with no minimum spending.

www.tobi.com

This article was first published in Her World Online.