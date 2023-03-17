Only 1 in 4 Singaporeans gets more than 7 hours of sleep each night

Do you sleep at least eight hours a night on a regular basis? Then congratulations - you're either a kid/baby, or you're privileged enough to be in the 25 per cent of Singaporeans who actually get more than seven hours of sleep.

According to the results of a 2022 YouGov survey, almost 40 per cent of Singaporeans get about six to seven hours of sleep a night, while just over 30 per cent get five to six hours of shut-eye.

While the survey didn't reveal the cause of our sleep deprivation, there are several possible (or probable) culprits:

Your bedtime routine

If your nightly routine includes doom scrolling in bed, eating a midnight snack, or having a nightcap, then it's time to rethink how you wind down for the evening.

Working from home

Covid-19 restrictions basically threw everyone's life plans and personal rhythms for a loop. While working from home ostensibly gives us more time to sleep in, the lack of boundaries between the office and home can also lead to extended work hours.

In fact, research shared by the World Sleep Society revealed that more than 2 billion people suffer from insomnia. Read more about how to manage it here

Anxiety

Don't you hate it when you remember something super embarrassing just as you're nodding off? Cringeworthy moments, as well as worries about the future, can keep us awake until dawn, so here's how to use breathing exercises and other calming techniques to power down your brain before bedtime.

Hitting the snooze button

YouGov's survey also revealed that 6 in 10 Singaporeans snooze their alarms in the morning. More than half of Gen Zs and Millennials delay their wake-up time, while only 30per cent of Boomers and 48per cent of Gen Xers hit the snooze button.

But as hard as it is to break the habit, getting up right away at a consistent time every day can actually train you to wake up more refreshed every morning. Learn more about ditching the snooze button here.

So what are you waiting for? Today (March 17) is World Sleep Day, so turn off the lights, get into your favourite sleeping position, and call it a day.

