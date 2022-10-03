Only available today: LiHo offering 1-for-1 Red Bull fruit tea following Sergio Perez’s F1 win

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/LiHo Singapore

Craving for some bubble tea today? You're in luck!

In light of Sergio Perez's win last night (Oct 2) during the Singapore Grand Prix, LiHo customers can enjoy a limited-time one-for-one promotion on its Red Bull Fruit Tea drinks.

Customers can choose between two flavours:

  • Red Bull Honey Calamansi (large)
  • Red Bull Lychee Rose (large)

This promotion will only run today (Oct 3) at all LiHo outlets, and is only valid for purchases in stores.

Deal ends: Oct 3

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com

#Keep Saving #Deals and promotions #Bubble tea #tea #food and drink #Formula One