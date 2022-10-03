Only available today: LiHo offering 1-for-1 Red Bull fruit tea following Sergio Perez’s F1 win

Craving for some bubble tea today? You're in luck!

In light of Sergio Perez's win last night (Oct 2) during the Singapore Grand Prix, LiHo customers can enjoy a limited-time one-for-one promotion on its Red Bull Fruit Tea drinks.

Customers can choose between two flavours:

Red Bull Honey Calamansi (large)

Red Bull Lychee Rose (large)

This promotion will only run today (Oct 3) at all LiHo outlets, and is only valid for purchases in stores.

Deal ends: Oct 3

